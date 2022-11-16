Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Gruene Barbecue Company 1308 Gruene Road New Braunfels, TX

review star

No reviews yet

1308 Gruene Road

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Meats

Brisket

Brisket

$4.99+
Chicken Quarter

Chicken Quarter

$6.99

Chicken quarter rubbed with our blend of seasonings and smoked with skin on to ensure maximum juiciness!

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$4.00+

Boston butt rubbed and smoked low and slow to perfection.

Ribs

Ribs

$3.99+

Pork spare ribs rubbed and smoked for 4 hours - juicy and tender!

Sausage

Sausage

$3.99+

We serve V&V sausage from Flatonia, TX. Quality sausage since the 1950's.

Turkey

Turkey

$3.99+

Turkey breast rubbed with our signature spices and smoked low and slow.

Extra Meat

$2.99

Extra meat can only be added to sandwiches and specialty dishes.

Sides

Beans

Beans

$1.99+

Pinto beans cooked with our signature sausage and spices.

Chips

Chips

$1.99+

Lay's original potato chips

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99+

Our special blend is wonderfully tangy with a touch of sweetness and made fresh daily!

Elote

Elote

$1.99+

Our take on Mexican street corn, it's cut off the cob and blended with all the things that make street corn amazing!

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$1.99+

We blend three cheeses into our amazing cheese sauce daily and serve it over fresh cavatappi noodles.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.99+

We've been told it's the best they've ever had! It has a mustard and mayo base made with lots of love!

Bread

Bread

$1.99+

We serve fresh slice bread at your request!

Sandwiches

Chopped brisket

Chopped brisket

$6.99

1/4 lb. of premium chopped brisket on Naegelin's bun. Pickles, onion, and sauce available on or on side.

Pulled Pork

$6.99

1/4 lb of our low and slow smoked pork butt on a Naegelin's bun served with pickles, onions, and sauce.

The Wurst

$9.99
Randy Rogers

Randy Rogers

$9.99

Named after a local Celebrity, our most popular sandwich is made on a Naegelin's bun with brisket, sausage, and mac and cheese and covered in bbq sauce.

Wade Bowen

$9.99

Special 2 for 10

$10.00Out of stock

Plates

1 meat / 2 sides

1 meat / 2 sides

$9.99

Your choose 1 meat and two sides.

2 meat / 2 sides

2 meat / 2 sides

$14.99

You choose 2 meats and 2 sides

3 meat / 2 sides

3 meat / 2 sides

$19.99

You choose 3 meats and 2 sides

Specialty

Big Sis

Big Sis

$9.99

Our signature salad is made with a bead of romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, your choice of meat on top, shredded cheese and ranch dressing (spicy ranch available).

Captain Ron (Nachos)

Captain Ron (Nachos)

$9.99

Large portion of tortilla chips covered with our homemade nacho cheese sauce and your choice of meat. BBQ sauce and jalapenos on top if you'd like!

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$14.99

The charcuterie plate feeds 2-3 people and includes fruit, veggies, sauces, meat, and crackers.

Charlie Duke (Boat with beans/meat/bread)

Charlie Duke (Boat with beans/meat/bread)

$9.99

Our Charlie Duke is out of this world! A boat of beans with your choice of meat, pickles, onions, and bread on the side.

Lynnard (Frito Pie)

$9.99

A frito pie with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, and bbq sauce on top.

River Rat Special

River Rat Special

$10.00

Especially for those that just came off the river, enjoying the good life! Only available at special times!

Sarah Dale (Baked Potato)

Sarah Dale (Baked Potato)

$9.99

A loaded baked potato with cheese sauce, your choice of meat, sourcream, chives, and bbq sauce. Add jalapenos if you like!

The Motherload (BBQ Mac & Chese)

$9.99

Our loaded mac & cheese with your choice of meat and bbq sauce.

Treats

Candy

$3.00

2 Cookies

$4.00

Cup of Fruit

$6.00

DRINKS

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

BIG RED

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

WATER

$2.00

Snowcone

8 OZ

$3.00

16 OZ

$6.00

Cream

$1.00

Tajin

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the BEST BBQ around!

Location

1308 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Gruene Barbecue Company image
Gruene Barbecue Company image
Gruene Barbecue Company image
Gruene Barbecue Company image

