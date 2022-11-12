Restaurant header imageView gallery

McAdoo's Seafood Company

196 North Castell Avenue

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Fondoo
Redfish Ponch
Salmon Spinach Salad

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$22.00

pan fried crab cakes, lemon butter, micro cilantro

Calamari

$17.00

spicy marinara sauce

Seafood Fondoo

$19.00

shimp, crawfish, spinach, mushroom, white wine cream sauce, jack cheese, garlic toast

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

sweet Asian dipping sauce

Mexico City Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, spicy lime cocktail sauce, torilla chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

McAdoo's cocktail sauce

Salmon Wonton Nachos

$20.00

fried soy glazed salmon, Asian slaw, jicama, mango, sriracha drizzle

1 Crab Cakes

$11.00

Salads & Soups

Seafood Salad

$21.00

Gulf shrimp, crab, avocado, radish, pickled radish and red onion, nut granola, white wine vinaigrette, remoulade, Manchego cheese with mixed greens

Salmon Spinach Salad

$19.00

grilled or blackened salmon, baby spinach, strawberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, poppy seed vinaigrette

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

fried chicken, eggs, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, bacon, avocado, buttermilk ranch dressing

Cobb Salad No Protein

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

iceburg wedge, Roma tomatoes, red onions, applewood bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan garlic croutons, Caesar dressing

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$11.00

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$14.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$11.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Large Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Fried Spinach

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

Soy Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Broccolini

$10.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00

Jambalaya

$8.00

Cheese Grits

$8.00

Side Hushpuppies

$10.00

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Ponchartrain Base

$4.00

Ponchartrain Sauce

$10.00

Boudreaux Base

$4.00

Boudreaux Sauce

$8.00

Cajun Cream Sauce

$4.00

Parmesan Cream Sauce

$4.00

Linguini Pasta

$8.00

Crab Fried Rice

$10.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Add Fried Chicken

$8.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Add 1 Scallop

$12.00

First Class Seafood

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

steamed white rice, roasted broccoli

Honey Balsamic Salmon

$30.00

lemon asparagus risotto, sauteed kale

Shrimp Brochette

$30.00

jalapeno, bacon wrapped jumbo Gulf shrimp, dirty rice

Blackened Trout

$33.00

fingerling potatoes, blistered green beans, roated pepper romesco

Mahi Mardi Gras

$33.00

honey bacon brussels sprouts, jambalaya, zydeco butter, house pickled okra

Almond Crusted Flounder

$33.00

Cajun couscous, brushetta, broccolini, lemon butter

Stuffed Flounder

$33.00

shrimp and seafood stuffing, lemon butter, grilled asparagus

Mahi Boudreaux

$34.00

shrimp, crawfish, muchrooms, avocado, creamy wine sauce, dirty rice

Redfish Ponch

$35.00

blackened filet, sauteed shrimp, crab, Madeira sauce, dirty rice

Shrimp & Scallop Baton Rouge

$35.00

roasted broccoli, potato medallions, white wine cream sauce

Seabass

$38.00

crab fried rice, soy glazed carrots, pickled mango, pineapple citrus glaze

Dijon Salmon

$30.00

Mahi

$25.00

Redfish

$27.00

Cajun Specialties

Dinner Cajun Enchiladas

$20.00

shrimp, crawfish, tomatoes, avocado, mixed cheeses, Cajun cream sauce, red beans & rice

Crawfish & Shrimp Etoufee

$25.00

jambalaya

Cajun Pasta

$24.00

blackened chicken breast, sausage, shrimp, linguini

Shrimp & Cheese Grits

$23.00

gouda and marscapone stone ground grits, lardon, charred corn bacon dressing

Crawfish Platter

$26.00

fried crawfish, crawfish etouffee, dirty rice

Land Lovers

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$19.00

linguine, Cajun cream sauce, roasted broccoli

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$25.00

applewood bacon gravy, garlic mashed potatoes

Ribeye 14 oz.

$42.00

sauteed broccolini, mushrooms, mashed potatoes

Filet 8 oz.

$42.00

sauteed broccolini, mushrooms, mashed potatoes

Chicken Tenders

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00

Harvest Plate

$30.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Fried Seafood

Fried Catfish Medium

$16.00

Fried Catfish

$22.00

seasoned fries

Fried Catfish & Shrimp Medium

$16.00

Fried Catfish & Shrimp

$22.00

seasoned fries

Fried Shrimp Medium

$20.00

seasoned fries

Fried Shrimp Large

$23.00

seasoned fries

Fried Shrimp & Oysters Medium

$18.00

Fried Shrimp & Oysters

$23.00

seasoned fries

Big Fish Platter

$32.00

catfish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, seasoned fries

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Espresso Creme Brulee

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$9.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Praline Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$9.00

Scoop w/ Dessert

$3.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$7.00

Lunch

Choose 2

$14.00

Choose 3

$18.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

seasoned fries

Po' Boy

$17.00

seasoned fries

Little Fish Platter

$23.00

catfish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, seasoned fries

Mahi New Orleans

$20.00

blackened filet, zydeco butter, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee

Lunch Fried Catfish

$16.00

seasoned fries

Lunch Fried Catfish & Shrimp

$16.00

seasoned fries

Lunch Fried Shrimp & Oysters

$18.00

seasoned fries

Lunch Cajun Enchiladas

$17.00

Lunch Shrimp & Crawfish Etouffe

$17.00

Lunch Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Lunch Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Lunch Crawfish Platter

$19.00

Lunch Mahi Orleans

$20.00

Lunch Salmon Feature

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Catfish

$7.50

Kids Shrimp

$7.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburgers

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Breakfast

$7.00

Family Meals

Family Enchiladas

$36.00

Family Shrimp and Crawfish

$38.00

Family Chicken Parmesan

$38.00

Family Fried Shrimp

$36.00

Family Cajun Pasta

$38.00

Family Shrimp and Grits

$42.00

Family Spinach Salad

$36.00

Quart Gumbo

$25.00

Quart Bisque

$25.00

Quart Mash

$15.00

Employee Meals

ET Cheeseburger

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$20.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$19.00

linguine, Cajun cream sauce, roasted broccoli

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

fried chicken, eggs, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, bacon, avocado, buttermilk ranch dressing

Fried Shrimp Medium

$20.00

seasoned fries

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Cajun-style seafood located n a century-old Post Office building in the heart of New Braunfels. Seafood | Happy Hour | Patio Dining | Special Occasions | Group Events

196 North Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

