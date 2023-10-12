Twisted Sisters Downtown 111 South Washington Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We have a large seating area inside as well as pet friendly patio seating. Full service coffee bar and lots of fresh baked bakery items await.
Location
111 South Washington Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen
No Reviews
313 East San Antonio Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg