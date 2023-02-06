Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Let Go

review star

No reviews yet

13904 Ranch Road 12

Suite 1

Wimberley, TX 78676

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Double
Chicken Tenders
Nashville Hot

Starters

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$12.00

Fresh yellowfin, fried wontons, soy sauce, cucumber, serrano, avocado, cilantro, green onion, lime, & spicy mayo

Onion Dip

Onion Dip

$6.00Out of stock

served with chips

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$7.00

Choice of meat or bean chili. Frito's, Tillamook Cheddar, Sour Cream, Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeño.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, & House Ranch

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Marinated Tofu, Iceberg, Waterchestnuts, Mushrooms, Crispy Noodles. Sorry, can not be motified

Wings

All served "naked" (no breading).

Salads

Baby Iceberg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon, & House Ranch

Cobb

$11.00

Chopped Baby Iceberg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Black Forest Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Tomato, Bacon, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Mains

Double Double

Double Double

$11.00

Double Meat, Double American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Duke's Mayo on a potato bun.

Beef n' Cheddar

Beef n' Cheddar

$16.00

Prime Rib, Cheez Sauce, Horseradish Sauce on a potato bun.

Fried Chicken Royale

Fried Chicken Royale

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Black Forest Ham, Cheez Sauce on a potato bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Duke's Mayo on a potato bun.

Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$14.00

Fried Chicken, House Slaw, Pickles, Hot Butter Sauce on a potato bun.

Philly

Philly

$16.00

Chopped Ribeye with Provolone or Whiz. Options to add onions, peppers, & mushrooms.

Tuna Steak

Tuna Steak

$14.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickles, Duke's Mayo, & Red Boy Mustard on a potato bun.

Beyond Philly

Beyond Philly

$13.00

Chopped Beyond, Onions, Peppers, Provolone or Cheez Sauce on a hoagie roll.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Beyond Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, & Pickles on a potato bun.

Fake Nashville Hot

Fake Nashville Hot

$14.00

Faux chicken, house slaw, pickles, & hot butter sauce on a potato bun.

Burger of the week

$16.00

Fake Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Yaka Mein

$15.00

Wings

All served "naked" (no breading).

French Dip

$16.00

Kids

Kids Plain Burger

$8.00

Just meat and bun

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Just meat, cheese, and bun.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

4 crispy chicken tenders with fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Tillamook cheddar on Texas toast with fries.

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Black Forest ham and American cheese on Texas toast.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Thin & Salty

Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.50

Miss Vickie's BBQ Chips

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.00

Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Duke's Mayo, Apple Cider Vinegar.

Adds

American Cheese

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Bean Chili

$2.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cilantro

$0.50

Cucumber

$0.50

Fritos

$1.00

Gluten Free Bun

$3.00

Green Onion

$0.50

Ham

$3.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.50

Ketchup

Lettuce

$0.50

Mayo

Meat Chili

$3.00

Mustard

Onion

$0.50

Peppers

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Red Onion

$0.50

Serrano

$0.50

Slaw

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Vegan Cheese

$2.00

NA BEV

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Rambler

$2.50

Richards

$3.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Liquor

Absinthe Ordinaire

$7.00

Baileys

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvosier

$6.00

Luxardo

$6.00

St Germain

$7.00

DISARRONO

$6.00

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

BnB

$10.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Still Austin Gin

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Pimms

$6.00

Plymouth

$9.00

St Georges

$10.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Waterloo

$8.00

Yaupon Gin

$9.00

Dripping Gin

$8.00

Well / Ranch Gin

$6.00

Well / Ron Rio

$6.00

Capt Morgan

$6.00

El Dorado 8yr

$7.00

Flor De Cana

$7.00

Kraken

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myers Dark

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Plantation

$8.00

Aberlour 12

$13.00

Well/Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Johnny Black

$12.00

Johnny Red

$10.00

Macallan 12

$26.00

Deanston

$12.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$17.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$16.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Codigo Blanco

$12.00

Codigo Rosa

$13.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Dulce Vida

$10.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Espolon

$9.00

Milagro

$9.00

Patron

$15.00

Well / Tequila

$6.00

Casa Mezcal

$20.00

El Afan

$11.00

1942

$30.00

Mijenta

$13.00

Herradura

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$15.00

Desert Door

$14.00

Dragones Joven

$60.00

Union Mezcal

$8.00

Lalo

$14.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$16.00

Del Maguey Crema

$9.00

Zignum Mezcal

$12.00

Amaras Verde Mezcal

$8.00

Herradura

$11.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Rep

$10.00

El Afan Añejo

$14.00

Casa dragones blanco

$15.00

Cincoro

$25.00

Absinthe St. George

$14.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Dripping Springs Vodka

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Martini Up

$3.00

Well / Ranch Vodka

$6.00

Western Son

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Crown

$9.00

Dickel 12

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Well / Evan Williams

$6.00

Still Austin Whiskey

$9.00

Garrison Brothers

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Powers

$12.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Tin Cup 10yr

$17.00

TX Blended

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Parkers Heritage

$80.00

Whistle Pig

$22.00

9 Banded

$9.00

Rip Van Winkle

$25.00

OF Birthday

$20.00

Yamazaki

$35.00

Ginger

$6.00

Tin cup

$8.00

Bulleit Barrel

$11.00

Hudson Baby

$10.00

Knob creek 2001

$20.00

Elmer t lee

$9.00

Thomas sazerac

$20.00

Wild Turkey Masters

$18.00

Old Ezra

$10.00

High West

$13.00

Fireball

$5.00

Crown reserve

$14.00

Real Spirits

$14.00

Stagg

$11.00

Redbreast

$13.00

Weller

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Wild turkey

$8.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Angel's Envy Cask

$45.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$20.00

Booker's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Milam & Greene

$19.50

Beer

Happy Meal Beer & Shot

$3.00

Blood And Honey

$7.00

Calidad

$7.00

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Fairweather

$6.00

Fire Eagle

$7.00

High Life Pony

$3.00

Hop Water

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Prairie

$7.00

Wiseacre Stout

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Tupps

$9.00

High Life Btl

$5.00

Wine

BTG White

$9.00

BTG Red

$9.00

BTG Sparkling

$8.00

BTG Rose

$10.00

Nomadica Rose

$8.00

Bottle White

$32.00

Bottle Red

$32.00

Bottle Sparkling

$28.00

Bottle Rose

$36.00

House Red Glass

$8.00

Farina Ripasso BTG

$12.00

A to Z Pinot Noir BTG

$13.00

Merlot BTG

$8.00

Liberty School Cabernet BTG

$15.00

Montsant BTG

$10.00

Chianti BTG

$14.00

Barbera d' Alba BTG

$13.00

House Red Bottle

$30.00

A to Z Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Farina Ripasso Bottle

$48.00

Galarie Cabernet Bottle

$91.00

Silver Palm Bottle

$44.00

Montsant Bottle

$36.00

Nebbiolo Bottle

$60.00

Barbera d' Alba Bottle

$48.00

Liberty School Bottle

$60.00

Nebbiolo BTG

$15.00

Malbec BTG

$13.00

Malbec BOTTLE

$50.00

Monsant BTG

$10.00

Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

House White BTG

$8.00

Sauv Blanc BTG

$11.00

Fillipino BTG

$13.00

Riesling BTG

$10.00

Pinot Grigio BTG

$9.00

Zull Gruner BTG

$9.00

Fallegro BTG

$11.00

House White Bottle

$30.00

Huia Bottle

$44.00

Cambria Chard Bottle

$50.00

Moscato Bottle

$25.00

Fillipino Bottle

$48.00

Fantinel Bottle

$40.00

Freemark Abbey Chard Bottle

$68.00

Gianni Bottle

$40.00

Sauv Blanc bottle

$40.00

Borghi pg glass

$11.00

Borghi pg bottle

$42.00

Pink Sangria

$11.00

Prosecco BTG

$10.00

Sparkling Rose BTG

$10.00

A to Z Rose BTG

$11.00

Famille Perrin Rose BTG

$11.00

Naonisi Bottle

$36.00

Lucien Albrecht Bottle

$44.00

Famille Perrin Rose Bottle

$40.00

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$38.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Matanza Creek BTG

$8.00

Matanza Creek Bottle

$28.00

Champagne

$6.00

Prosecco Bottle

$38.00

CHATEAU VIEUX BTL

$28.00

Cocktails

Boulevardier

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

French 77

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Mental Vacation

$11.00

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Frozen Hurricane

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Michelada

$7.00

Middle Shelf Martini

$11.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Middle Shelf Mojito

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Regular Marg

$12.00

Tequila Ranch Water

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$18.00

Top Shelf Martini

$15.00

Up Charge

$3.00

Vodka Ranch Water

$10.00

Well Martini

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chill outdoor bar with deliciously dirty sandwiches.

Location

13904 Ranch Road 12, Suite 1, Wimberley, TX 78676

Directions

