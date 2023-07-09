Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iron Horse Bar and Grill - NEW

No reviews yet

1030 Interstate 35 Business Loop

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Bar Menu

Cocktails

AdiosMutha**cker

$9.00

Bahama Gin - Empress

$12.00

Bahama Gin - Tanqueray

$8.00

Best Margarita Ever

$25.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay - Mango Margarita

$12.00

Blue Chair Bay - Strawberry Sunset

$12.00

Blue Chair Bay - The Hurricane

$12.00

Blue Chair Bay - Tropical Breeze

$12.00

Blue Chair Bay - Rum Runner

$12.00

Cherry Limeade

$10.00

Iron Horse Paloma

$8.00

Iron Horse Ranch Water

$8.00

River Water

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Strawberry Lemon Squeeze

$10.00

Tito's Moscow Mule

$7.00

Ultimate IronMosa

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Long Island

$9.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$12.00

SHOTS

Adios MuthaF***er Shot

$7.00

Bruised Apple

$7.00

Breakfast Shot w/ Bacon

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Key Lime Shooter

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Orange Tea Shot

$7.00

Orange Tic Tac

$9.00

Pickle Back Shot

$7.00

StarF**ker Shot

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Coffee Cookie

$7.00

MARGARITAS

Iron Horse Classic Margarita

$8.00

Iron Horse Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

1800 Reposado Margarita

$11.00

Casamigos Silver Margarita

$15.00

Dobel 50 Margarita

$25.00

Dobel Diamante Classic Marg

$13.00

Cadillac Dobel Margarita

$14.00

Dobel Diamante Pineapple Marg

$13.00

Don Julio Silver Margarita

$15.00

Don Reposado Margarita

$19.00

Patron Silver Margarita

$17.00

Martinis

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Watermelon Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Grey Goose Martini

$18.00

Grey Goose Dirty Martini

$18.00

Tito's Martini

$10.00

Tito's Dirty Martini

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Mic Ultra

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Lone Star Light

$3.50Out of stock

24oz Lonestar Light Can

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$3.50

Corona

$3.75

Corona Premiere

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Modelo

$3.50

Guniness

$3.00

White Claw

$4.50

Bud 00 (non alcoholic)

$3.50Out of stock

Truly Seltzer

$4.50

Draft Beer 16oz

Altsate Hefe

$6.00Out of stock

16oz Coors Light

$4.50

16oz Dos Equis

$6.00

16oz McConauhaze

$6.50

16oz Mic Ultra

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Miller

$4.50Out of stock

16oz Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

16oz East Cider Watermelon

$5.50

16oz Shiner Bock

$4.50

Draft Beer 22oz

Altsate Hefe

$7.00Out of stock

22oz Coors Light

$5.50

22oz Dos Equis

$7.00

22oz McConauhaze

$7.50

22oz Mic Ultra

$6.50Out of stock

22oz Miller

$6.50Out of stock

22oz Modelo

$7.00Out of stock

22oz Shiner Bock

$6.50

22oz East Cider Watermelon

$7.50

Beer Buckets

Mic Ultra Bucket

$22.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$18.00

Coors Light Bucket

$18.00

Budweiser Bucket

$18.00

Bud Light Bucket

$18.00

Lonestar Bucket

$18.00

Lonestar Light Bucket

$18.00

Shiner Bock Bucket

$18.00

Corona Bucket

$22.00

Corona Premier Bucket

$22.00

Modelo Bucket

$22.00

Does Equis Bucket

$22.00

PITCHERS

Pitcher Shiner Bock

$22.00

Pitcher Dos Equis

$22.00

Pitcher Coors light

$14.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$14.00

Pitcher Mic Ultra

$16.00

Pitcher McConauhaze

$22.00

German Beer

Hofbrau Original

$4.75

Hofbrau Dunkel

$4.75

Paulner Salvator

$4.75

Paulner Hefe-Weizen

$4.75

Weinenstephaner Hefe

$4.75

Weinenstephaner Original

$4.75

Warsteiner Pilsner

$4.75

Warsteiner Dunkel

$4.75

Spaten Lager

$4.75

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

3 Olives Cherry

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Dripping Springs Orange

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Nue Cucumber

$8.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff vanilla

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Rasberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli Strawberry

