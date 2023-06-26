Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fork and Spoon LLC 651 N Business IH35, Suite 1150

651 N Business IH35, Suite 1150

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Top 10 Menu

Top 10

Fork and Spoon Plate

$12.49

Two pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Ranch Hand Breakfast

$14.69

Three eggs any style, choice of two meats (bacon, ham, or sausage), and country fried potatoes, served with biscuit and gravy

Opa’s Plate

$12.49

Two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Sour dough, wheat toast or biscuit

Oma’s Plate

$11.49

Two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and choice of pan crepes or a slice of homemade French toast

French Toast Full

$12.49

Traditional homemade Challa bread, topped with powderd sugar and homemade honey pecan butter.

French Toast Half

$6.29

Traditional homemade Challa bread, topped with powderd sugar and homemade honey pecan butter.

Chicken and Eggs

$15.69

Chicken fried chicken topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and a biscuit

Steak and Eggs

$16.59

Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and a biscuit

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs on top of a toasted English muffin with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served with country fried potatoes

Coffee

$2.69

A Special Fork and Spoon blend, ground in house daily

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Single Pancake

$2.59

One Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake

Monte Cristo Toast

$12.59

our take on the Monte Cristo. Stuffed with ham, 2 Eggs any style and Swiss cheese. Dipped in our Amaretton French Toast batter and cooked to perfectin

Bacon Pancakes Full Stack

$16.49

Our traditinal buttermilk pancakes stuffed with bacon (4)

Bacon Pancakes Short Stack

$8.49

Our traditinal buttermilk pancakes stuffed with bacon

Buttermilk Pancakes Full Stack

$9.98

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack

$5.25

Fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Pan Crepes Full

$9.49

Crepes topped with a delicious cream anglaise sauce with strawberries, pecans and Poweder sugar

Pan Crepes Half

$4.69

Crepes topped with a delicious cream anglaise sauce with strawberries, pecans and Poweder sugar

French Toast Full

$12.49

Traditional homemade Challa bread, topped with powderd sugar and homemade honey pecan butter.

French Toast Half

$6.29

Traditional homemade Challa bread, topped with powderd sugar and homemade honey pecan butter.

Single Bacon Pancake

$3.99

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$11.49

Onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, cooked inside the eggs with cheddar cheese.

Ham Asparagus Omelet

$13.59

Fresh asparagus, ham, and swiss cheese cooked inside the eggs topped with sauce hollandaise

Spinach and Goat Cheese Omelet

$12.49

Spinach and goat cheese.

Hill Country Omelet

$12.49

Grilled ham, sausage, bell pepper, onions Montery Jack cheese

Denver Omelet

$12.49

Ham, mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Mediterranean Omelet

$12.49

Spinach, feta cheese, olives, mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with a pesto drizzle

Bacon Jack Avocado Omelet

$13.49

Monterey Jack cheese with bacon and topped with fresh avocado slices

Philly Cheesesteak Omelet

$13.49

Grilled Philly steak with bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese and mushrooms. Topped with horseradish mayonaise

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.49

Bacon, ham, sausage cooked inside the eggs with cheddar cheese

Stuffed Brisket Omelet

$14.69

Our slow cooked brisket sautéed in house BBQ sauce, with cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with BBQ sauce

a' la Carte Omelet

$7.99

a'la carte Omelet prepared with three eggs

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Hot Skillets

Chili Skillet

$14.99

Philly steak, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, jalapenos, black beans and house BBQ sauce

Chicken Skillet

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions,potatoes and hollandaise sauce

Mediterranean Skillet

$14.99

Grilled chicken, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, spinach, olives, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic cream sauce

Bratwurst Skillet

$14.99

Sliced bratwurst, two eggs any style, bell peppers, onions, potatoes and Jäger sauce (brown gravy with mushrooms, onions and bacon)

Meat Lovers Skillet

$14.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, potatoes, two eggs any style, topped with cheddar cheese

Eggs and More

Migas

$12.99

Sausage, onions, bell peppers, jalapenos and corn tortilla chips scrambled with three eggs and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with country fried potatoes

Jillian Eggs Benedict

$12.59

Two poached eggs on top of a toasted English muffin with spinach, mushrooms and hollandaise sauce. Served with country fried potatoes

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs on top of a toasted English muffin with ham and hollandaise sauce. Served with country fried potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$11.49

Three crispy corn tortillas topped with two eggs any style, black beans, ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and fresh avocado slices

Fork and Spoon Plate

$12.49

Two pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Green Chili and Sausage Grits BOWL

$10.49

Grits cooked with green chilis and sausage topped with cheddar cheese. Served with country fried potatoes and wheat toast

Green Chili and Sausage Grits CUP

$6.29

Grits cooked with green chilis and sausage topped with cheddar cheese. Served with country fried potatoes and wheat toast

Biscuits and Gravy FULL

$8.49

Smothered in sausage gravy

Biscuits and Gravy HALF

$4.49

Smothered in sausage gravy

Oatmeal BOWL

$5.99

Served with wheat toast, raisins, cinnamon and brown sugar

Oatmeal CUP

$3.99

Served with wheat toast, raisins, cinnamon and brown sugar

Schott Schnitzel and Eggs

$16.99

Pork Schnitzel, two eggs any style and country fried potatoes with sauce Hollandaise

Steak and Eggs

$16.59

Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and a biscuit

Chicken and Eggs

$15.69

Chicken fried chicken topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and a biscuit

Ranch Hand Breakfast

$14.69

Three eggs any style, choice of two meats (bacon, ham, or sausage), and country fried potatoes, served with biscuit and gravy

Chicken and Pancakes

$13.59

Chicken strips and silver dollar pancakes. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a side of homemade maple Dijon sauce

Opa’s Plate

$12.49

Two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Sour dough, wheat toast or biscuit

Oma’s Plate

$11.49

Two eggs any style, country fried potatoes and choice of pan crepes or a slice of homemade French toast

Sides

Side 2 Tortillas Corn

$0.99

Side 2 Tortillas Flour

$0.99

Side Asparagus

$4.25

Side Bacon (1)

$1.50

Side Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side Bacon Green Beans

$3.50

Side Bavarian Potato Salad

$4.25

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

Side Cheese Spaetzle

$4.99

Side Country Fried Potatoes

$2.59

Side Cup of Gravy

$1.99

Side Cup of Ranchero

$2.99

Side Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side Englisch Muffin

$1.99

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese

$4.25

Side Ham (1)

$1.50

Side Ham (2)

$3.00

Side Homemade Spaetzle

$3.50

Side House Salad

$4.25

Side Mac n cheese

$4.25

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Side One Biscuit

$1.99

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Red Cabbage

$3.50

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Side Sauerkraut

$3.50

Side Sausage (1)

$1.50

Side Sausage (2)

$3.00

Side Sour dough Toast

$1.99

Side Spinach

$2.49

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Side Turkey Sliced

$3.00

Side Vanilla Yoghurt with Granola

$3.99

Side Vegetable medley

$3.50

Side Wheat Toast

$1.99

Solo Cup of Grits

$3.50

Sauce

Cup of Ranchero

$2.99

Jaeger Sauce

$3.10

Sausage Gravy

$3.10

Texas Sauce

$3.10

Country Gravy

$1.99

Curry Sauce

$1.99

Add ons

Add one Bratwurst

$4.49

Add Currywurst (Wurst and Sauce only)

$4.99

Add Cup of Goulash

$7.99

Add Salmon

$9.99

Add Schnitzel

$8.49

Avocado

$2.00

Jalapeno Muffin

$0.99

2 OZ Adds & Dressings

2oz 1000 Island

$0.25

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.25

2oz Caesar Dressing

$0.25

2oz Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

2oz Guacamole

$1.00

2oz Hollandaise

$1.00

2oz Honey

$0.65

2oz Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.25

2oz Jalapenos Fresh

$0.25

2oz Jalapenos Pickled

$0.25

2oz Maple Dijon

$0.25

2oz peanutbutter

$0.85

2oz Pesto Dressing

$0.25

2oz Pico

$0.50

2oz Poppy Dressing

$0.25

2oz Ranch

$0.25

2oz ranchero sauce 2oz

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.25

2oz Sour cream

$0.50

2oz Pecan Butter

$0.80

Kid's Breakfast

Breakfast of Champions

$5.99

1 Egg any style, one meat and choice of pancake or fruit. Add chocolate chips, strawberries or whipped cream for $0.99 each.

Kids Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Main Food Menu

Appetizer

Stuffed Jalapenos

$2.99

Stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon, served with ranch dressing

Chips and Dip

$5.20

Our homemade potato chips served with chipotle ranch dressing

Queso Blanco

$7.20

White American cheese mixed with fresh pico de gallo

Fork and Spoon Queso

$8.99

Upgraded queso blanco with black beans and fresh avocado slices

Fork and Spoon Quesadillas

$12.50

Loaded with choice of steak or grilled chicken, fresh pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with avocado, sour cream and salsa

Stuffed Potatoes

Brisket Stuffed Potato

$12.50

Stuffed with brisket, cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce and fresh pico de gallo

Broccoli and Cheese Potato

$9.89

Stuffed with fresh steamed broccoli and cheddar cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

$12.50

Stuffed with philly meat, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese and horseradish mayonaise

Build Your Own Potato

$7.20

Pick any of the following options:

Salads and More

Strawberry Field Salad HALF

$6.49

Spinach, fresh strawberries, candied pecans and goat cheese with poppy seed dressing

Strawberry Field Salad FULL

$10.99

Spinach, fresh strawberries, candied pecans and goat cheese with poppy seed dressing

Mediterranean Salad HALF

$6.49

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese and croutons with pesto vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad FULL

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, pepperoncinis, feta cheese and croutons with pesto vinaigrette

Southwestern Cobb HALF

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, bacon, turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and fresh avocado with chipotle ranch dressing

Southwestern Cobb FULL

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, bacon, turkey, Monterey Jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and fresh avocado with chipotle ranch dressing

Waldorf Chicken Salad HALF

$6.99

Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise. Served on a bed of greens with pesto vinaigrette

Waldorf Chicken Salad FULL

$12.99

Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise. Served on a bed of greens with pesto vinaigrette

Caesar Salad HALF

$5.69

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad FULL

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing

Salmon Salad

$14.99

Seared salmon on top of romaine lettuce with a hard-boiled egg, potatoes, green beans, tomatoes, olives and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of pesto vinaigrette

Quiche

$11.99

Our homemade quiche of the day. Served with a strawberry field salad and a cup of soup. Ask your server for the quiche of the day

Soups & Sandwiches

Combo

$11.30

Choose any two: ½ deli sandwich, cup of soup or ½ salad

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Open-Faced Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Italian style meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes and Jäger sauce on top of sourdough bread

California Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken topped with provolone cheese bacon, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread

Fork and Spoon Reuben Sandwich

$12.49

House corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island sauce on sourdough bread

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato,Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle mayonnaise on sourdough bread

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.99

Home roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayonnaise on both wheat and sourdough bread.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

American cheese, bacon, pesto mayonnaise and fresh spinach. Grilled to perfection on sourdough bread

Vienna Schnitzel Sandwich

$12.99

One pork Schnitzel on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with a side of Dijon mustard

German Hotdog

$8.99

One bratwurst on a hoagie with sauerkraut. Served with a side of Dijon mustard

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich FULL

$12.99

Grilled Philly steak with bell peppers, onions mushrooms, provolone cheese and horseradish mayonnaise on a hoagie

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich HALF

$6.99

Grilled Philly steak with bell peppers, onions mushrooms, provolone cheese and horseradish mayonnaise on a hoagie

Grilled Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Sandwich FULL

$11.99

Grilled chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie

Grilled Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Sandwich HALF

$6.49

Grilled chicken with sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie

Turkey Bacon and Avocado FULL

$11.99

Home roasted turkey and provolone cheese with avocado, bacon and mayonnaise on a sourdough bread.

Turkey Bacon and Avocado Half

$6.49

Home roasted turkey and provolone cheese with avocado, bacon and mayonnaise on a sourdough bread.

Veggie Sandwich FULL

$10.99

Grilled veggies with provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie

Veggie Sandwich HALF

$5.99

Grilled veggies with provolone cheese and pesto mayonnaise on a hoagie

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich FULL

$11.99

Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise on wheat bread.

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich HALF

$6.99

Chicken with celery, apples, pecans, grapes and mayonnaise on wheat bread.

BLT Sandwich FULL

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on sourdough bread.

BLT Sandwich HALF

$5.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on sourdough bread.

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.49

Soup of the Day CUP

$3.59

Classics

Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese

$9.49

Loaded with green chilies and onions

Italian Meatloaf

$12.99

Served with Jäger sauce (brown gravy with mushrooms, onions and bacon)

Chicken Fork and Spoon

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo and avocado slices

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.49

Deep fried to perfection and topped with country gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.49

Deep fried to perfection and topped with country gravy

Angus Burger

$9.59

7 oz angus patty served with French fries, lettuce, red onions, tomato and mayonnaise.

