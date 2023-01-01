Hot chocolate in Allandale
Allandale restaurants that serve hot chocolate
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$1.00
|KC cowgirl
|$4.00
Toasted coconut , walnuts and chocolate chips
Local Foods - 2nd Street District
454 West 2nd Street, Austin
|Hot Chocolate
|$6.00
House tempered semisweet chocolate, touch of Mill King heavy cream, and sea salt, steamed with milk choice and topped with peppermint meringue and mini marshmallows
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand Burnet
7329 Burnet Rd, Austin
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$0.00
available hot or iced!
cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar