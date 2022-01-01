Grilled chicken in New Braunfels
1838 Grill #2
111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels
|Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, grated parmesan with croutons
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Old River City Cafe
2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Fresh garden salad topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Boneless, skinless...with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted or onion bun
|Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Grilled to perfection and dusted with house seasoning with 2 sides
Table 306
7250 FM 306, New Braunfels
|Chicken Fried Ribeye or Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Butter (Add your grilled/fried selection in comments)
|$18.00
Please choose 2 sides to go with your steak and place in comments.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese & honey mustard dressing
Sea Island
154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.