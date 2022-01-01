Chocolate cake in Fredericksburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

August E's image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

August E's

203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg

Avg 3 (295 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about August E's
HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE image

 

HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE

105 S Llano St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Peanutbutter Cake$9.25
More about HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE
Mamacitas Fredericksburg image

 

Mamacitas Fredericksburg

506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.99
Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.
More about Mamacitas Fredericksburg

