Sip! On The Square

review star

No reviews yet

101-C Wimberley Sq

Wimberley, TX 78676

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Frappuccino
"Shorty" Cortado

SIP! DRINK MENU

House made drinks including coffee, espresso, teas, fruit smoothies and more.

Latte

$3.50+

Shots of espresso with a steamed milk of your choice. 12 oz = 1 shot 16 oz = 2 shots 20 oz = 3 shots

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam on top. Traditionally served hot.

Americano

$2.75+

Shots of espresso diluted with water - served hot or over ice. It has a similar strength but different flavor from traditionally brewed hot coffee.

Espresso

$2.00+

Shots of espresso served hot or over ice

"Shorty" Cortado

$3.75

Our “Shorty” is an 8 oz drink with a double shot, steamed half & half and one raw sugar.

Drip Coffee

$2.40+

Traditionally brewed hot coffee. Available in Colombian roast, French roast or Texas Pecan flavored.

Cafe au Lait

$2.75+

Half brewed coffee and half steamed milk of your choice.

Cold Brew

$3.25+

House brewed low and slow for 24 hours!

Mayan Mocha

$3.75+Out of stock

House special made with canned coconut milk and a combination of our cold brew, dark chocolate and Mexican spiced mocha. Best served over ice but can be heated.

"50/50" Cold Brew & Mayan

$3.50+Out of stock

A blend of our house made cold brew and our Mayan Mocha specialty drink.

Frappuccino

$4.50+

A frozen blended mixture of espresso, cold milk and a frappe flavor of your choice. Available with or without whipped cream on top!

Spicy Cub Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai tea spiced with cinnamon, cloves, vanilla. This drink tastes like Fall in a cup! This is the spicier of our two chai beverages.

Sweet Chai Latte

$4.00+

A rich and creamy mixture of black tea and premium spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and clove. This is the sweeter tasting of our two chai beverages.

Chai Squared

$3.75+

A delicious blend of half our sweet and half spicy chais.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$3.75+

Organic Matcha Green Tea with your choice of milk served hot or iced.

Matcha Squared

$3.75+Out of stock

A delicious blend of organic Matcha Green tea powder and our sweetened Matcha Green tea frappe powder. Available hot or iced.

Turmeric Latte

$3.75+

Organic spice blend of turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, black pepper, cayenne pepper and organic cane sugar. • Gluten free • Dairy free • Non-GMO

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Mighty Leaf Hot Teas

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+

Half lemonade and half tea - choose from any of our freshly brewed iced teas.

Fruit Smoothies

$5.00+

A frozen blend of organic fruit, fruit puree and ice. Optional add-ons include fresh spinach or whey protein powder.

Fruit Refreshers

$3.50+

Handcrafted from real fruit juice and natural flavors, plus green coffee extract, these fresh-tasting enhanced waters offer more than just simple refreshment.

Italian Sodas

$2.75+

A blend of sparkling water and any of our flavored syrups.

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Kids Milk/Steamers

$2.50

Milk with your choice of syrup or sauce flavors. Served hot or cold. Most popular flavors are vanilla or chocolate! There is not coffee in this drink.

Fit Frappe

$5.00Out of stock

Our Fit Frappe has 20g of protein per serving, only 130 calories and is fortified with 19 vitamins & minerals, this is a healthy choice for cooling down with a frappe.

Hot Chocolate Bombs

$2.50Out of stock

SNACKS & BAKED GOODS

Sausage & Egg Biscuit Sandwich

$4.50

Large Butter Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant

$3.75

Jumbo Muffins

$3.75

- Blueberry Crumb - Cinnamon Chip - Carrot Cake - Chocolate Cheesecake

Hayley Cookies

Hayley Cookies

$5.00

Call for available selection! 512-722-3685

Reese's PB Cup Jumbo Cookie

$3.50

Peanut butter cookie dough loaded with peanut butter chips and topped with chunks of REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups.

Triple Chocolate Chip Jumbo Cookie

$3.25

These cookies are made from David’s famous chocolate chunk cookie dough, generously topped with HERSHEY’S® mini kisses, semi-sweet chocolate chunks & milk chocolate chunks!

Cinnamon Scone

$3.75

This scrumptious cream and cinnamon-sugar filled pastry is drizzled with glaze and bursting with deliciousness.

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Brimming with blueberries this classic pastry has a lemon-y cream cheese filling.

Earnest Eats Oatmeal Cups

$3.00

More than simply plain oats, these award-winning Superfood Hot Cereals are the world’s first with a Superfood Grain Blend of Oats + Quinoa + Amaranth, plus nuts, seeds and dried fruits.

Chocolate Almond Biscotti

$2.00

Crunchy buttery biscotti filled and topped with Californian almonds and then dipped in rich dark chocolate made with 55% cocoa.

Kate's Energy Bars

$4.00

A hand rolled energy bar made from high quality, organic, and sustainable ingredients for inspired everyday adventurers who never sacrifice taste when time is precious.

Munk Pack Protein Cookies

$3.50

Powered with 18g of plant protein, these cookies are a fun and delicious source of feel-good, balanced nutrition.

Banana

$0.99

Panino Salami+Cheese Wrap

$5.00Out of stock

Sargento Snack Box

$3.00

Skinny Pop

$1.50

What's the skinny on SkinnyPop? It has no preservatives, GMOs, artificial ingredients or trans fat. What you're left with is a tasty, guilt-free snack.

Perfect Snack Bars

$1.50Out of stock

Pickle Cutz

$1.50

Trail Mix

$1.50

A delicious mix of peanuts, sunflower kernels, raisins and M&Ms.

This Bar Saves Lives

$3.50

Every time you buy a bar, you send life-saving food to a child in need. We eat together.

Kids Squeeze Pouch

$1.25Out of stock

No spoon, no mess. These convenient, on-the-go pouches are filled with tasty fruits, keeping kids healthier and happier. Real fruit and BPA free.

RETAIL BEVERAGES

Ready-to-go items from our drink fridge.

Bottled Water

$1.00

Flavored Sparkling Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.75

Soft Drinks (can)

$1.50+

Diet Coke & Dr Pepper

Mexican Coca Cola (bottled)

$2.00Out of stock

Tropicana Fruit Juice

$2.25+

Honest Juice Box

$1.50

Nestle Chocolate Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Coffee Shop

