Restaurant info

We offer the highest quality and naturally nutritionally dense beverages. We use only organic produce and use a cold-press method for our juices which are then bottled in glass. We use only organic frozen whole fruits plus organic superfoods in our smoothies. We source the highest grade for every ingredient we use. Much of our menu is made in house, from scratch. We are mainly "to-go" by nature and offer counter service as well as a self service fridge for grab and go