Carrot cake in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve carrot cake

Consumer pic

 

Western Edge - 228 West Main Street

228 West Main Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Western Edge - 228 West Main Street
Mamacitas Fredericksburg image

 

Mamacitas Fredericksburg - 506 East Main Street

506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$7.99
This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.
Carrot Cake Whole$58.99
This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.
More about Mamacitas Fredericksburg - 506 East Main Street

