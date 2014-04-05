Sage Restaurant and Lounge imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Sage Restaurant and Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

241 E Austin Street

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Amuse Bouche

Fire Amuse Bouche

Apps

Bread Basket

$9.00

Cheese Board

$21.00

Whipped Goat Cheese

$17.00

Surf And Turf Board

$25.00

Corn Brulee

$16.00

Scottish Salmon

$18.00

Crab Croissant

$19.00

Venison Consomme

$14.00

Salad/Soup

Dinner House Salad

$16.00

Dinner Wedge Salad

$16.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Split charge

$6.00

Entrees

Lobster

$54.00

Carbonara

$28.00

Red Snapper

$48.00

Split Fee

$6.00

Texas Duo

$55.00

Pork Chop

$36.00

Lamb

$49.00

Vegan

$25.00

Venison Steak

$47.00

Desserts

Gateau Opera

$12.00

Fredericksburg Pecan Variety

$13.00

Key Lime

$12.00

1 scoop gelato

$4.00

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Affogato

$12.00

Apple Streudel

$10.00

Dessert Bites

$8.00

TOMAHAWK DINNER

TOMAHAWK DINNER

$195.00

Fire Tomahawk

Sides

Side of Bread

$5.00

Marble potatoes

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Mushroom Medley

$5.00

Marinated Rotkohl

$5.00

Saffron Paella Rice

$5.00

Navy Bean Date Pilaf

$5.00

Spinach Fregola Pasta

$5.00

Crostini

$4.00

Add-ons

Shrimp

$12.00

Mushrooms

$8.00

Pre Fixe Menu

Prix Fixe Menu

$85.00

Shared Appetizers

$10.00

Shared Desserts

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

M.R. Mexicane Cola

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

M.R. Lemon Lime

$4.00

M.R. Root Beer

$4.00

Q Ginger Beer

$4.00

Q Tonic

$4.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$6.00

The Saskatoon

$9.00

Large Pellegrino

$12.00

M.R. Lemonade

$6.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Panna

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Wines BTG

Gl. Bichot

$16.00

GL Mumm Napa Rose Brut

$14.00

GL Brummel

$11.00

GL Bravium

$14.00

Gl. Fontanelle

$16.00

GL Peter Yealands, Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Gl. Weingut

