Wham Bam Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

415 E St Elmo.

Austin, TX 78745

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast
Bagel
Latte

Sammich

Breakfast

$8.00

The Perfect Breakfast on a Bagel

Veggie

$9.00

seared shiitake mushrooms, mixed greens, shallot vinaigrette, basil, cream cheese

Chicken

$11.00

Jalapeño marinated grilled chicken, cilantro, grilled onions, cream cheese

Roast Beef

$11.00

44Farms homemade roast beef, arugula, horseradish cream cheese, shaved tomato

Pastrami

$12.00

44Farms house cured and smoked pastrami, Gruyere cheese, creole mustard

Lox

$13.00

house cured salmon gravlax, cream cheese, capers, shaved shallots, tomatoes

Bagel - Limit 3 naked bagels per order. Please call ahead for larger orders.

Bagel

$3.50

To Go Cream Cheese

Coffee

Drip

$2.50

fresh brewed coffee from Abita Roasting

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

espresso, hot water

Machiato

$3.50

espresso, milk foam

Cubano

$3.50

espresso, scalded sugar

Cortado

$3.50

espresso, scalded sugar, splash of steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso, steamed milk, foam

Latte

$4.50

espresso, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chai

$5.50

black tea spiced chai, steamed milk

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Other

Mexican Coke 500ml

$3.00

Little City Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.50

Richard's sparkling Rainwater

$2.50

Richards Still Rainwster

$2.50

12oz Orange Juice

$3.50

12oz Lavender Lemonade

$3.50

12oz Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bagels, Bagel Sandwiches, Coffee and More

Website

Location

415 E St Elmo., Austin, TX 78745

Directions

Gallery
Wham Bam Bagels image
Wham Bam Bagels image
Wham Bam Bagels image
Wham Bam Bagels image

