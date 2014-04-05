- Home
- /
- Fredericksburg
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Sage Restaurant and Lounge
Bars & Lounges
Sage Restaurant and Lounge
No reviews yet
241 E Austin Street
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Amuse Bouche
Apps
Entrees
Desserts
TOMAHAWK DINNER
Sides
Add-ons
NA BEVERAGES
M.R. Mexicane Cola
$4.00
Diet Pepsi
$4.00
M.R. Lemon Lime
$4.00
M.R. Root Beer
$4.00
Q Ginger Beer
$4.00
Q Tonic
$4.00Out of stock
Pellegrino
$6.00
The Saskatoon
$9.00
Large Pellegrino
$12.00
M.R. Lemonade
$6.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Orange
$4.00
Cranberry
$4.00
Grapefruit
$4.00
Mocktail
$12.00
Peach Iced Tea
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Panna
$4.00
Club Soda
$4.00
Pellegrino
$4.00
Wines BTG
Gl. Bichot
$16.00
GL Mumm Napa Rose Brut
$14.00
GL Brummel
$11.00
GL Bravium
$14.00
Gl. Fontanelle
$16.00
GL Peter Yealands, Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
Gl. Weingut
$12.00
GL Caymus Conondrum, White Blend
$13.00
GL Villa De Anges, Rose
$14.00
Gl. Elouan
$16.00
GL Cotarella Sodale, Merlot
$14.00
GL Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon
$14.00
Special gift
Gl. Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon
$16.00
BOTTLE Wine
Argyle Sparkling Rose, Ca
$61.00
Billecart, Brut Reserve, France
$165.00
Charles Heidsieck Brut RSV
$93.00
Gosset Brut, France
$195.00
Lanson, Brut
$125.00
Patrick Bottex Rose
$59.00
Raventos Blanc de Blancs, Spain
$55.00
Raventos De Nit Rose, Spain
$65.00
Raventos Texturas de Pedra, Spain
$114.00
Cavaliere D'oro
$52.00
Mumm Rose
$56.00
Perrier Jouet 375 ml
$75.00
C7 Bichot Chablis, France
$84.00
C7 Domaine Meulliere, Chablis
$81.00
C7 Lavantureux Petit Chablis, Burgundy
$85.00
C7 Bouvier, Marsannay, France
$122.00
C7 Tramin, Italy, 2019
$59.00
C7 Tolpuddle Vineyard, Australia, 2018
$164.00
C7 Penfolds, KH, South Australia
$51.00
C7 Trefethen Vineyards, Napa Valley
$101.00
C7 Cakebread Cellars, North Coast
$130.00
FRIDGE Deloach, Chardonnay
$56.00
FRIDGE Ammunition, California
$60.00
FRIDGE Bravium, Russian River
$60.00
Vinologist Chenin
$55.00
C9 Domaine de L'Alliance, Sauvignon Blanc, France
$130.00
C8 La Revelia, Godello
$134.00
C8 Can Sumoi, Xarel.lo, Spain
$52.00
C8 Fantinel, Pinot Grigio, Italy
$55.00
Pieropan, Calvarino Soave
$80.00
C8 Frederick Santi Soave, Italy
$45.00
C8 Manousakis Romeiko, Greece
$55.00
C8 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viovnier, Napa
$50.00
Hourglass, Sauvignon Blanc
$110.00
FRIDGE Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
$48.00
Caymus Conundrum
$56.00
FRIDGE Selbach, Riesling
$45.00
FRIDGE Prisma, Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
$35.00
C8 Henri Bugeois D'Antan, Sancerre
$140.00
C8 Fournier, Sauvignon Blanc, France
$60.00
Boekenhaut Reserve, Semillion, South Africa
$114.00
Siboney cellars, white blend
$40.00
Lagaria, Pinot Grigio
$44.00
FRIDGE Fortant Grenache, France
$45.00
C9 Fontsainte Corbieres, Languedoc
$45.00
C9 Chateau Minuty, Provence, 2020
$65.00
C9 Leccia Cab Rose, France
$66.00
C9 Chateau D'Aqueria, Tavel, Rhone Valley
$68.00
C9 Houchart, Provence
$60.00
C9 Commanderie, France
$60.00
Maison No. 9 Rose, France
$70.00
C9 Vera Vinho Verde Rose, Portugal
$45.00
C9 Rocca Montemassi, Renaissance, Tuscany
$52.00
C9 Tapiz Alta Malbec Rose, Argentina
$45.00
C9 Stoller Rose, Dundee Hills
$75.00
FRIDGE, Raventos De Nit
$52.00
Villa De Anges, Rose
$54.00
Mumm Napa, Brut Rose
$54.00
C1 Bruno Colin, Pinot Noir, 1ER CRU, France
$184.00
C11 BTL- Bouchard Aine & Fils, Pinot Noir
$48.00
C1 Siduri, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
$106.00
C1 Gary Farrell, Hallberg Sonoma County
$124.00
C1 Sandhi, Santa Rita Hills CA
$97.00Out of stock
Inscription King Estate, Pinot Noir, OR
$50.00
Elouan Pinot Noir Reserve, OR
$62.00
Walt Pinot Noir, Santa Rita
$77.00
Xavier Monnet, Burgundy
$76.00
C5 Geggiano Bandinello, Toscana
$66.00
C4 Rocca, Chianti Riserva, Italy
$82.00Out of stock
C5 IL Pino Di Biserno, Italy
$189.00
Allegrini, Valpolicella
$72.00
C5 John Duval, GSM, Australia
$108.00
C6 Chateau Du Trignon, Cotes du Rhone
$61.00
C6 Les Darons, Languedoc, France
$54.00
C6 Penfolds, Australia
$51.00Out of stock
C6 Tablas Creek, Paso Robles
$130.00
BTL- Clos Apalta- Le Petit Clos, Valle De Colchagua
$128.00
C5 RESERVE Oreno, Tenuta, Italy
$216.00
C5 Can Sumoi, Red Blend, Spain
$55.00
C12 BTL- Chateau Pierrefitte, Bordeaux
$56.00
BV Tapestry
$90.00
Opus One
$785.00
E. Guigal "Chateau de Nalys"
$182.00
C2 Pride - Merlot - Napa 2018
$168.00
C1 Annonce de Belair-Monange, France
$210.00
Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon
$48.00
Krupp Brothers Reserve
$228.00
Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon
$308.00
Cotarella Sodale Merlot
$59.00
C2 Duckhorn, Merlot, Napa Valley
$102.00
Austin Hope, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
$68.00
Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington
$52.00
Recanati Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel
$71.00
Markham Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa
$92.00
C3 PS Garcia Carignan, Chile
$118.00
C3 Tormaresca Primitivo, Italy
$50.00Out of stock
C3 Massolino, Barbera D'Alba, Italy
$147.00
Daniele Conterno, Barbera D'Alba, Italy
$68.00
C3 Piacornello, Brunello
$165.00
C5 Shaw & Smith Shiraz, Australia, 2016
$105.00
C5 Arra Vineyards Shiraz, South Africa, 2017
$55.00
C4 St. Francis, Zinfandel, CA
$118.00
C4 K Vitners Syrah, Columbia Valley
$98.00
Ghostblock, Zinfandel, CA
$100.00
BTL- Becker, Chard
$52.00
BTL- Trebbiano
$52.00
BTL- Siboney, Quattre
$54.00
Courtyard Becker Chardonnay
$30.00
FRIDGE William Chris, Rousanne
$52.00
Trebbiano
$52.00
Krupp Bros
$220.00
BTL - Domaine de Courcel, Premier Cru, 2014, France (C1)
$380.00
Coppola Archimedes
$208.00
Coup De Foudre
$233.00
Serene
$159.00
Bila Haut
$238.00
Caurruades De Lafite, 2010
$815.00
Carruades De Lafite, 2018
$630.00
Chateau La Connivence
$830.00
Zuccardi
$244.00
Sommerston
$173.00
Hermitage
$175.00
Chateau Beaucastel
$255.00
Oreno
$216.00
Gros Nore Cuvee Bandol
$131.00
Bollinger
$175.00
Taittinger
$503.00
Delamotte
$198.00
Billecart Brut Rose
$173.00
Dl Bosco Anna Clementi
$234.00
Hyde De Villaine
$160.00
Hyde De Villaine
$160.00
Girardin
$151.00Out of stock
Girardin
$151.00
Capensis
$155.00
Terlano
$144.00
Boekenhaut
$152.00
Veuve Grand Reserve
$130.00
Veuve Blanc de Blancs
$140.00
Veuve Rose Premier Cru
$160.00
Veuve Rose Vinotheque
$250.00
Veuve Extra Brut Mont Vertus
$220.00
BEER
Einbecker N/A
$6.00
Einbecker Dunkel
$8.00
Miller Light
$4.00
Lone Star
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
BudLight
$6.00
Yuengling Lager
$6.00
Shiner Bock
$6.00
Bombshell Blonde
$7.00
Axis IPA
$7.00
Modelo Negra
$7.00
Modelo Especial
