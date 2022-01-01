Teal House Truck imageView gallery
Teal House Truck

No reviews yet

1716 E. Slaughter Lane

Austin, TX 78744

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Single Cinnamon Roll
Chocolate Croissant

Cinnamon Rolls

Single Cinnamon Roll

Single Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$33.50Out of stock

Single Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$3.70Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Dozen Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$26.00Out of stock

Half Dozen Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

$16.00Out of stock

Dozen Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

$26.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00Out of stock

Cinnamon rolls that are purchased frozen and ready to bake for all special occasions. Please order 24 hours in advance

Dozen take & bake

$22.00Out of stock

Cinnamon rolls that are purchased frozen and ready to bake for all special occasions. Please order 24 hours in advance

Croissants

Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Turkey and Cheese Croissant

Turkey and Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Andi Croissant

Andi Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Savory Kolaches

Jalapeno (single)

Jalapeno (single)

$3.50
Sausage (single)

Sausage (single)

$3.50

Brisket

$4.00

1/2 Doz Jalapeno

$19.50Out of stock

1/2 Doz Brisket

$19.50Out of stock

1/2 Doz Regular

$19.50

Sweet Kolaches

1\2 dozen

$12.50Out of stock

Dozen

$18.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock

Creme Cheese

$3.25Out of stock

Cherry

$3.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie For Monday

Key Lime Pie For Monday

$29.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie For Saturday

Banana Cream Pie For Saturday

$29.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie For Saturday

Key Lime Pie For Saturday

$29.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie Cup For Monday

Banana Cream Pie Cup For Monday

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cup For Monday

Key Lime Cup For Monday

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Cream Pie Cup For Saturday

Banana Cream Pie Cup For Saturday

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cup For Saturday

Key Lime Cup For Saturday

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

Americano

$2.50+

Cappucino

$3.00

Cortado

$2.75

Cold Brew

$3.50Out of stock

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Flat White

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Drip Coffee

$2.25+Out of stock

Carry Away Drip

$17.00Out of stock

Carry Away Cold Brew

$20.00Out of stock

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.50+

Specialty Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+Out of stock

Apple Cider

$2.70+Out of stock

Steamer

$2.50+Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Fruit Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans

La Fam

$17.00Out of stock

Clarksville

$17.00Out of stock

Notte

$17.50Out of stock

Ethiopia

$18.50Out of stock

Colombia- Timana

$18.50Out of stock

Peru- Gaja

$18.50Out of stock

Congo- Biramba

$18.50Out of stock

Decaf

$18.00Out of stock

Store Merch

T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Hat

$15.00Out of stock

THUNDERBIRD BAR

THUNDERBIRD BAR

$3.50Out of stock

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Come in and enjoy!

1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Teal House Truck image

