Oldies Burgers & More
60 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally Family Owned and Operated. Voted Best Burger in Wimberley 2020. Oldies serves delicious burgers, sandwiches, salads, sides and so more. All orders are made fresh at time of order. You can visit our website www.oldies78676.com to learn more about us!
Location
411 Farm-to-Market Road 2325, Wimberley, TX 78676
Gallery