German Burger

$10.99

7 oz angus patty topped with Sauerkraut and swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, mustard and French fries

German Specialties

Currywurst (Wurst and Sauce only)

$5.50

One sliced Bratwurst in curry sauce (regular or spicy)

Two Bratwurst (with Sides)

$14.49

German bratwurst served with Dijon mustard

Two Currywurst (with Sides)

$15.49

Served with regular curry sauce or spicy curry sauce

Vienna Schnitzel

$15.49

Pork schnitzel topped with fresh lemon

Beef Goulash

$16.99

Beef tips in gravy with onions

Jaeger Schnitzel

$16.99

Pork schnitzel with Jäger sauce (brown gravy with mushrooms, onions and bacon)

Texas Schnitzel

$16.99

Pork schnitzel with Texas sauce (white cream gravy with onions and jalapenos)

Tour of Germany (For two)

$29.99

Pork schnitzel, cup of goulash, bratwurst and currywurst. Served with your choice of Jäger or Texas sauce

Sides

Side Crispy Bacon (1)

$1.50

Side Crispy Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side Bavarian Potato Salad

$4.25

Side Gourmet Macaroni and Cheese

$4.25

Side Asparagus

$4.25

Side House Salad

$4.25

Side Mac n cheese

$4.25

Side Cheese Spaetzle

$4.99

Side Homemade Spaetzle

$3.50

Side Red Cabbage

$3.50

Side Bacon Green Beans

$3.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Side Sauerkraut

$3.50

Side Vegetable medley

$3.50

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Side Spinach

$2.49

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Solo Cup of Grits

$3.50

Side Vanilla Yoghurt with Granola

$3.99

Side Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Sour dough Toast

$1.99

Side Wheat Toast

$1.99

Side Englisch Muffin

$1.99

Side One Biscuit

$1.99

Side Country Fried Potatoes

$2.59

Side 2 Tortillas Flour

$0.99

Side 2 Tortillas Corn

$0.99

Side Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Side Cup of Gravy

$1.99

Side Cup of Ranchero

$2.99

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side Sausage (1)

$1.50

Side Sausage (2)

$3.00

Side Turkey Sliced

$3.00

Side Ham (1)

$1.50

Side Ham (2)

$3.00

Side Bacon (1)

$1.50

Side Bacon (2)

$3.00

Sauce

2oz ranchero sauce 2oz

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.25

2oz Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

Curry Sauce

$1.99

Texas Sauce

$3.10

Jaeger Sauce

$3.10

Cup of Ranchero

$2.99

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Add ons

Add one Bratwurst

$4.49

Add Currywurst (Wurst and Sauce only)

$4.99

Add Cup of Goulash

$7.99

Add Salmon

$9.99

Add Schnitzel

$8.49

Avocado

$2.00

Jalapeno Muffin

$0.99

2 OZ adds

2oz 1000 Island

$0.25

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.25

2oz Caesar Dressing

$0.25

2oz Chipotle Ranch

$0.25

2oz Guacamole

$1.00

2oz Hollandaise

$1.00

2oz Honey

$0.65

2oz Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.25

2oz Jalapenos Fresh

$0.25

2oz Jalapenos Pickled

$0.25

2oz Maple Dijon

$0.25

2oz peanutbutter

$0.85

2oz Pesto Dressing

$0.25

2oz Pico

$0.50

2oz Poppy Dressing

$0.25

2oz Ranch

$0.25

2oz ranchero sauce 2oz

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.25

2oz Sour cream

$0.50

2oz Pecan Butter

$0.80

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

PBJ

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Drink Menu

Beverages

Water

Orange Float

$6.49

poured over vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate

Chocolate Float

$6.49

poured over vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Milk

$3.19

Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Toppen with whipped cream and chocolate

Coffee Float

$6.49

Cold Coffee poured over vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate

Decaf Coffee

$2.69

A Special Fork and Spoon blend, ground in house daily

Coffee

$2.69

A Special Fork and Spoon blend, ground in house daily

Hot Tea

$2.99

Sesonal Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Kids Drink

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Breakfast German Food Home of the best French Toast in Texas

Location

651 N Business IH35, Suite 1150, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

