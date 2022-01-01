Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hitchin Post Steakhouse

105 S Llano St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Order Again

Popular Items

Wedge Salad
Chicken Fried Steak
Cheese Burger

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.25

Fried Mushrooms

$11.25

1/2 Order Fried Mushrooms

$9.25

Onion Rings

$11.25

1/2 Order Onion Rings

$9.25

Steak Cubes Appetizer

$13.75

Chicken Bits Appetizer

$12.25

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.75

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.75

1/2 Garlic 1/2 Spicy Curds

$10.75

Fried Pickles

$10.75

Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.75

1/2 Pickles 1/2 Spicy Pickles

$10.75

Corkscrew Shrimp

$13.25

Crawfish App

$13.25

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.25

Crab Cake Balls

$12.25

Hitchin' Post Entrees'

Gourmet Chicken Fried Steak

$22.25

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.75

Steak Fingers

$14.75

Grilled Pork Chop

$15.25

Billies Special

$13.50

Chicken Strips

$15.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.25

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$12.75

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Double X

$14.75

Texas Burger

$18.50

Texas Cheese Burger

$20.25

British Burger

$15.75

Club Sandwich

$14.25

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sand.

$10.75

B.L.T.

$10.75

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Single Burger Patty

$7.00

Gourmet Salads

Steakhouse Salad

$18.75

Cajun Chicken Salad

$17.25

Chef Salad

$16.75

Fajita Salad

$17.75

Wedge Salad

$11.75

Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.75

Steak & Seafood

Cowboy Ribeye

$41.00

12 oz Akaushi Ribeye

$39.98Out of stock

14 oz Akaushi Ribeye

$44.98Out of stock

New York Strip 14oz

$37.00

Dinner Steak 10oz Sirloin

$23.75

Sirloin 14 Oz

$29.75

Filet Mignon 8oz

$39.25

Steak Cubes Dinner

$25.75

KC Sirloin For 1

$29.75

KC Sirloin For 2

$49.75

Extreme Hamburger Steak

$27.75

Hamburger Steak

$23.75

Fried Fish

$13.99

Red Drum

$19.75Out of stock

Salmon

$19.75

Fried Coconut Shrimp Platter

$17.50

Fried Panko Shrimp Platter

$16.50

Crawfish Po Boy

$16.75

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.75

Cold Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$18.25

Barramundi

$19.98

Not So Hungry

Small Chicken Fried Steak

$12.99

Small Steak Fingers

$12.99

Small Chicken Strips

$12.99

Small Hamburger Steak

$12.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.25

Poblano Corn

$3.25

Fried Okra

$3.25

Fries

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Grilled Potatoes

$3.25

Garlic Mash

$3.25

Mac & Cheese Side

$3.25

No Side

Onion Rings Side

$3.25

Rice

$3.25

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.25

Side Salad

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

No Rice

Toast

$1.00

Childrens

Kids Chicken Fried Steak

$8.25

Kids Steak Fingers

$8.25

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$8.50

Peach Cobbler Ala Mode

$10.25

Cheese Cake

$11.50

Pecan Pie

$8.50

Pecan Pie Ala Mode

$10.25

Turtle Lava Cake

$9.25

Turtle Lave Cake Ala Mode

$11.00

Buttermilk Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$3.75

Student Menu

CFS - Student

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Burger - Student

$12.00Out of stock

Hamburger - Student

$12.00Out of stock

Billies - Student

$12.00Out of stock

Steak Fingers - Student

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Strips - Student

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
105 S Llano St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