$8.00Out of stock
Cayaco Lager
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
Hitachino White Ale
$9.00
Hitachino Dai Dai
$9.00
Ranger Creek San Antonio Lager
$8.00
Alstadt Hefe
$8.00
Alstadt Kolsch
$8.00
Paulaner Oktoberfest
$8.00
Deep Ellum Blonde
$10.00
Wasteiner Dunkel
$10.00
Real Ale Axis IPA
$10.00
Michelob Ultra
$6.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
LIQUOR
House Vodka: Titos
$14.00+
Absolut
$14.00+
Belvedere
$14.00+
Chopin
$14.00+
Ciroc
$13.00+
Dripping Springs
$12.00+
Effen Cucumber
$12.00+
Enchanted Rock
$12.00+
Frankly Apple
$12.00+
Frankly Grapefruit
$12.00+Out of stock
Grey Goose
$14.00+
Ketel One
$14.00+
Ketel One Cucumber & Mint
$12.00+Out of stock
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom
$12.00+
Reyka
$14.00+
SKYY
$12.00+
Smirnoff Blueberry
$10.00+
Stolichnaya
$14.00+Out of stock
TAAKA Whipped Cream Vodka
$10.00+
Wheatley
$12.00+
Wild Roots Peach
$10.00+
Wild Roots Pear
$10.00+
House Gin: Hendricks
$12.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00+
Botanist
$14.00+
Broker's
$12.00+
Citadelle
$12.00+
Drumshanbo Irish Gunpowder
$14.00+
Empress
$15.00+
Ford's
$14.00+
Monkey 47
$18.00+
St. George Terroir
$12.00+
Tanqueray
$12.00+
Waterloo Antique
$12.00+
Beefeater
$12.00+
Nikka Coffey
$14.00+
Roku
$14.00+
House Rum: Flor de Cana 4yr
$12.00+
Appleton Estate 12yr Rare Casks
$12.00+
Bumbu XO
$14.00+
Captain Morgan
$12.00+
Cruzan Dark
$12.00+
Diplomatico Reserva
$14.00+
Don Papa
$13.00+
Flor de Cana 7yr
$14.00+
Goslings
$12.00+
Kraken
$12.00+
Malibu
$12.00+Out of stock
Myer's Dark
$11.00+
Santa Teresa
$17.00+
Capel Pisco
$12.00+
Plantation OFTD
$12.00+
Appleton Signature
$12.00+
House Tequila: Lalo Blanco
$14.00+
Avion Extra Anejo
$36.00+
Cabo Wabo
$12.00+Out of stock
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$20.00+
Cazadores Blanco
$12.00+
Cincoro
$12.00+
Clase Azul Reposado
$30.00+
Codigo Anejo
$26.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00+Out of stock
Don Julio Primavera
$28.00+
El Sativo Blanco
$14.00+
El Sativo Reposado
$16.00+
El Sativo Anejo
$18.00+
Herradura Reposado Double Barrel
$18.00+
Patron Anejo
$14.00+Out of stock
Qui Platinum
$19.00+Out of stock
Republic Tequila
$13.00+
Chawar Blanco
$12.00+
Chawar Reposado
$14.00+
Amaras Cupreata Mezcal
$14.00+
Amaras Logia Mezcal
$20.00+
Fidencio Clásico Mezcal
$14.00+
Xicaru Reposado Mezcal
$14.00+
Desert Door Sotol
$13.00+
Desert Door Oak Aged Sotol
$16.00+
Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol
$12.00+
Susto Joven
$14.00+
Don Julio 1942
$36.00
House Bourbon: Woodford Reserve
$14.00+
House Rye: Old Overholt
$14.00+
Angels Envy
$14.00+
Balcones Baby Blue
$13.00+
Basil Hayden's
$15.00+
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
$20.00+Out of stock
Blackened
$16.00+
Blantons
$20.00+Out of stock
Blood Oath #4
$33.00+
Blood Oath #5
$33.00+
Blood Oath #6
$33.00+
Buffalo Trace
$14.00+
Crown Royal
$12.00+
Eagle Rare
$20.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig 18YR
$34.00+Out of stock
Garrison Bros Balmorrhea
$42.00+
Garrison Brothers Single Barrel
$22.00+
Giant Pot Still
$13.00+Out of stock
Hooten Young 12
$18.00+
Jack Daniels
$12.00+
Jameson
$12.00+
Knobcreek 9 yr
$12.00+Out of stock
Maker's
$12.00+
Maker's 46
$14.00+
Old Forester 86
$12.00+
Pappy 12YR
$64.00+Out of stock
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$16.00+
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
$20.00+
