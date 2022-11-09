Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Caliche Coffee 338 West Main | Fredericksburg, TX

338 W Main St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Holiday Take & Bake Pre-Order

Farmhouse Breakfast Bake

$35.00

rosemary potatoes, heirloom cherry tomato, crumbled bacon, canadian bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, chive, and basil. ▪︎ serves 5-6

Strawberry & Nutella French Toast Bake

$35.00

brioche bread layered with strawberrys, sweet vanilla cream custard, and whipped nutella ▪︎ serves 5-6

Wild Mushroom & Goat Cheese Quiche

$30.00

a savory blend of wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, creamy goat cheese, chives ▪︎ serves 4-5

Quiche Lorraine

$30.00

Caramelized onion, bacon, gruyere cheese, roasted asparagus, chives ▪︎ serves

Bourbon Coffee Cake

$35.00

house made coffee cake, oatmeal and peacan streusel, finished with bourbon dulce de leche ▪︎ serves 5-6

Caliche Kolaches

$30.00

kiolbassa all beef sausage, sweet dough, house made honey mustard ▪︎6 kolaches

Caliche Jalapeno Kolaches

$30.00

kiolbassa jalapeño cheddar sausage, sweet dough, house made honey mustard ▪︎6 kolaches

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Caliche Coffee Bar & Ranch Road Roasters offers locally roasted coffee and great coffee drinks. Food offerings include bowls, avocado toast, scones, muffins and breakfast tacos.