$12.00

GL Caymus Conondrum, White Blend

$13.00

GL Villa De Anges, Rose

$14.00

Gl. Elouan

$16.00

GL Cotarella Sodale, Merlot

$14.00

GL Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Special gift

Gl. Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

BOTTLE Wine

Argyle Sparkling Rose, Ca

$61.00

Billecart, Brut Reserve, France

$165.00

Charles Heidsieck Brut RSV

$93.00

Gosset Brut, France

$195.00

Lanson, Brut

$125.00

Patrick Bottex Rose

$59.00

Raventos Blanc de Blancs, Spain

$55.00

Raventos De Nit Rose, Spain

$65.00

Raventos Texturas de Pedra, Spain

$114.00

Cavaliere D'oro

$52.00

Mumm Rose

$56.00

Perrier Jouet 375 ml

$75.00

C7 Bichot Chablis, France

$84.00

C7 Domaine Meulliere, Chablis

$81.00

C7 Lavantureux Petit Chablis, Burgundy

$85.00

C7 Bouvier, Marsannay, France

$122.00

C7 Tramin, Italy, 2019

$59.00

C7 Tolpuddle Vineyard, Australia, 2018

$164.00

C7 Penfolds, KH, South Australia

$51.00

C7 Trefethen Vineyards, Napa Valley

$101.00

C7 Cakebread Cellars, North Coast

$130.00

FRIDGE Deloach, Chardonnay

$56.00

FRIDGE Ammunition, California

$60.00

FRIDGE Bravium, Russian River

$60.00

Vinologist Chenin

$55.00

C9 Domaine de L'Alliance, Sauvignon Blanc, France

$130.00

C8 La Revelia, Godello

$134.00

C8 Can Sumoi, Xarel.lo, Spain

$52.00

C8 Fantinel, Pinot Grigio, Italy

$55.00

Pieropan, Calvarino Soave

$80.00

C8 Frederick Santi Soave, Italy

$45.00

C8 Manousakis Romeiko, Greece

$55.00

C8 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viovnier, Napa

$50.00

Hourglass, Sauvignon Blanc

$110.00

FRIDGE Peter Yealands Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

$48.00

Caymus Conundrum

$56.00

FRIDGE Selbach, Riesling

$45.00

FRIDGE Prisma, Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$35.00

C8 Henri Bugeois D'Antan, Sancerre

$140.00

C8 Fournier, Sauvignon Blanc, France

$60.00

Boekenhaut Reserve, Semillion, South Africa

$114.00

Siboney cellars, white blend

$40.00

Lagaria, Pinot Grigio

$44.00

FRIDGE Fortant Grenache, France

$45.00

C9 Fontsainte Corbieres, Languedoc

$45.00

C9 Chateau Minuty, Provence, 2020

$65.00

C9 Leccia Cab Rose, France

$66.00

C9 Chateau D'Aqueria, Tavel, Rhone Valley

$68.00

C9 Houchart, Provence

$60.00

C9 Commanderie, France

$60.00

Maison No. 9 Rose, France

$70.00

C9 Vera Vinho Verde Rose, Portugal

$45.00

C9 Rocca Montemassi, Renaissance, Tuscany

$52.00

C9 Tapiz Alta Malbec Rose, Argentina

$45.00

C9 Stoller Rose, Dundee Hills

$75.00

FRIDGE, Raventos De Nit

$52.00

Villa De Anges, Rose

$54.00

Mumm Napa, Brut Rose

$54.00

C1 Bruno Colin, Pinot Noir, 1ER CRU, France

$184.00

C11 BTL- Bouchard Aine & Fils, Pinot Noir

$48.00

C1 Siduri, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$106.00

C1 Gary Farrell, Hallberg Sonoma County

$124.00

C1 Sandhi, Santa Rita Hills CA

$97.00Out of stock

Inscription King Estate, Pinot Noir, OR

$50.00

Elouan Pinot Noir Reserve, OR

$62.00

Walt Pinot Noir, Santa Rita

$77.00

Xavier Monnet, Burgundy

$76.00

C5 Geggiano Bandinello, Toscana

$66.00

C4 Rocca, Chianti Riserva, Italy

$82.00Out of stock

C5 IL Pino Di Biserno, Italy

$189.00

Allegrini, Valpolicella

$72.00

C5 John Duval, GSM, Australia

$108.00

C6 Chateau Du Trignon, Cotes du Rhone

$61.00

C6 Les Darons, Languedoc, France

$54.00

C6 Penfolds, Australia

$51.00Out of stock

C6 Tablas Creek, Paso Robles

$130.00

BTL- Clos Apalta- Le Petit Clos, Valle De Colchagua

$128.00

C5 RESERVE Oreno, Tenuta, Italy

$216.00

C5 Can Sumoi, Red Blend, Spain

$55.00

C12 BTL- Chateau Pierrefitte, Bordeaux

$56.00

BV Tapestry

$90.00

Opus One

$785.00

E. Guigal "Chateau de Nalys"

$182.00

C2 Pride - Merlot - Napa 2018

$168.00

C1 Annonce de Belair-Monange, France

$210.00

Liberty School Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Krupp Brothers Reserve

