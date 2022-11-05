Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

Austin, TX 78744

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast Plates

Hideaway Breakfast

$12.00

two farm fresh eggs, smashed red potatoes, choice of sausage or bacon, choice of toast or biscuit

Hideaway Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

housemade biscuit, rosemary aioli, two eggs, bacon, tomato, aged cheddar, smashed red potatoes

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

$20.00

2 house made biscuits, 2 pieces of fried chicken, with honey butter and smashed red potatoes

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

two eggs any style, housemade biscuit, rosemary gravy, smashed red potatoes

Big Biscuit Sandwich

$18.00

housemade biscuit, rosemary aioli, two eggs, bacon, tomato, aged cheddar, smashed red potatoes

Chicken & Waffle

$20.00

buttermilk battered fried chicken, sweet potato waffle, pecan bourbon syrup, orange slice

Chicken & Waffle Hot and Spicy

$21.00

buttermilk battered fried chicken, buttermilk waffle, honey butter syrup, candied bacon

Migas

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, queso fresco, avocado, corn tortilla, smashed red potatoes

Healthy

Acai Parfait Bowl

$15.00

banana, strawberry, almond milk, yogurt, house made granola

Keto Breakfast Plate

$18.00
Sweet Potato Hash

$15.00

sweet potatoes, peppers, onions, brussels sprouts, two eggs any style

Ancient Grain Bowl

$15.00

egg whites, pistou, asparagus, mushrooms, peppers, onions, arugula, goat cheese, pickled onions, citrus vinaigrette

A La Carte

1 Extra Egg

$2.00
1 Beyond Sausage Link

$6.00
1 Pancake

$4.00
1 Piece French Toast

$6.00
2 Extra Egg

$4.00
2 Fried Chicken

$6.00
2 Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00
3 Bacon strips

$4.00
Avocado

$1.00
Fruit Cup

$4.00
Granola

$3.00
Sausage

$3.00
Smashed Red Potatoes

$3.00
Toast

$2.00
Waffle

$4.00
Yogurt

$3.00

Kids Breakfast and Lunch

Kids Egg and Cheese Taco

$6.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Kids Pancake

$6.00
Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00
Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Small Plates

Cinnamon Sugar Puff Pastry

$7.00

Hideaway fried beignets, topped with powdered sugar, sides of strawberry and chocolate sauces

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Benedicts

Prime Rib Benedict

$20.00

english muffin, roasted garlic aioli, prime rib, poached egg, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes

Duck Benny

$20.00

tostada, smashed avocado, black bean and corn salsa, chipotle brazed duck, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes

Avocado Toast Benny

$16.00

wheat toast, mashed avocado, tomato relish, everything spice, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes

Bacon Jalapeño Cheddar Benny

$16.00

house made biscuit, bacon, grilled jalapeño, poached eggs, cheddar hollandaise, smashed red potatoes

Tacos

Prime Rib Taco

$6.00

prime rib, smashed red potatoes, eggs, au jus

Duck Taco

$6.00

potatoes eggs, chipotle brazed duck, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled red onions

Pigs in Zen

$5.00

bacon or texas sausage, eggs, cheese

Breakfast in a Tortilla

$5.00

sunny side up egg, bacon strip, smashed red potatoes

Crispy Pork Belly

$5.00

jalapeno dusted crispy pork belly, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo

The Standard

$5.00

potato, eggs, cheese

Vegan Tofu Taco

$5.00

scrambled tofu with nutritional yeast, smashed red potatoes, avocado, pico de gallo

Specialty

Fried Chicken & Cornbread French Toast

$20.00

buttermilk battered fried chicken, house made cornbread, honey butter, candied jalapeños

Short Rib Fries

$21.00

hand cut herb fries, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, short rib, hideaway sauce

Waffles & French Toast

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$9.00

strawberry syrup, fresh strawberries, cream cheese icing, whipped cream, white chocolate chip crumble

Blueberry Cheesecake Waffle

$9.00

Peach pie filling, whipped cream, glutten free short bread crumble

Caramel Apple Waffle

$9.00

Peanutbutter cream, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, white chocolate crumble

Pecan Pie Waffle

$9.00

pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.00
Flight

$16.00

half portions of your choice of 3 waffles!