Redbreast 12 yr
$18.00+
Rittenhouse
$12.00+
Sazerac Rye
$14.00+
Suntory Toki
$14.00+
TX Bourbon
$18.00+
Weller 12YR
$30.00+
Weller Special Reserve
$14.00+
Weller Full Proof
$30.00+
Weller Antique
$30.00+
Whistle Pig 10YR
$18.00+
Michters Rye
$16.00+Out of stock
TX Blended
$14.00
Famouse Grouse
$12.00+
Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 yr
$22.00+
Balvenie Doublewood 12 yr
$18.00+
Compass Box Hedonism
$26.00+
Compass Box Spice Tree
$18.00+
Compass Box Story of the Spaniard
$18.00+
House Scotch: Dewar's
$12.00+
Glenlivet 12 yr
$14.00+
Glenlivet 14 yr
$18.00+
Glenlivet Nadurra
$20.00+
Glenmorangie 10 yr
$14.00+
Glenmorangie 12 yr
$20.00+
Glenmorangie 14 yr
$16.00+
Johnnie Walker Red
$12.00+
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue
$66.00+
Laphroiag 10 yr
$19.00+
Mac 12 yr
$18.00+
Monkey Shoulder
$14.00+
Oban 14 yr
$22.00+
Oban Little Bay
$18.00+
Amaro Meletti
$12.00+
Amaro Nonino
$12.00+
Antica Sweet Vermouth
$12.00+
Aperol
$12.00+Out of stock
Baileys
$10.00+Out of stock
Benedictine
$12.00+
Caffe Del Fuego
$12.00+
Campari
$12.00+
Caravella Limoncello
$10.00+
Cinzano Extra Dry
$10.00+
Cinzano Vermouth Rosso
$10.00+
Cividina Grappa
$12.00+
Cles des Ducs Armagnac
$20.00+
Cocchi Rossa
$12.00+
Daron Calvados
$12.00+
Dekuyper Peach
$10.00+
Di Amore Amaretto
$10.00+
Disaronno
$12.00+
Dolin Blanc
$10.00+
Dolin Dry
$10.00+
Drambuie
$12.00+
E&J Brandy
$10.00+
Fernet
$12.00+
Five Farms Irish Cream
$12.00+
Frangelico
$10.00+
Genepy
$12.00+
Grand Marnier
$10.00+
Juarez Triple Sec
$10.00+
Kahlua
$10.00+
Licor 43
$12.00+
Lillet Blanc
$10.00+
Luxardo Bianco Bitter
$12.00+
Martell VSOP
$14.00+
Nixta Corn Liqueur
$12.00+
Paula's TX Orange
$12.00+
Pernod Absinthe
$10.00+
Pierre Ferrand Cognac
$15.00+
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
$12.00+
Pimm's No. 7
$12.00+
Sambuca Romana
$10.00+
Schladerer Cherry
$14.00+
Schladerer Pear
$14.00+
Slivovitz
$12.00+
St. Germain
$10.00+
CLASSIC Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Black Russian
$14.00
Blood & Sand
$14.00
Boulevardier
Champagne Cocktail
$14.00
Cognac French 75
$14.00
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
$20.00
Gimlet
Gin French 75
Gin Martini
Gin Negroni
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
$14.00
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
$18.00
Manhattan
Margarita
Mexican Martiniii
Mezcal Negroni
Mezcal Old Fashioned
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Paloma
Pimm's Cup
$14.00
Pisco Sour
$14.00
Ranch Water
Rob Roy
Rum Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
$14.00
Sazerac
Scotch Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sidecar
$14.00
Southside
Tom Collins
Vesper
$14.00
Vieux Carre
$14.00
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Old Fashioned
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
DINNER Cocktails
Dessert Wine
Drink Troops (Copy)
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Eclectic Cuisine in the Heart of Texas Hill Country. Delightful Lounge, Engaging Patio, Extensive Wine List & Delicious Cuisine
Location
241 E Austin Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen
No Reviews
313 East San Antonio Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg
Kerrville
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Boerne
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Spicewood
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.