$7.00

Vodka DBL

Well Vodka DBL

$7.50

3 Olives Cherry DBL

$9.00

Ciroc DBL

$12.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby DBL

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea DBL

$9.00

Dripping Springs Orange DBL

$10.50

Grey Goose DBL

$18.00

McCormick Raspberry DBL

$7.50

Nue Cucumber DBL

$12.00

Smirnoff Blueberry DBL

$9.00

Smirnoff Strawberry DBL

$9.00

Smirnoff vanilla DBL

$9.00

Titos DBL

$10.50

Stoli Blueberry DBL

$10.50

Stoli Rasberry DBL

$10.50

Stoli Strawberry DBL

$10.50

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$10.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeaters

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Gin DBL

Well Gin

$7.50

Beefeaters

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$10.50

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$6.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Brugal Anejo

$8.00

Brugal 1888

$10.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay White Rum

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Mango Rum Cream

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Mocha Rum Cream

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Rum Cream

$6.00

Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum

$6.00

Rum DBL

Well Rum DBL

$7.50

Bacardi Silver DBL

$10.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.50

Malibu Coconut DBL

$9.00

Malibu Passion Fruit DBL

$9.00

Meyers Dark Rum DBL

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut DBL

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila Silver

$5.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Dobel 50 Cristilino

$20.00

Dobel Anejo

$14.00

Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Dobel Humito

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$6.00

Espolon Tequila

$7.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Tequila DBL

Well Tequila Sliver DBL

$7.50

Casamigos DBL

$18.00

Dobel Anejo DBL

$21.00

Dobel Diamante DBL

$15.00

Dobel Humito DBL

$19.50

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$24.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit DBL

$9.00

Espolon Tequila DBL

$10.50

Herradura Reposado DBL

$13.50

Patron Silver DBL

$21.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Black

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Dough Ball Whiskey

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Forester 1870

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$15.00

Old Forester 1910

$10.00

Old Forester 1920

$20.00

Rebecca Creek

$12.00

Screwball PB Whiskey

$6.00Out of stock

Slow River Blend

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Stillhouse

$9.00

TX Bourbon

$12.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Weller

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Whiskey/Bourbon DBL

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$13.50

Bullet Rye DBL

$18.00

Crown Apple DBL

$10.50

Crown Black DBL

$13.50

Crown Royal DBL

$10.50

Crown Vanilla DBL

$10.50

Dough Ball Whiskey DBL

$10.50

Fireball DBL

$9.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels Bonded

$15.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$9.00

Jameson DBL

$13.50

Jameson Orange DBL

$13.50

Jim Beam DBL

$9.00

Makers Mark DBL

$15.00

Old Forester 1870 DBL

$15.00

Old Forester 1897 DBL

$22.50

Old Forester 1910 DBL

$15.00

Old Forester 1920 DBL

$30.00

Old Forester DBL

$15.00

Rebecca Creek DBL

$18.00

Slow River Blend DBL

$12.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$9.00

TX Bourbon DBL

$18.00

TX Whiskey DBL

$15.00

Weller DBL

$15.00

Wild Turkey 101 DBL

$10.50

Screwball PB Whiskey DBL

$9.00

Stillhouse DBL

$9.00

Scotch

Clan Macgregor

$5.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Macallan 15

$25.00

Scotch DBL

Clan Macgregor DBL

$7.50

Blanton's DBL

$33.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$18.00

Macallan 15 DBL

$37.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Debouche

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

Apple Pucker

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Blue Curacao

Butterscotch Schnapps

Campari.

