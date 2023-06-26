- Home
Fork and Spoon LLC 651 N Business IH35, Suite 1150
651 N Business IH35, Suite 1150
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Top 10 Menu
Top 10
Fork and Spoon Plate
Two pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Ranch Hand Breakfast
Three eggs any style, choice of two meats (bacon, ham, or sausage), and country fried potatoes, served with biscuit and gravy
Opa’s Plate
Two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Sour dough, wheat toast or biscuit
Oma’s Plate
Two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and choice of pan crepes or a slice of homemade French toast
French Toast Full
Traditional homemade Challa bread, topped with powderd sugar and homemade honey pecan butter.
French Toast Half
Traditional homemade Challa bread, topped with powderd sugar and homemade honey pecan butter.
Chicken and Eggs
Chicken fried chicken topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and a biscuit
Steak and Eggs
Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and a biscuit
Classic Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of a toasted English muffin with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served with country fried potatoes
Coffee
A Special Fork and Spoon blend, ground in house daily
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Single Pancake
One Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake
Monte Cristo Toast
our take on the Monte Cristo. Stuffed with ham, 2 Eggs any style and Swiss cheese. Dipped in our Amaretton French Toast batter and cooked to perfectin
Bacon Pancakes Full Stack
Our traditinal buttermilk pancakes stuffed with bacon (4)
Bacon Pancakes Short Stack
Our traditinal buttermilk pancakes stuffed with bacon
Buttermilk Pancakes Full Stack
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Pan Crepes Full
Crepes topped with a delicious cream anglaise sauce with strawberries, pecans and Poweder sugar
Pan Crepes Half
Crepes topped with a delicious cream anglaise sauce with strawberries, pecans and Poweder sugar
Single Bacon Pancake
Omelets
Veggie Omelet
Onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, cooked inside the eggs with cheddar cheese.
Ham Asparagus Omelet
Fresh asparagus, ham, and swiss cheese cooked inside the eggs topped with sauce hollandaise
Spinach and Goat Cheese Omelet
Spinach and goat cheese.
Hill Country Omelet
Grilled ham, sausage, bell pepper, onions Montery Jack cheese
Denver Omelet
Ham, mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Omelet
Spinach, feta cheese, olives, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with a pesto drizzle
Bacon Jack Avocado Omelet
Monterey Jack cheese with bacon and topped with fresh avocado slices
Philly Cheesesteak Omelet
Grilled Philly steak with bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese and mushrooms. Topped with horseradish mayonaise
Meat Lovers Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage cooked inside the eggs with cheddar cheese
Stuffed Brisket Omelet
Our slow cooked brisket sautéed in house BBQ sauce, with cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with BBQ sauce
a' la Carte Omelet
a'la carte Omelet prepared with three eggs
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Hot Skillets
Chili Skillet
Philly steak, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, jalapenos, black beans and house BBQ sauce
Chicken Skillet
Grilled chicken breast, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions,potatoes and hollandaise sauce
Mediterranean Skillet
Grilled chicken, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, spinach, olives, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic cream sauce
Bratwurst Skillet
Sliced bratwurst, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions, potatoes and Jäger sauce (brown gravy with mushrooms, onions and bacon)
Meat Lovers Skillet
Bacon, ham, sausage, potatoes, two eggs any style, topped with cheddar cheese
Eggs and More
Migas
Sausage, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and corn tortilla chips scrambled with three eggs and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with country fried potatoes
Jillian Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs on top of a toasted English muffin with spinach, mushrooms and hollandaise sauce. Served with country fried potatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Three crispy corn tortillas topped with two eggs any style, black beans, ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and fresh avocado slices
Green Chili and Sausage Grits BOWL
Grits cooked with green chilis and sausage topped with cheddar cheese. Served with country fried potatoes and wheat toast
Green Chili and Sausage Grits CUP
Grits cooked with green chilis and sausage topped with cheddar cheese. Served with country fried potatoes and wheat toast
Biscuits and Gravy FULL
Smothered in sausage gravy
Biscuits and Gravy HALF
Smothered in sausage gravy
Oatmeal BOWL
Served with wheat toast, raisins, cinnamon and brown sugar
Oatmeal CUP
Served with wheat toast, raisins, cinnamon and brown sugar
Schott Schnitzel and Eggs
Pork Schnitzel, two eggs any style and country fried potatoes with sauce Hollandaise
Chicken and Pancakes
Chicken strips and silver dollar pancakes. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of homemade maple Dijon sauce
Sides
Side 2 Tortillas Corn
Side 2 Tortillas Flour
Side Asparagus
Side Bacon (1)
Side Bacon (2)
Side Bacon Green Beans
Side Bavarian Potato Salad
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side Cheese Spaetzle
Side Country Fried Potatoes
Side Cup of Gravy
Side Cup of Ranchero
Side Cup of Sausage Gravy
Side Englisch Muffin
Side French Fries
Side Fresh Fruit Cup
Side Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese
Side Ham (1)
Side Ham (2)
Side Homemade Spaetzle
Side House Salad
Side Mac n cheese
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side One Biscuit
Side One Egg
Side Red Cabbage
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Sauerkraut
Side Sausage (1)
Side Sausage (2)
Side Sour dough Toast
Side Spinach
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Turkey Sliced
Side Vanilla Yoghurt with Granola
Side Vegetable medley
Side Wheat Toast
Solo Cup of Grits
Sauce
Add ons
2 OZ Adds & Dressings
2oz 1000 Island
2oz BBQ Sauce
2oz Caesar Dressing
2oz Chipotle Ranch
2oz Guacamole
2oz Hollandaise
2oz Honey
2oz Honey Mustard Dressing
2oz Jalapenos Fresh
2oz Jalapenos Pickled
2oz Maple Dijon
2oz peanutbutter
2oz Pesto Dressing
2oz Pico
2oz Poppy Dressing
2oz Ranch
2oz ranchero sauce 2oz
2oz Salsa
2oz Sour cream
2oz Pecan Butter
Kid's Breakfast
Main Food Menu
Appetizer
Stuffed Jalapenos
Stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon, served with ranch dressing
Chips and Dip
Our homemade potato chips served with chipotle ranch dressing
Queso Blanco
White American cheese mixed with fresh pico de gallo
Fork and Spoon Queso