Cinn & Hon French Toast

$15.00

pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans

Banana French Toast

$15.00

pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans

Hideaway French Toast

$15.00

pecan bourbon syrup, maple molasses, whipped cream, candied pecans

Brunch Special Waffle

$9.00

Hot Coco Waffle; buttermilk waffle, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, chocolate chips, crushed peppermint candies

Small Plates

Cornbread

$7.00

two large cornbread slices, honey, butter

Chips & Queso

$8.00

queso blanco blended with roasted poblanos, pico de gallo, avocado, fresh corn chips

Pork Belly Sliders

$10.00

(3) sweet chili pork belly sliders, kimchi, bread and butter pickles

Entrees

Short Rib Fries

$21.00

hand cut herb fries, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, short rib, hideaway sauce

Cilantro Lime Grilled Salmon

$21.00

grilled salmon, cilantro lime butter, seasonal vegetables, hideaway dirty rice with pork belly

Steak Frites

$31.00

10 oz beef tenderloin, chimichurri, loaded wedge potatoes

Soups

Chicken Tortilla

$6.00

house made bisque, sour cream, fresh herbs

Butternut Squash

$6.00

spiced pepitas, chopped herbs

Salads

Southwest Caesar

$10.00

hearts of romaine, roasted corn, tomato, roasted peppers, crispy tortilla chips, queso fresco, chipotle caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.00

hearts of romaine, grilled chicken, crispy jalapeños, roasted corn, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, bacon, ranch dressing

Warmed Bacon Salad

$10.00

spinach, candied pecans, red onions, cranberries, warmed bacon, crispy shaved brussles, maple vinaigrette

Burgers

Hideaway Burger

$17.00

8oz angus patty, bacon jam, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bread and butter pickles

Goat Cheese Mushroom Burger

$17.00

angus patty, crumbled goat cheese, house made pistou, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles

Bison Bacon BBQ Burger

$20.00

bison patty, caramelized onions, grilled jalapeños,, hideaway sauce, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pretzel bun

Prime Rib Burger

$20.00

angus patty, prime rib, sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, swiss cheese, crispy onions

Sandwiches

Short Rib Patty Melt

$17.00

braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, hideaway sauce

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk battered fried chicken, swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, wing sauce, chipotle aioli, tomato, lettuce, brioche roll

Turkey Avocado BLT

$17.00

southwest fried turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, rosemary aioli, sourdough bread

Prime Rib Grilled Cheese

$19.00Out of stock

brie & gruyere cheeses, caramelized onions, prime rib, au jus

Sides

Hand-Cut Herb Fries

$3.00

hand cut potatoes, fried with salt, pepper and fresh herbs

Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

halved brussel sprouts, fried till crispy, tossed in sweet chili sauce

Onion Rings

$4.00

buttermilk battered fried onions, tossed in salt, pepper and fresh cut herbs

Fruit Cup

$4.00

cut seasonal fruit, usually including strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew

Side Salad

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

$4.00

House made cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles, herbed panko bread crumbs

Loaded Potato Wedges

$4.00

potato wedges, cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Dutch Black Coco Cake, house made chocolate butter frosting, chocolate chips

Peach Cobbler

$9.00

House Made Peach Cobbler

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

house made cheesecake topped with choice of strawberries, blueberries or plain

Kids

Kids Egg and Cheese Taco

$6.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00
Kids Pancake

$6.00
Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00
Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew

$3.50

Decaf Espresso

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Bottled Water/Topo Chico

Topo Chico Or Rain Water

$3.50

Maine Root Sodas

sweetened with cane sugar

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Doppelganger

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lemon-lime

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Austin, Hideaway Kitchen & Bar is a casual, chef inspired restaurant and full service bar + lounge delivering locally-sourced southern comfort food with a Texas twist in a cozy atmosphere that mimics the easygoing way of life that Austin is revered for.

Website

Location

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

