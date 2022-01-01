New Braunfels Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in New Braunfels

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (1301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Med CCQ$6.99
Ind Street Taco$3.95
Lg Tortilla Soup$10.99
More about Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Tacos$13.49
Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions
Pour Over$15.29
Pimento mac and cheese, house-made BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onions with browned queso sauce
Street Cred$15.45
Pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, jalapeño bacon, BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onion & chipotle mayo
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina image

 

Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combo #3$10.99
Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
Large (16oz) Queso$9.25
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
Fajitas for 2$29.99
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.
More about Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina

