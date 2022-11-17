Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mako's On the Creek

169 Buffalo Pl.

Cibolo, TX 78108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Frites by the Cone
Mako's Bacon Cheeseburger
Gouda Ranch Wedge - LARGE

Gouda Ranch Wedge - LARGE

$14.00

avocado, lardon bacon, iceberg lettuce, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, hardboiled egg, gouda cheese, gouda ranch dressing

Gouda Ranch Wedge - SMALL

$7.00

avocado, lardon bacon, iceberg lettuce, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, hardboiled egg, gouda cheese, gouda ranch dressing

Greek Salad - LARGE

$14.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, oregano vinaigrette

Greek Salad - SMALL

$7.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, oregano vinaigrette

Market Salad - LARGE

$16.00

salt roasted beets, celery root, butternut squash, pomegranate ricotta, grilled halloumi cheese, orange segments, preserved lemons, arugula lettuce, walnut dukkah

Market Salad - SMALL

$8.00

salt roasted beets, celery root, butternut squash, pomegranate ricotta, grilled haloumi cheese, orange segments, preserved lemons, gem lettuce, walnut dukkah

Deep Fried Brussels

$9.00

Golden raisin hot sauce, garlic chips, toasted sesame seeds & house ricotta

Frites by the Cone

$6.00

Served with your choice of 3 fritesauces

Grilled Kafta Kebabs

$14.00

2 beef and pork kebabs, tzatziki, citrus mint gremolata, pickled red onions, grilled pita

Deep Fried Spanish Octopus

$16.00

smokey braised pinto beans, 3 chili romesco, pickled octopus heads, fennel, cherry tomatoes pickled fresno chili herbs

Salmon Tartare

$15.00

shallots, tomatoes, avocado, pickled jalapeno, radish, salmon chicharron, fried pita

Shrimp Campechana

$14.00

Avocado, cucumber, capers, celery, michelada sauce with tostadas

Add (1) Pita

$1.00

Butternut Squash Bisque - LARGE

$16.00

cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, onions, garlic, oregano, honey, heavy cream, toasted butternut squash seeds

Butternut Squash Bisque - SMALL

$8.00

cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, onions, garlic, oregano, honey, heavy cream, toasted butternut squash seeds

Lentil Soup - LARGE

$14.00

onions, garlic, carrots, celery, corriander, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, chives

Lentil - SMALL

$7.00

onions, garlic, carrots, celery, corriander, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, chives

Creamy Celery Root Soup - LARGE

$16.00

Creamy Celery Root Soup - SMALL

$8.00

SAVOR

Citrus Herb Grilled Chicken

$25.00

Citrus herb marinated grilled half chicken, served with Moroccan carrots, crispy red potatoes, chicken sauce, fresno herbs

Harissa Glazed Pork Shoulder

$21.00

24hr sous vide pork shoulder, couscous, butternut squash cream, oyster mushrooms, parsnip, sun-dried tomatoes, chives, and wild rocket greens

Seared Diver Scallops

$34.00

3 - UlO diver scallops, shrimp stock mushroom risotto, leeks, pickled turnips, chive oil

Creekstone Farms Tri-Tip "Spiced by Ky"

$30.00

8oz cut, coffee mushroom spice blend, red potatoes, hot honey glazed carrots, turnips & radishes, parsnip puree, marchand de vin sauce

Grilled Boneless Ribeye

$42.00

14 oz cut, feta cheese whipped potatoes, grilled broccolini, marchand de vin sauce

Seafood Paella

$36.00

saffron risotto, scallop, shrimp, mussels, chicken, smoked andouille sausage, sun-dried & roasted tomatoes, english peas, fennel

Mako's Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

6oz angus patty, bacon, smoked garlic aioli, shrettuce, tomato, house pickles, sharp cheddar cheese, housemade poppyseed brioche bun, & frites

Chickpea Crusted Salmon

$30.00

6oz filet, chickpea crusted, on a bed of moussaka (tomato eggplant stew] with feta cream

Bacon Fat Braised Collards

$7.00

Anson Mills Creamy Grits

$7.00

Crispy Fried Red Potatoes

$7.00

Creole Dirty Rice

$8.00

Feta whipped potatoes

$7.00

SWEET

Semolina Almond Cake

$9.00

served with coffee-creme anglaise & almond brittle

Chocolate cheesecake

$12.00

chocolate cheesecake, macerated blueberries, chocolate meringue flakes

Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS

Personal Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Plain Jane Burger

$8.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Bitburger

$6.00

Modelo Chelada sol y limon

$6.00

Texas Beer Co. Pecos Amber

$5.00

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Freetail Conserveza Can

$5.00Out of stock

Karbach Love Street

$5.00Out of stock

Austin EC Pineapple

$5.00

Austin EC Honey

$5.00

Truly Lime

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Bottle Wine Rose, Sweet and Sparkling

Btl Zardetto "Z" Spumante Rose

$34.00

Btl The Pale Rose

$35.00

Btl Sonoroso Sweet Red, Rosso Dolce

$27.00

Btl Tintero Moscato D' Asti

$33.00

Btl Terra D Oro Moscato

$33.00

Btl Ruffino Prosecco

$27.00

Btl House Champagne

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Cargo Cocktails

Aunt Bee's Knees - Pint (4 Drinks)

$20.00

Waterloo Antique gin, lavender bitters, lemon, honey

Aunt Bee's Knees - Quart (8 Drinks)

$40.00

Waterloo Antique gin, lavender bitters, lemon, honey

Cucumber Mako-Rita - Pint (4 Drinks)

$20.00

Silver tequila, chili liqueur, cucumber, orange bitters, honey, lime, tajin

Cucumber Mako-Rita - Quart (8 Drinks)

$40.00Out of stock

Silver tequila, chili liqueur, cucumber, orange bitters, honey, lime, tajin

Ol' Samson - Pint (5 Drinks)

$36.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, Angostura bitters, orange bitters, honey, orange

Ol' Samson - Quart (10 Drinks)

$72.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, Angostura bitters, orange bitters, honey, orange

The Butler - Pint (4 Drinks)

$24.00

Hendrick's gin, St. Germain, lime, honey, cucumber. In loving memory of Uncle Rex

The Butler - Quart (8 Drinks)

$48.00

Hendrick's gin, St. Germain, lime, honey, cucumber. In loving memory of Uncle Rex

Cargo Cocktails - Day Drinks

Mimosa Bottle & Juice

$20.00

Your choice of OJ or Ruby Red

Bloody Mary - Pint

$12.00

Bloody Mary - Quart

$24.00

Red Sangria - Pint

$12.00

Red Sangria - Quart

$24.00

Pay It Forward

Pay It Forward Charge

$11.00

We’ve streamlined the Pay It Forward program! Simply “Order Online” above and select “Pay It Forward” and make your donation in $11 increments. The system will force you to choose a time for pickup - just disregard that. The 15% mandatory curbside gratuity will NOT be applied to PIF, but feel free to leave a tip if you'd like!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mako's now offers dine-in & curbside/// For Curbside, we have a 15% service charge. /// Please reference makostx.com for further descriptions of menu items. /// Lastly, our address is actually 169 Buffalo *Pl.*, not Trl.

Website

Location

169 Buffalo Pl., Cibolo, TX 78108

Directions

Gallery
Mako's On the Creek image
Mako's On the Creek image
Mako's On the Creek image
Mako's On the Creek image

