Grilled chicken in New Braunfels

New Braunfels restaurants
New Braunfels restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Main pic

 

1838 Grill #2

111 S Union Ave, Suite 123, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, grated parmesan with croutons
More about 1838 Grill #2
Old River City Cafe image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Fresh garden salad topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Boneless, skinless...with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted or onion bun
Grilled Chicken$13.00
Grilled to perfection and dusted with house seasoning with 2 sides
More about Old River City Cafe
Chicken Fried Ribeye or Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Butter (Add your grilled/fried selection in comments) image

 

Table 306

7250 FM 306, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Ribeye or Grilled Ribeye with Garlic Butter (Add your grilled/fried selection in comments)$18.00
Please choose 2 sides to go with your steak and place in comments.
More about Table 306
Muck & Fuss | Sidecar image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar

295 E San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese & honey mustard dressing
More about Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
Item pic

 

Sea Island

154 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. Served with one side.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken breast filet on a large Greek salad.
Grilled Chicken Platter$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken breast and your choice of two sides.
More about Sea Island
Gainz Cafe image

 

Gainz Cafe

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast (per pound)$19.99
More about Gainz Cafe