Cointreau

Dry Vermouth

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Jagermiester

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

Peach Schnapps

Rum Chata

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

St Germaine

Stirrings Triple Sec

Strawberry Debouche

Sweet Vermouth

Watermelon Debouche

Creme De Cassis

$6.00

Liqueur/Cordial DBL

Amaretto Debouche DBL

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$10.50

Aperol DBL

Apple Pucker DBL

Baileys Irish Cream DBL

$10.50

Blue Curacao DBL

Butterscotch Schnapps DBL

Campari DBL

Cointreau DBL

Dry Vermouth DBL

Grand Marnier DBL

$12.00

Hennessy DBL

$13.50

Jagermiester DBL

$9.00

Kahlua DBL

$9.00

Midori DBL

Peach Schnapps DBL

Rum Chata DBL

$10.50

Rumplemintz DBL

$9.00

St Germaine DBL

Stirrings Triple Secv DBL

Strawberry Debouche DBL

Sweet Vermouth DBL

Watermelon Debouche DBL

Red Wine

Chilean Glass

$7.50

Chilean Malbec Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$7.50

Pinot Glass BTL

$24.00

White Wine

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay GLS

$12.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.50Out of stock

Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00Out of stock

Peach Chardonnay GLS

$7.50

Peach Chardonnay BTL

$24.00

Summer Sangria GLS

$7.50

Summer Sangria BTL

$24.00

Blackberry Merlot GLS

$7.50

Blackberry Merlot BTL

$24.00

Watermelon White Merlot GlS

$7.50

Watermelon White Merlot BTL

$24.00

Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade GLS

$7.50

Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade BTL

$24.00

Wine Flight

$9.99

Sparkling Wine/Champagne

Brut Extra Dry GLS

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.69

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Rambler

$2.69

Red Bull

$4.50

Sprite

$2.69

Tonic Water

$2.69

Mocktail

$2.69

FOOD

Drinks

Coffee

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Un-Sweet

$2.69

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.69

Water

Orange Juice

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Soda Cans

$2.69

Gatorade

$2.69

Bottled Water

$2.69

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.69

Red Bull

$4.50

Appetizers

Nachos Deluxe

$13.99

bean, cheese, beef, jalapenos, and guac

Chicken Bites

$11.99

Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Plain

Bone-In Wings

$13.99

10 WINGS | Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Plain

Guac & Chips

$5.99

Salsa & Chips

$4.99

Queso & Chips

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Okra

$7.99

Cup Chili

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$6.99

BBQ Nachos

$14.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.99

*Out First*

*As Appetizer*

Fries, Tots & Onion Rings

SM Fries

$3.49

LG Fries

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

SM Onion Rings

$3.99

6 onion rings

LG Onion Rings

$7.99

12 onion rings

Loaded Onion Rings

$8.99

13 onion rings

SM Tator Tots

$3.49

LG Tater Tots

$7.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.99

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Francene Fries

$8.99

Small Okra

$3.99

Quesadillas

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Chives

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Chives

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos and Chives

Blackened Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.99

Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Chives 

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Onions and Chives

Chicken Fajita Queasdillas

Buffalo Chicken Queasdillas

$12.99

Salads

Ceaser Salad

$8.99

Grandma's homemade recipe. parmesan cheese, and Texas toast croutons

Side Cesar

$7.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Daily Specials

Tue-Cheeseburger Plate

$9.99

Wed-Queso Burger Plate

$9.99

Thur- Mushroom Swiss Burger Plate

$9.99

Fri - TX Habanero Burger Plate

$9.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.

Double Double

$15.99

Served with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, on Naeglin's Freshly Toasted Buns.

Favorites

Queso Burger (w/ Jalapeno)

$11.99

Served with our signature Queso, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion

Avocado Ranch Burger

$12.99

Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion 

Nach-Yo Burger

$11.99

Chili, Cheese, Chips, Jalapenos. Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion 

Texas Heat Habanero Burger 

$12.99

Jabaneros, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese 

Gouda Bacon Burger 

$12.99

Melted Gouda Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion 

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

BBQ Sauce, Large Onion Rings, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion

Patty Melt

$11.99

Served on Texas Toast with Grill Onions

Bacon Popper Burger 

$13.99

Jalapeno Poppers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion