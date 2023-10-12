SMALL BEVERAGE

SM AMERICANO

$2.75

One (or two) shots of premium espresso topped with hot water to create a bold flavored , dark roast coffee brewed on demand

SM CAP

$4.15

One (or two) shots of premium topped with a small amount of steamed milk and a large amount foamed milk

SM COCOA

$3.95

Premium Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa

SM COFFEE

$2.50

Your choice of Premium drip coffee

SM LATTE

$4.15

One (or two) shots of Premium espresso topped with a generous amount of steamed milk and thin layer of foamed milk

SM MOCHA

$4.45

One shot of Premium espresso mixed with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and topped with steamed milk

SM SPECIALTY

$5.00

one shot of Premium espresso mixed with two flavors of Monin Syrup and topped with steamed milk

SM HOT TEA

$2.50

SM CORTADO

$4.15

SM FLAT WHITE

$4.45

SM LONDON FOG

$5.00

MEDIUM BEVERAGE

MD AMERICANO

$3.75

Two shots of Premium espresso brewed over ice and topped with water

MD BOT ICED TEA

$6.75

MD BREW ICED TEA

$2.75

Fresh brewed iced tea

MD CAP

$4.45

Two shots of Premium espresso topped with a small amount of steamed milk and a large amount of foamed milk

MD COCOA

$4.25

Premium Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa

MD COFFEE

$3.00

Your choice of any one of our Premium drip coffee

MD COLD BREW

$4.25

The best cold brewed coffee in Texas!

MD ENERGY BOT

$6.75

MD ICED AMERICANO

$3.75

Two shots of Premium espresso brewed over ice and topped with water

MD ICED CHAI

$5.25

Lightly sweetened Chai tea concentrate mixed with milk

MD ICED LATTE

$4.25

Two shots of Premium espresso mixed with milk

MD ICED MOCHA

$5.25

Two shots of Premium espresso mixed with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce and milk

MD ICED SPECIALTY

$5.75

Two shots of Premium espresso mixed with two flavors and milk

MD LATTE

$4.45

Two shots of Premium espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam

MD MILK

$3.25

MD MOCHA

$4.50

Two shots of Premium espresso mixed with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and toped with steamed milk

MD SPECIALTY

$5.95

Two shots of Premium espresso mixed with two flavors and topped with steamed milk

MD BOT ICED BOBA TEAS

$6.75

MD BOT LEMONADES

$6.75

MD BOT ENERGY DRINK

$6.75

MD BOT SMOOTHIES

$6.75

MD HOT TEA

$3.00

MD LONDON FOG

$5.95

LARGE BEVERAGE

LG AMERICANO

$4.75

LG BOT TEA

$7.75

LG BOT SMOOTHIES

$7.75

LG BOT ICED TEA

$7.75

LG BOT LEMONADES

$7.75

LG BOT ENERGY DRINK

$7.75

LG BOT ICED BOBA TEAS

$7.75

LG BREW ICED TEA

$3.25

LG CAP

$5.00

LG COCOA

$4.75

LG COFFEE

$3.25

LG COLD BREW

$5.00

LG ENERGY BOT

$7.75

LG ICED AMERICANO

$4.75

LG ICED CHAI

$6.50

LG ICED LATTE

$5.00

LG ICED MOCHA

$6.50

LG ICED SPECIALTY

$7.55

LG LATTE

$5.00

LG MILK

$4.25

LG MOCHA

$5.25

LG SPECIALTY

$6.45

LG HOT TEA

$5.00

LG LONDON FOG

$7.50

SHOTS & OTHER BEVERAGES

SINGLE SHOT

$2.25

A single shot of Premium espresso

DOUBLE SHOT

$3.05

Two shots of Premium espresso

TRIPLE SHOT

$3.85

Three shots of Premium espresso

BOTTLE DRINK

$2.50

Your choice of Soda, Orange juice or Apple Juice

BREW REFILL

$2.25

Fill your own Tumbler, mug or cup with any one of our Premium drip coffees

WATER/ICE CUP

$2.00

96oz. TOGO COFFEE

$22.00

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.25

BAG O' BEANS

$16.00