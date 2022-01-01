Allandale American restaurants you'll love

Allandale restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Allandale

Bartlett's

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
Classic Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Cold Water Salmon$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
Bartlett's
Happy Chicks

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Happy Chicks

6425 Burnet Road, Austin

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chick Wrap$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
Chick Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
ATX Salad with Chicken$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
Happy Chicks
Barley Swine

 

Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin

Avg 4.9 (6790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Friday Take Out Package$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Saturday Vegetarian Package$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
Fried Quail & Hot Sauce$15.00
Country Fried Quail with Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
Barley Swine
Yard Bar & Fat City

 

Yard Bar & Fat City

6700 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meanwhile Double Stack$3.75
Meanwhile pilsner beer cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fat sauce.
Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO$10.50
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
Double w/ Cheese$3.00
pickles, onions
Yard Bar & Fat City

