Water 2 Wine - New Braunfels

185 S. Seguin Ave

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Popular Items

Washington Riesling

Sweet Wines

Cranberry Reserve

Cranberry Reserve

$22.95

Our award-winning Cranberry Classic with a little more kick! 13% Alc/Vol

Passionfruit Rosé

Passionfruit Rosé

$17.95

A pairing of White Zinfandel with a host of luscious fruits including passionfruit, strawberry and black currant

Peach Apricot Chardonnay

Peach Apricot Chardonnay

$17.95

Luscious Peaches and Apricots are the perfect pair in this lightly sweet white wine.

Peach Raspberry Sangria

Peach Raspberry Sangria

$17.95

Sweet, ripe raspberries mix with juicy peaches for the perfect summer sangria wine.

Tropical Mango

Tropical Mango

$17.95

Big notes of juicy ripe mango, orange, grapefruit and lemon flavors.

Watermelon Wave

Watermelon Wave

$17.95

A sweet thirst-quenching blush wine with notes of sliced fresh watermelon.

White Wines

Bella Bianca

$19.95

Italian style white blend with rich buttery aromas, tropical fruit and full oak.

Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc

$18.95

Crisp, refreshing with green apple notes

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$18.95

Crisp and dry with a zip of acidity

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$23.95

Long, rich flavors with notes of pink grapefruit with a crisp dry finish

Washington Riesling

Washington Riesling

$23.95

Off-dry with flavors of peach & apricot with rich finish

Red Wines

Big, full-bodied and oakey. A hearty merlot.
Diablo Rojo

Diablo Rojo

$21.95

Like BBQ in a glass – oaky, smoky & a little sweet!

Two Rivers Red

Two Rivers Red

$22.95

Our smooth house blend of Sangiovese and Merlot

Chilean Pinot Noir

Chilean Pinot Noir

$22.95

Delicate red berry aromas and a hint of herbiness

Chilean Merlot

Chilean Merlot

$20.95

Upfront cherry notes with smooth vanilla finish

Ranch 11 Cabernet

Ranch 11 Cabernet

$25.95

Rich California-style Cabernet

Crush Wines

A decadent Cabernet Merlot blend with warm chocolate and caramel notes. Aged in a rye whiskey barrel.
Argentine Malbec

Argentine Malbec

$24.95

Dark and dense with ripe fruit flavors of blackberry

Italian Zinfandel

Italian Zinfandel

$27.95

Black cherries with aromas of tobacco and coffee

Nebbolio

$28.95

Smooth, yet complex! This award-winner has notes of smoky cherry and floral rose.

Shiraz

Shiraz

$27.95

Notes of blackberry complimented with pepper

Specialty Wines

Sparkling Wine - Cava Brut

Sparkling Wine - Cava Brut

$21.95

Sparking wine wiht vibrant aromas of ripe peaches and pears. Dry with a rich, creamy texture.

Sparkling Rose - Cava

Sparkling Rose - Cava

$23.95

Sparking wine with elegant notes of strawberry, raspberry and rose petals. Light and fresh.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local winery with over 40 wines open for tasting.

Website

Location

185 S. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Water 2 Wine image
Water 2 Wine image
Water 2 Wine image

