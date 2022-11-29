Water 2 Wine - New Braunfels
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local winery with over 40 wines open for tasting.
Location
185 S. Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130