Upgraded queso blanco with black beans and fresh avocado slices
Fork and Spoon Quesadillas
Loaded with choice of steak or grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with avocado, sour cream and salsa
Stuffed Potatoes
Brisket Stuffed Potato
Stuffed with brisket, cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce and fresh pico de gallo
Broccoli and Cheese Potato
Stuffed with fresh steamed broccoli and cheddar cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Potato
Stuffed with philly meat, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and horseradish mayonaise
Build Your Own Potato
Pick any of the following options:
Salads and More
Strawberry Field Salad HALF
Spinach, fresh strawberries, candied pecans and goat cheese with poppy seed dressing
Strawberry Field Salad FULL
Spinach, fresh strawberries, candied pecans and goat cheese with poppy seed dressing
Mediterranean Salad HALF
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese and croutons with pesto vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad FULL
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese and croutons with pesto vinaigrette
Southwestern Cobb HALF
Romaine lettuce, bacon, turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and fresh avocado with chipotle ranch dressing
Southwestern Cobb FULL
Romaine lettuce, bacon, turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and fresh avocado with chipotle ranch dressing
Waldorf Chicken Salad HALF
Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise. Served on a bed of greens with pesto vinaigrette
Waldorf Chicken Salad FULL
Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise. Served on a bed of greens with pesto vinaigrette
Caesar Salad HALF
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad FULL
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing
Salmon Salad
Seared salmon on top of romaine lettuce with a hard-boiled egg, potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, olives and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pesto vinaigrette
Quiche
Our homemade quiche of the day. Served with a strawberry field salad and a cup of soup. Ask your server for the quiche of the day
Soups & Sandwiches
Combo
Choose any two: ½ deli sandwich, cup of soup or ½ salad
Avocado Toast
Open-Faced Meatloaf Sandwich
Italian style meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes and Jäger sauce on top of sourdough bread
California Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese bacon, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread
Fork and Spoon Reuben Sandwich
House corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island sauce on sourdough bread
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato,Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle mayonnaise on sourdough bread
Turkey Club Sandwich
Home roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayonnaise on both wheat and sourdough bread.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese, bacon, pesto mayonnaise and fresh spinach. Grilled to perfection on sourdough bread
Vienna Schnitzel Sandwich
One pork Schnitzel on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with a side of Dijon mustard
German Hotdog
One bratwurst on a hoagie with sauerkraut. Served with a side of Dijon mustard
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich FULL
Grilled Philly steak with bell peppers, onions mushrooms, provolone cheese and horseradish mayonnaise on a hoagie
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich HALF
Grilled Philly steak with bell peppers, onions mushrooms, provolone cheese and horseradish mayonnaise on a hoagie
Grilled Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Sandwich FULL
Grilled chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie
Grilled Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Sandwich HALF
Grilled chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie
Turkey Bacon and Avocado FULL
Home roasted turkey and provolone cheese with avocado, bacon and mayonnaise on a sourdough bread.
Turkey Bacon and Avocado Half
Home roasted turkey and provolone cheese with avocado, bacon and mayonnaise on a sourdough bread.
Veggie Sandwich FULL
Grilled veggies with provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie
Veggie Sandwich HALF
Grilled veggies with provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie
Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich FULL
Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise on wheat bread.
Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich HALF
Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise on wheat bread.
BLT Sandwich FULL
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on sourdough bread.
BLT Sandwich HALF
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on sourdough bread.
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the Day CUP
Classics
Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese
Loaded with green chilies and onions
Italian Meatloaf
Served with Jäger sauce (brown gravy with mushrooms, onions and bacon)
Chicken Fork and Spoon
Grilled chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo and avocado slices
Chicken Fried Steak
Deep fried to perfection and topped with country gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken
Deep fried to perfection and topped with country gravy
Angus Burger
7 oz angus patty served with French fries, lettuce, red onions, tomato and mayonnaise.
German Burger
7 oz angus patty topped with Sauerkraut and swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, mustard and French fries
German Specialties
Currywurst (Wurst and Sauce only)
One sliced Bratwurst in curry sauce (regular or spicy)
Two Bratwurst (with Sides)
German bratwurst served with Dijon mustard
Two Currywurst (with Sides)
Served with regular curry sauce or spicy curry sauce
Vienna Schnitzel
Pork schnitzel topped with fresh lemon
Beef Goulash
Beef tips in gravy with onions
Jaeger Schnitzel
Pork schnitzel with Jäger sauce (brown gravy with mushrooms, onions and bacon)
Texas Schnitzel
Pork schnitzel with Texas sauce (white cream gravy with onions and jalapenos)
Tour of Germany (For two)
Pork schnitzel, cup of goulash, bratwurst and currywurst. Served with your choice of Jäger or Texas sauce
Sides
Drink Menu
Beverages
Water
Orange Float
poured over vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate
Chocolate Float
poured over vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Toppen with whipped cream and chocolate
Coffee Float
Cold Coffee poured over vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate
Decaf Coffee
A Special Fork and Spoon blend, ground in house daily
Hot Tea
Sesonal Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Lemonade
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Coke
Coke
Kids Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
American Breakfast German Food Home of the best French Toast in Texas
651 N Business IH35, Suite 1150, New Braunfels, TX 78130