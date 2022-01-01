Chocolate cake in Fredericksburg
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
August E's
203 E San Antonio St, Fredericksburg
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
HITCHIN' POST STEAKHOUSE
105 S Llano St, Fredericksburg
|Chocolate Peanutbutter Cake
|$9.25
Mamacitas Fredericksburg
506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.