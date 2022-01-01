Nachos in Fredericksburg
Tubby's Ice House
318 E Austin St, Fredericksburg
|Nachos
|$10.00
black bean purée, green chili queso,
pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños
|Nacho Loaded Fries
|$12.00
black bean purée, green chili queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños
Mamacitas Fredericksburg
506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg
|Nachos de Frijoles
|$8.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños on the side
|Nachos al Carbon
|$13.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes. Choice of charbroiled chicken or beef fajitas
|Nachos de Carne HALF
|$8.99
Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes