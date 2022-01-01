New Braunfels bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in New Braunfels

Huisache Grill image

 

Huisache Grill

303 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 5 (451 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke Dip$11.00
Served with tortilla chips and housemade crostini.
Lunch Special$10.95
Offered Monday -Friday 11-3
Call to check daily special
830-620-9001
also posted on Facebook & Instagram
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced turkey, bacon and jack cheese with avocado slices, zesty mayonnaise, spinach, tomato and onion on toasted sourdough bread.
Gruene Barbecue Company image

 

Gruene Barbecue Company

1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 meat / 2 sides$14.99
You choose 2 meats and 2 sides
Elote
Our take on Mexican street corn, it's cut off the cob and blended with all the things that make street corn amazing!
Chopped brisket$6.99
1/4 lb. of premium chopped brisket on Naegelin's bun. Pickles, onion, and sauce available on or on side.
Above Ground Pizza image

 

Above Ground Pizza

311 FM 306, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL image

 

SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL

223 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

Avg 4.4 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Ironsides2 image

 

Ironsides2

6700 I 35 North, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Pour Haus Patio Bar

386 W San Antonio St, New Braunfels

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