$228.00

Darioush Cabernet Sauvignon

$308.00

Cotarella Sodale Merlot

$59.00

C2 Duckhorn, Merlot, Napa Valley

$102.00

Austin Hope, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$68.00

Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington

$52.00

Recanati Cabernet Sauvignon, Israel

$71.00

Markham Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$92.00

C3 PS Garcia Carignan, Chile

$118.00

C3 Tormaresca Primitivo, Italy

$50.00Out of stock

C3 Massolino, Barbera D'Alba, Italy

$147.00

Daniele Conterno, Barbera D'Alba, Italy

$68.00

C3 Piacornello, Brunello

$165.00

C5 Shaw & Smith Shiraz, Australia, 2016

$105.00

C5 Arra Vineyards Shiraz, South Africa, 2017

$55.00

C4 St. Francis, Zinfandel, CA

$118.00

C4 K Vitners Syrah, Columbia Valley

$98.00

Ghostblock, Zinfandel, CA

$100.00

BTL- Becker, Chard

$52.00

BTL- Trebbiano

$52.00

BTL- Siboney, Quattre

$54.00

Courtyard Becker Chardonnay

$30.00

FRIDGE William Chris, Rousanne

$52.00

Trebbiano

$52.00

Krupp Bros

$220.00

BTL - Domaine de Courcel, Premier Cru, 2014, France (C1)

$380.00

Coppola Archimedes

$208.00

Coup De Foudre

$233.00

Serene

$159.00

Bila Haut

$238.00

Caurruades De Lafite, 2010

$815.00

Carruades De Lafite, 2018

$630.00

Chateau La Connivence

$830.00

Zuccardi

$244.00

Sommerston

$173.00

Hermitage

$175.00

Chateau Beaucastel

$255.00

Oreno

$216.00

Gros Nore Cuvee Bandol

$131.00

Bollinger

$175.00

Taittinger

$503.00

Delamotte

$198.00

Billecart Brut Rose

$173.00

Dl Bosco Anna Clementi

$234.00

Hyde De Villaine

$160.00

Hyde De Villaine

$160.00

Girardin

$151.00Out of stock

Girardin

$151.00

Capensis

$155.00

Terlano

$144.00

Boekenhaut

$152.00

Veuve Grand Reserve

$130.00

Veuve Blanc de Blancs

$140.00

Veuve Rose Premier Cru

$160.00

Veuve Rose Vinotheque

$250.00

Veuve Extra Brut Mont Vertus

$220.00

BEER

Einbecker N/A

$6.00

Einbecker Dunkel

$8.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BudLight

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Bombshell Blonde

$7.00

Axis IPA

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00Out of stock

Cayaco Lager

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Hitachino White Ale

$9.00

Hitachino Dai Dai

$9.00

Ranger Creek San Antonio Lager

$8.00

Alstadt Hefe

$8.00

Alstadt Kolsch

$8.00

Paulaner Oktoberfest

$8.00

Deep Ellum Blonde

$10.00

Wasteiner Dunkel

$10.00

Real Ale Axis IPA

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

LIQUOR

House Vodka: Titos

$14.00+

Absolut

$14.00+

Belvedere

$14.00+

Chopin

$14.00+

Ciroc

$13.00+

Dripping Springs

$12.00+

Effen Cucumber

$12.00+

Enchanted Rock

$12.00+

Frankly Apple

$12.00+

Frankly Grapefruit

$12.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Ketel One

$14.00+

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$12.00+Out of stock

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$12.00+

Reyka

$14.00+

SKYY

$12.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$10.00+

Stolichnaya

$14.00+Out of stock

TAAKA Whipped Cream Vodka

$10.00+

Wheatley

$12.00+

Wild Roots Peach

$10.00+

Wild Roots Pear

$10.00+

House Gin: Hendricks

$12.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00+

Botanist

$14.00+

Broker's

$12.00+

Citadelle

$12.00+

Drumshanbo Irish Gunpowder

$14.00+

Empress

$15.00+

Ford's

$14.00+

Monkey 47

$18.00+

St. George Terroir

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$12.00+

Waterloo Antique

$12.00+

Beefeater

$12.00+

Nikka Coffey

$14.00+

Roku

$14.00+

House Rum: Flor de Cana 4yr

$12.00+

Appleton Estate 12yr Rare Casks

$12.00+

Bumbu XO

$14.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Cruzan Dark

$12.00+

Diplomatico Reserva

$14.00+

Don Papa

$13.00+

Flor de Cana 7yr

$14.00+

Goslings

$12.00+

Kraken

$12.00+

Malibu

$12.00+Out of stock

Myer's Dark

$11.00+

Santa Teresa

$17.00+

Capel Pisco

$12.00+

Plantation OFTD

$12.00+

Appleton Signature

$12.00+

House Tequila: Lalo Blanco

$14.00+

Avion Extra Anejo

$36.00+

Cabo Wabo

$12.00+Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00+

Cincoro

$12.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00+

Codigo Anejo

$26.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00+Out of stock

Don Julio Primavera

$28.00+

El Sativo Blanco

$14.00+

El Sativo Reposado

$16.00+

El Sativo Anejo

$18.00+

Herradura Reposado Double Barrel

$18.00+

Patron Anejo

$14.00+Out of stock

Qui Platinum

$19.00+Out of stock

Republic Tequila

$13.00+

Chawar Blanco

$12.00+

Chawar Reposado

$14.00+

Amaras Cupreata Mezcal

$14.00+

Amaras Logia Mezcal

$20.00+

Fidencio Clásico Mezcal

$14.00+

Xicaru Reposado Mezcal

$14.00+

Desert Door Sotol

$13.00+

Desert Door Oak Aged Sotol

$16.00+

Hacienda de Chihuahua Sotol

$12.00+

Susto Joven

$14.00+

Don Julio 1942

$36.00

House Bourbon: Woodford Reserve

$14.00+

House Rye: Old Overholt

$14.00+

Angels Envy

$14.00+

Balcones Baby Blue

$13.00+

Basil Hayden's

$15.00+

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$20.00+Out of stock

Blackened

$16.00+

Blantons

$20.00+Out of stock

Blood Oath #4

$33.00+

Blood Oath #5

$33.00+

Blood Oath #6

$33.00+

Buffalo Trace

$14.00+

Crown Royal

$12.00+

Eagle Rare

$20.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig 18YR

$34.00+Out of stock

Garrison Bros Balmorrhea

$42.00+

Garrison Brothers Single Barrel

$22.00+

Giant Pot Still

$13.00+Out of stock

Hooten Young 12

$18.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Jameson

$12.00+

Knobcreek 9 yr

$12.00+Out of stock

Maker's

$12.00+

Maker's 46

$14.00+

Old Forester 86

$12.00+

Pappy 12YR

$64.00+Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$16.00+

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$20.00+

Redbreast 12 yr

$18.00+

Rittenhouse

$12.00+

Sazerac Rye

$14.00+

Suntory Toki

$14.00+

TX Bourbon

$18.00+

Weller 12YR

$30.00+

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00+

Weller Full Proof

$30.00+

Weller Antique

$30.00+

Whistle Pig 10YR

$18.00+

Michters Rye

$16.00+Out of stock

TX Blended

$14.00

Famouse Grouse

$12.00+

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 yr

$22.00+

Balvenie Doublewood 12 yr

$18.00+

Compass Box Hedonism

