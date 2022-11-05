- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- Southeast Austin
- /
- Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
No reviews yet
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Plates
Hideaway Breakfast
two farm fresh eggs, smashed red potatoes, choice of sausage or bacon, choice of toast or biscuit
Hideaway Breakfast Sandwich
housemade biscuit, rosemary aioli, two eggs, bacon, tomato, aged cheddar, smashed red potatoes
Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit
2 house made biscuits, 2 pieces of fried chicken, with honey butter and smashed red potatoes
Biscuits and Gravy
two eggs any style, housemade biscuit, rosemary gravy, smashed red potatoes
Big Biscuit Sandwich
housemade biscuit, rosemary aioli, two eggs, bacon, tomato, aged cheddar, smashed red potatoes
Chicken & Waffle
buttermilk battered fried chicken, sweet potato waffle, pecan bourbon syrup, orange slice
Chicken & Waffle Hot and Spicy
buttermilk battered fried chicken, buttermilk waffle, honey butter syrup, candied bacon
Migas
Scrambled eggs, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, queso fresco, avocado, corn tortilla, smashed red potatoes
Healthy
Acai Parfait Bowl
banana, strawberry, almond milk, yogurt, house made granola
Keto Breakfast Plate
Sweet Potato Hash
sweet potatoes, peppers, onions, brussels sprouts, two eggs any style
Ancient Grain Bowl
egg whites, pistou, asparagus, mushrooms, peppers, onions, arugula, goat cheese, pickled onions, citrus vinaigrette
A La Carte
Kids Breakfast and Lunch
Small Plates
Benedicts
Prime Rib Benedict
english muffin, roasted garlic aioli, prime rib, poached egg, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes
Duck Benny
tostada, smashed avocado, black bean and corn salsa, chipotle brazed duck, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes
Avocado Toast Benny
wheat toast, mashed avocado, tomato relish, everything spice, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes
Bacon Jalapeño Cheddar Benny
house made biscuit, bacon, grilled jalapeño, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes
Tacos
Prime Rib Taco
prime rib, smashed red potatoes, eggs, au jus
Duck Taco
potatoes eggs, chipotle brazed duck, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled red onions
Pigs in Zen
bacon or texas sausage, eggs, cheese
Breakfast in a Tortilla
sunny side up egg, bacon strip, smashed red potatoes
Crispy Pork Belly
jalapeno dusted crispy pork belly, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo
The Standard
potato, eggs, cheese
Vegan Tofu Taco
scrambled tofu with nutritional yeast, smashed red potatoes, avocado, pico de gallo
Specialty
Waffles & French Toast
Strawberries & Cream Waffle
strawberry syrup, fresh strawberries, cream cheese icing, whipped cream, white chocolate chip crumble
Blueberry Cheesecake Waffle
Peach pie filling, whipped cream, glutten free short bread crumble
Caramel Apple Waffle
Peanutbutter cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, white chocolate crumble
Pecan Pie Waffle
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Flight
half portions of your choice of 3 waffles!
Cinn & Hon French Toast
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
Banana French Toast
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
Hideaway French Toast
pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans
Brunch Special Waffle
Hot Coco Waffle; buttermilk waffle, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, chocolate chips, crushed peppermint candies
Small Plates
Entrees
Short Rib Fries
hand cut herb fries, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, short rib, hideaway sauce
Cilantro Lime Grilled Salmon
grilled salmon, cilantro lime butter, seasonal vegetables, hideaway dirty rice with pork belly
Steak Frites
10 oz beef tenderloin, chimichurri, loaded wedge potatoes
Soups
Salads
Southwest Caesar
hearts of romaine, roasted corn, tomato, roasted peppers, crispy tortilla chips, queso fresco, chipotle caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
hearts of romaine, grilled chicken, crispy jalapeños, roasted corn, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, bacon, ranch dressing
Warmed Bacon Salad
spinach, candied pecans, red onions, cranberries, warmed bacon, crispy shaved brussles, maple vinaigrette
Burgers
Hideaway Burger
8oz angus patty, bacon jam, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickles
Goat Cheese Mushroom Burger
angus patty, crumbled goat cheese, house made pistou, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles
Bison Bacon BBQ Burger
bison patty, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños,, hideaway sauce, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pretzel bun
Prime Rib Burger
angus patty, prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, swiss cheese, crispy onions
Sandwiches
Short Rib Patty Melt
braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, hideaway sauce
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, wing sauce, chipotle aioli, tomato, lettuce, brioche roll
Turkey Avocado BLT
southwest fried turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, rosemary aioli, sourdough bread
Prime Rib Grilled Cheese
brie & gruyere cheeses, caramelized onions, prime rib, au jus
Sides
Hand-Cut Herb Fries
hand cut potatoes, fried with salt, pepper and fresh herbs
Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts
halved brussel sprouts, fried till crispy, tossed in sweet chili sauce
Onion Rings
buttermilk battered fried onions, tossed in salt, pepper and fresh cut herbs
Fruit Cup
cut seasonal fruit, usually including strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew
Side Salad
Mac & Cheese
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles, herbed panko bread crumbs
Loaded Potato Wedges
potato wedges, cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon
Desserts
Kids
Coffee/Tea
Juice
Bottled Water/Topo Chico
Maine Root Sodas
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 am
Located in the heart of Austin, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar is a casual, chef inspired restaurant and full service bar + lounge delivering locally-sourced southern comfort food with a Texas twist in a cozy atmosphere that mimics the easygoing way of life that Austin is revered for.
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78744