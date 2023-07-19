Beverages

N/C Sweet Tea

N/C UnsweetTea

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Flavored Tea

$4.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Powerade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.75

K Milk

K Choc Milk

Apple Juice

Pineapple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Coffee

$2.95

Virgin Drinks

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Sides

Sd Veggie

$5.95

Sd Avocado

$3.95

Sd Spanish Rice

$1.95

Sd Cilantro Rice

$2.50

Sd Charro

$1.95

Sd Refried

$1.95

Sd Black Bean

$3.95

Sd Chop Onion

$0.95

Sd Cilantro

$0.75

Sd BBQ

$1.00

Sd Guacamole

$2.95

Sd Fresh Jap

$1.00

Sd Pickle Jap

$1.50

Sd Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Sd Grilled Onion

$1.95

Sd Sour Cream

$1.95

Sd Yellow

$1.95

Sd Jack Cheese

$1.95

Sd Tomato

$0.95

Sd Lettuce

$0.95

Sd Pineapple Pico

$2.95

Sd Pico

$1.95

Sd Butter

$0.95

Sd Chipotle Butter

$2.95

Sd Meat sauce

$1.95

Sd Red Sauce

$1.95

Sd Green sauce

$1.95

Sd Diablo Sauce

$1.95

Sd Sour Cream Sauce

$0.95

Sd Queso

$2.95

Sd Ranch

$2.95

Sd Avo Ranch

$2.95

Sd Salsa Ranch

$1.95

Sd Tequila Lime

$2.95

Sd Mango Vin

$1.95

A La Carte

Enchiladas

$ Cheese Enchilada (1)

$5.25

$ Beef Enchilada (1)

$5.75

$ Chk Tinga Enchilada (1)

$5.75

$ Beef Brisket Enchilada (1)

$7.25

$ Spinach Enchiladas (1)

$ Beef Fajita Enchilada (1)

$7.25

$ Chk Fajita Enchilada (1)

$6.25

$ Veggie Enchilada (1)

$6.25

Tacos

$ Single Chk Flauta

$4.95

$ Single Brisket Taco

$4.95

$ Crispy Chicken Taco

$4.50

$ Crispy Beef Taco

$4.50

$ Soft Chicken Taco

$5.25

$ Soft Beef Taco

$5.25

$ Bean & chz taco

$2.50

$ Single Carbon Chk

$6.95

$ Single Carbon BF Fajita

$7.95

$ Single Fish Taco

$6.25

$ Single Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Fajita

$ 4 oz. Beef Fajita

$9.95

$ 4 oz. Chicken Fajita

$6.95

$ 1/4 Shrimp Fajita

$9.00

$ Single Bag Shrimp Fajita

$5.00

Rellenos & Tamales

$ Pork Tamale

$2.75

$ Chicken Tamale

$2.75

$ Single Brisket Relleno

$7.50

$ Single Chk Relleno

$7.50

$ Single Cheese Relleno

Out of stock

Tostada

$ Bean N Chz Tostada

$3.95

$ Beef Tostada

$5.25

$ Tinga Tostada

$5.25

$ Chk Fajita Tostada

$6.95

$ Beef Fajita Tostada

$7.95

Great Additions

3 Brochette +

$12.00

Sausage +

$6.00

3 Cozumel Shrimp

$10.00

Quail (2) +

$14.00

1/2 Ribs +

$11.00

Bulk To-Go

Bulk Rice

$3.00+

Bulk Beans

$3.00+

Bulk Guacamole

$8.00+

Bulk Pico

$3.00+

Bulk Queso

$8.00+

Bulk Salsa

$2.00+

Bulk Cheese

$2.00+

Bulk Sour Cream

$2.00+

Bulk Chips

$2.00+

1/2 Dozen Tortillas

$1.00+

DZ Tortillas

$2.95

HALF DZ Tamale

$9.00

DZ Tamale

$17.00

DZ Enchilada

$36.95

Pint Verde Sauce

$3.95

Pint Meat Sauce

$3.95

Half Rib Rack

$10.00

Fajita Pack 1

$50.95

Fajita Pack 2

$99.95

Fajita Pack 3

$146.95

Fajita Pack 4

$193.95

Fajita Pack 5

$285.95

Fajita Pack 6

$359.95

Snack Pack

Bulk Chicken Faj

$19.95

Bulk Beef Faj

$40.95

Half Rib Rack

$10.00

12 Brochette Shrimp

$32.95

+ Grilled Vegetables per lb.

$11.95

+ Shrimp Fajita per lb.

$29.95

+ Beef Fajitas per lb.

$40.95

+ Chicken Fajitas per lb.

$19.95

Gallon Tea

$13.00

HALF DZ ench

$19.00

Enchilada Pack

$25.95

Taco Pack

$22.95