New Braunfels Mexican restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
1551 North Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels
Popular items
|Med CCQ
|$6.99
|Ind Street Taco
|$3.95
|Lg Tortilla Soup
|$10.99
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels
Popular items
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.49
Tempura-fried shrimp tossed in spicy Japanese mayo, Asian slaw, shredded lettuce & scallions
|Pour Over
|$15.29
Pimento mac and cheese, house-made BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onions with browned queso sauce
|Street Cred
|$15.45
Pepper jack cheese, Mexican street corn, jalapeño bacon, BBQ sauce, fried tobacco onion & chipotle mayo
Adobe Cafe Tex Mex Cocina
124 Interstate 35 Business, New Braunfels
Popular items
|Combo #3
|$10.99
Two enchiladas served with Mexican rice, refried beans and a queso chip.
|Large (16oz) Queso
|$9.25
A blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes and peppers, served with fresh tostada chips.
|Fajitas for 2
|$29.99
Strips of Certified Angus beef fajitas or freshly marinated chicken fajitas served with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, charro beans and fresh flour tortillas.