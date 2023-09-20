Milt's Pit BBQ Milt's Pit BBQ - LO
491 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8000 Pat Booker Road, #100, Live Oak, TX 78233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Forum
No Reviews
15069 Interstate 35 Ste 202 Selma, TX 78154
View restaurant
Camila's Lookout - 15311 Lookout road
No Reviews
15311 Lookout road San Antonio, TX 78233
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Live Oak
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near Live Oak