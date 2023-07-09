- Home
- /
- New Braunfels
- /
- Iron Horse Bar and Grill - NEW
Iron Horse Bar and Grill - NEW
No reviews yet
1030 Interstate 35 Business Loop
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bar Menu
Cocktails
AdiosMutha**cker
Bahama Gin - Empress
Bahama Gin - Tanqueray
Best Margarita Ever
Bloody Mary
Blue Chair Bay - Mango Margarita
Blue Chair Bay - Strawberry Sunset
Blue Chair Bay - The Hurricane
Blue Chair Bay - Tropical Breeze
Blue Chair Bay - Rum Runner
Cherry Limeade
Iron Horse Paloma
Iron Horse Ranch Water
River Water
Moscow Mule
Royal Flush
Strawberry Lemon Squeeze
Tito's Moscow Mule
Ultimate IronMosa
Whiskey Sour
Long Island
Tito's Bloody Mary
SHOTS
Adios MuthaF***er Shot
Bruised Apple
Breakfast Shot w/ Bacon
Green Tea Shot
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze Shot
Key Lime Shooter
Lemon Drop Shot
Mexican Candy
Orange Tea Shot
Orange Tic Tac
Pickle Back Shot
StarF**ker Shot
Washington Apple
Irish Car Bomb
Coffee Cookie
MARGARITAS
Iron Horse Classic Margarita
Iron Horse Pineapple Margarita
1800 Reposado Margarita
Casamigos Silver Margarita
Dobel 50 Margarita
Dobel Diamante Classic Marg
Cadillac Dobel Margarita
Dobel Diamante Pineapple Marg
Don Julio Silver Margarita
Don Reposado Margarita
Patron Silver Margarita
Martinis
Bottled Beer
Bud
Bud Light
Mic Ultra
Coors Light
Miller Light
Lone Star
Lone Star Light
24oz Lonestar Light Can
Shiner Bock
Corona
Corona Premiere
Dos Equis
Modelo
Guniness
White Claw
Bud 00 (non alcoholic)
Truly Seltzer
Draft Beer 16oz
Draft Beer 22oz
Beer Buckets
PITCHERS
German Beer
Vodka
Well Vodka
3 Olives Cherry
Ciroc
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Ruby
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Dripping Springs Orange
Grey Goose
Nue Cucumber
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff vanilla
Titos
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Rasberry
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Strawberry
Vodka DBL
Well Vodka DBL
3 Olives Cherry DBL
Ciroc DBL
Deep Eddy Lemon DBL
Deep Eddy Lime DBL
Deep Eddy Ruby DBL
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL
Dripping Springs Orange DBL
Grey Goose DBL
McCormick Raspberry DBL
Nue Cucumber DBL
Smirnoff Blueberry DBL
Smirnoff Strawberry DBL
Smirnoff vanilla DBL
Titos DBL
Stoli Blueberry DBL
Stoli Rasberry DBL
Stoli Strawberry DBL
Stoli Vanilla DBL
Gin DBL
Rum
Well Rum
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Malibu Passion Fruit
Malibu Coconut
Brugal Anejo
Brugal 1888
Meyers Dark Rum
Blue Chair Bay White Rum
Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum
Blue Chair Bay Mango Rum Cream
Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream
Blue Chair Bay Mocha Rum Cream
Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Rum Cream
Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum
Rum DBL
Tequila
Tequila DBL
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bullet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Black
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Dough Ball Whiskey
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Rebecca Creek
Screwball PB Whiskey
Slow River Blend
Southern Comfort
Stillhouse
TX Bourbon
TX Whiskey
Weller
Wild Turkey 101
Whiskey/Bourbon DBL
Well Whiskey DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Bullet Rye DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Black DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Crown Vanilla DBL
Dough Ball Whiskey DBL
Fireball DBL
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Jameson Orange DBL
Jim Beam DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Old Forester 1870 DBL
Old Forester 1897 DBL
Old Forester 1910 DBL
Old Forester 1920 DBL
Old Forester DBL
Rebecca Creek DBL
Slow River Blend DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
TX Bourbon DBL
TX Whiskey DBL
Weller DBL
Wild Turkey 101 DBL
Screwball PB Whiskey DBL
Stillhouse DBL
Scotch
Scotch DBL
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Debouche
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Baileys Irish Cream
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari.
Cointreau
Dry Vermouth
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermiester
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Rum Chata
Rumplemintz
St Germaine
Stirrings Triple Sec
Strawberry Debouche
Sweet Vermouth
Watermelon Debouche
Creme De Cassis
Liqueur/Cordial DBL
Amaretto Debouche DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Aperol DBL
Apple Pucker DBL
Baileys Irish Cream DBL
Blue Curacao DBL
Butterscotch Schnapps DBL
Campari DBL
Cointreau DBL
Dry Vermouth DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Hennessy DBL
Jagermiester DBL
Kahlua DBL
Midori DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Rum Chata DBL
Rumplemintz DBL
St Germaine DBL
Stirrings Triple Secv DBL
Strawberry Debouche DBL
Sweet Vermouth DBL
Watermelon Debouche DBL
White Wine
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay GLS
Pinot Grigio GLS
Pinot Grigio BTL
Peach Chardonnay GLS
Peach Chardonnay BTL
Summer Sangria GLS
Summer Sangria BTL
Blackberry Merlot GLS
Blackberry Merlot BTL
Watermelon White Merlot GlS
Watermelon White Merlot BTL
Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade GLS
Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade BTL
Wine Flight
Sparkling Wine/Champagne
N/A Beverages
FOOD
Drinks
Appetizers
Nachos Deluxe
bean, cheese, beef, jalapenos, and guac
Chicken Bites
Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Plain
Bone-In Wings
10 WINGS | Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Plain
Guac & Chips
Salsa & Chips
Queso & Chips
Mac & Cheese
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Fried Okra
Cup Chili
Bowl Chili
BBQ Nachos
Bean & Cheese Nachos
*Out First*
*As Appetizer*
Fries, Tots & Onion Rings
Quesadillas
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Chives
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Chives
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Chives
Blackened Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Chives
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Onions and Chives
Chicken Fajita Queasdillas
Buffalo Chicken Queasdillas
Salads
Daily Specials
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.
Cheeseburger
Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.
Double Double
Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.
Favorites
Queso Burger (w/ Jalapeno)
Served with our signature Queso, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Avocado Ranch Burger
Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Nach-Yo Burger
Chili, Cheese, Chips, Jalapenos. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Texas Heat Habanero Burger
Jabaneros, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
Gouda Bacon Burger
Melted Gouda Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
BBQ Bacon Burger
BBQ Sauce, Large Onion Rings, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Patty Melt
Served on Texas Toast with Grill Onions
Bacon Popper Burger
Jalapeno Poppers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion