Chicken salad in New Braunfels

Uwe's Bakery & Deli image

 

Uwe's Bakery & Deli

1024 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oval roll$0.79
Also known as brotchen. These authentic German bread rolls have a soft inside with a crisp, golden exterior.
Chocolate Croissant
Croissant dough with a layer of chocolate on the inside as well as chocolate and icing drizzled on top.
Bear Claw
Specialty dough with brown sugar and walnuts.
Old River City Cafe image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Old River City Cafe

2771 Fm 725, New Braunfels

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
WC's favorite chicken fried chicken, hand battered and deep fried chicken breast, with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy on the side
Chicken Fried Steak Mega$14.00
This mega steak is enough for two to share!! Lightly battered, deep fried chicken fried steak with 2 sides and choice of cream or brown gravy
Avocado Bacon$14.00
Certified angus beef served on a toasted or onion bun, topped with onion, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Huisache Grill image

 

Huisache Grill

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 5 (451 reviews)
Takeout
SW Chicken Salad$12.00
Salad greens, fried onion chips, tomato, cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheeses, sliced avocado, crunchy lime jicama sticks and black bean salsa topped with sliced blackened chicken.
