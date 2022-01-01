Allandale American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Allandale
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points
|$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
|Cold Water Salmon
|$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Happy Chicks
6425 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Chick Wrap
|$10.99
3 Chicken Tenders wrapped with Field Greens, Happy Sauce in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla, Fries
|Chick Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Chopped Pickles, Happy Sauce, Fries (Substitute Vegan Bun $2)
|ATX Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Field Greens, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Tortilla Strips. Serve with Chipotle Ranch Dressing and choice of Chicken
Barley Swine
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400, Austin
|Popular items
|Friday Take Out Package
|$90.00
8oz Smoked pork belly with chile crisp / 2 Whole grilled and marinated quail with seasonal pickles / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, and cast iron seeds / Braised greens, Duck ham potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
|Saturday Vegetarian Package
|$75.00
Chicken fried mushrooms, chile crisp, rice porridge / Grilled brassicas, fried egg sauce, quick kimchi / Roasted root vegetables, shiitake chevre, cast iron seeds / Braised greens, mushroom potlikker, boiled peanuts / Sweet potato drop biscuits with sage brown butter / Cold-brew mud "pie"
|Fried Quail & Hot Sauce
|$15.00
Country Fried Quail with Dill Pickle Hot Sauce
Yard Bar & Fat City
6700 Burnet Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Meanwhile Double Stack
|$3.75
Meanwhile pilsner beer cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fat sauce.
|Fried Chicken Sack/COMBO
|$10.50
2 fried chicken stacks (togarashi ranch, pickles, shredduce) & fries or tots
|Double w/ Cheese
|$3.00
pickles, onions