Food Trucks
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd .

Austin, TX 78741

Popular Items

Gyro Meat Wrap
Chicken Kabob Platter
Gyro Meat Platter

WRAPS

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$12.00
Beef Kabob Wrap

Beef Kabob Wrap

$13.00
Gyro Meat Wrap

Gyro Meat Wrap

$12.00
Flafel Wrap

Flafel Wrap

$10.00

PLATES

Chicken Kabob Platter

Chicken Kabob Platter

$15.00
Beef Kabob Platter

Beef Kabob Platter

$17.00
Gyro Meat Platter

Gyro Meat Platter

$15.00
Flafel Platter

Flafel Platter

$14.00
Gbobs Platter

Gbobs Platter

$22.00

Chicken kabob, Beef Kabob, Gyros, Falafel, served with Rice , Salad, Pita Bread and served with a melody of Sauces

SIDES

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Flafel (4 pc)

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Chicken Skewer

$3.00

Beef Skewer

$4.00

Extra Gyro Meat

$3.00

Sub Hummus

$0.75

Extra Cucumber

$0.95

Extra Pita

$0.95

Extra Garlic Paste

$0.95

Extra Green Sauce

$0.95

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.95

Extra Tahini Sauce

$0.95

Extra Pickles

$0.95

Extras Tzatziki

$0.95

Drinks

Soda Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

DESSERTS

Baklava

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin, TX 78741

Directions

Map