$26.00+

Compass Box Spice Tree

$18.00+

Compass Box Story of the Spaniard

$18.00+

House Scotch: Dewar's

$12.00+

Glenlivet 12 yr

$14.00+

Glenlivet 14 yr

$18.00+

Glenlivet Nadurra

$20.00+

Glenmorangie 10 yr

$14.00+

Glenmorangie 12 yr

$20.00+

Glenmorangie 14 yr

$16.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$66.00+

Laphroiag 10 yr

$19.00+

Mac 12 yr

$18.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00+

Oban 14 yr

$22.00+

Oban Little Bay

$18.00+

Amaro Meletti

$12.00+

Amaro Nonino

$12.00+

Antica Sweet Vermouth

$12.00+

Aperol

$12.00+Out of stock

Baileys

$10.00+Out of stock

Benedictine

$12.00+

Caffe Del Fuego

$12.00+

Campari

$12.00+

Caravella Limoncello

$10.00+

Cinzano Extra Dry

$10.00+

Cinzano Vermouth Rosso

$10.00+

Cividina Grappa

$12.00+

Cles des Ducs Armagnac

$20.00+

Cocchi Rossa

$12.00+

Daron Calvados

$12.00+

Dekuyper Peach

$10.00+

Di Amore Amaretto

$10.00+

Disaronno

$12.00+

Dolin Blanc

$10.00+

Dolin Dry

$10.00+

Drambuie

$12.00+

E&J Brandy

$10.00+

Fernet

$12.00+

Five Farms Irish Cream

$12.00+

Frangelico

$10.00+

Genepy

$12.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Juarez Triple Sec

$10.00+

Kahlua

$10.00+

Licor 43

$12.00+

Lillet Blanc

$10.00+

Luxardo Bianco Bitter

$12.00+

Martell VSOP

$14.00+

Nixta Corn Liqueur

$12.00+

Paula's TX Orange

$12.00+

Pernod Absinthe

$10.00+

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$15.00+

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00+

Pimm's No. 7

$12.00+

Sambuca Romana

$10.00+

Schladerer Cherry

$14.00+

Schladerer Pear

$14.00+

Slivovitz

$12.00+

St. Germain

$10.00+

CLASSIC Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Black Russian

$14.00

Blood & Sand

$14.00

Boulevardier

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cognac French 75

$14.00

Corpse Reviver #2

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Espresso Martini

$20.00

Gimlet

Gin French 75

Gin Martini

Gin Negroni

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Manhattan

Margarita

Mexican Martiniii

Mezcal Negroni

Mezcal Old Fashioned

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Paloma

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Ranch Water

Rob Roy

Rum Old Fashioned

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Sazerac

Scotch Old Fashioned

Screwdriver

Sidecar

$14.00

Southside

Tom Collins

Vesper

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Vodka Martini

Whiskey Old Fashioned

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

DINNER Cocktails

Black Widow

$14.00

Blood Lust

$12.00

Antique Negroni

$16.00

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$18.00

Blood and Sand

$14.00

Daisy Buchanan

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$20.00

Hemingway

$14.00

Last word

$16.00

Lolita

$15.00

Molly Bloom

$16.00

Rosa Paloma

$14.00

Sage Spritz

$12.00

The Bradshaw

$14.00

Vesper Lynd

$18.00

COFFEE

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$8.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Carajillo

$14.00

Dessert Wine

Ch. Laribotte Sauternes

$15.00

Chambers Muscadelle

$12.00

Fonseca RUBY Port

$14.00

Fonseca TAWNY Port

$14.00

Drink Troops (Copy)

Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Gin Spritz

$10.00

Rum Mojito

$10.00

Tequila Paloma

$10.00

Vodka Lemonade

$10.00

Food

Burger With Cheddar Cheese And Chips

$14.00

Kid Pasta with Tomato sauce

$8.00

Kid buttered pasta

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Eclectic Cuisine in the Heart of Texas Hill Country. Delightful Lounge, Engaging Patio, Extensive Wine List & Delicious Cuisine

Location

241 E Austin Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

Gallery
Sage Restaurant and Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Bergerie - 312 E Austin St
orange star4.9 • 79
312 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Chase's Place Cocktails + Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
313 East San Antonio Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
78624 The Bar
orange star4.5 • 243
229 East Main st Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Hill and Vine - 210 S. Adams
orange starNo Reviews
210 S. Adams Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Perspective Cellars
orange star4.5 • 14
247 E. Main Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Cultures Grill and Bar
orange star3.9 • 1,458
318 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg

Otto's German Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,954
316 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Vaudeville
orange star4.5 • 1,426
230 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
orange star4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Emma + Ollie - 607 S Washington
orange star4.6 • 555
607 S Washington Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
78624 The Bar
orange star4.5 • 243
229 East Main st Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Tubby's Ice House
orange star4.0 • 141
318 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fredericksburg
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston