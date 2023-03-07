Restaurant header imageView gallery

TasTe On Main 116 N. Main

review star

No reviews yet

116 N. Main

Buda, TX 78610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

N/A Beverage

N/A Beverages

Richards Sparkling 12oz

$3.00

Richards Still Water 16oz

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Food

Raw Bar

Fortune Oysters

$3.50+

Smooth and salty just like a dip in the North Atlantic Specie: Crassostrea virginica Origin: Harbor Island, NS(CAN) Farmed: 3-5 years Average Size: 2.75" Available: Year-round

Shiny Sea Oysters

$3.50+

Cape Cod oyster farm located in Megansett on Buzzards Bay The Shiny Sea oyster presents itself beautifully on the half shell for the delicate oyster slurper. The cups are full, with plump meats that have an immediate salty taste and end with a subtle, sweet finish. The cups are full, with plump meats that have an immediate salty taste and end with a subtle, sweet finish.

Momma Mia Oysters

$3.50+

Origin: Rustico, Prince Edward Island, Canada or known as PEI Momma Mia Oysters offer the salty taste of the sea upfront and finish more mild. Upfront medium brine with a slightly fruity finish. Farmed: 4 to 5 years Average Size: 2.5 inches

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Our shrimp cocktail is made with poached shrimp, house made cocktail sauce, and blistered lemon. GS

Appetizers

Shrimp and Crab Dip

$16.00

Shrimp and crab are combined with melted cheese, parsley, and lemon juice served with grilled bread. GS but bread

Tomato Carpaccio

$14.00

Thinly sliced tomato with pickled onions, fried capers, cracked pepper, olive oil, lemon, micro greens GS but fried capers

Prime Rib Sliders

$18.00Out of stock

three sliders with prime rib, swiss cheese, arugula, sautéed yellow onions, horseradish aioli, side au jus

Poutine

$12.00

Fries smothered in brown gravy and melted cheese curds, topped with green onion.

Side Bread

Side Chips

Soups/Salads

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Our Lobster Bisque is a rich and creamy soup made with fresh lobster meat, crème fraiche, and chives. Served with grilled bread. GS but bread

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Beef broth, onions, grilled bread, swiss cheese

Wedge Salad

$12.00

romaine, radish, heirloom cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles GS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, toasted bread GS but bread

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, shallots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fresnos GS

Composed Entrees

Gnocchi Primavera

Gnocchi Primavera

$24.00

Potato Gnocchi served in a basil-mint pesto cream sauce, with tomatoes, broccolini, spinach, then topped with goat cheese.

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$24.00

Our bolognese is made with beef, pork, celery, onion, carrots, garlic and san marzano tomatoes. Tossed in pappardelle pasta and garnished with parmesan and basil.

Chicken Fried Ribeye

Chicken Fried Ribeye

$27.00

Our tender Ribeye is dredged in seasoned flour. Served with horseradish mashed potatoes, it's a perfect way to fill up on comfort food.

Lobster Roll

$18.00Out of stock

butter poached lobster, bibb lettuce, celery, crème fraîche, chives, kettle chips

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$26.00

Braised Short Rib served with Horseradish Mashed Taters

Budabaisse

Budabaisse

$26.00

Crab, shrimp, mussels, fennel, tomato, grilled bread GS

Seared Chicken Breast

$26.00Out of stock

braised swiss chard, speck ham, parmesan, lemon butter caper sauce

Steaks & Proteins

6oz Filet Mignon

$38.00

6oz GS

10oz Filet Mignon

$60.00
Ribeye

Ribeye

$48.00

16oz GS

Bone-In Frenched Pork Chop

$23.00

14 oz served with a agro dulce sauce

Salmon

$20.00

8oz GS Served MW

Shrimp 6

$18.00

GS not fried

Lobster Tail

$15.00

Chilled with butter and charred lemon GS

Shrimp 3

$9.00

Sides

Shells & Cheese

$8.00+
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

spicy black bean chili oil, apple gastrique

House Fries

$6.00

GS but oil

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

GS

Seasonal Vegetable

$7.00

Grilled broccoli, salt, pepper, garlic oil, lemon zest GS J&B Farms Hondo, TX

Horseradish Mashed Taters

$5.00

GS

Potato Confit

$10.00

Smashed baked potato, crispy fried speck, crème fresh and green onion

Side Seared Chicken Breast

$10.00Out of stock

Features

Pork Belly Tostadas

$10.00

two half moon crispy corn tortillas with crispy pork belly, avocado puree, serrano, and slaw consisting of red and green cabbage, green onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar and mayo.

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00

Mascarpone Vanilla Cheese Cake with Sable Cookie GS without cookie

Lime Tart

Lime Tart

$6.00Out of stock

Lime Tart with Graham Cracker Crust and Meringue

Crème Brulee

$8.00

Crème Brulee with Linzer Cookie GS without cookie

Chocolate Marquise Cake

Chocolate Marquise Cake

$12.00

Chocolate-Hazelnut Mousse, Rum Chocolate Glaze, Gauche

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Shells & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Cocktails/Liquor

TasTe Cocktails

Boulevardier

$18.00

rocks glass sphere 3 oz Batch Pour over fresh cube orange swath rest on dry ice box pour coconut tea over dry ice

Buda Buck

$12.00

2.5 oz Batch .75 oz lemon 2 dashes angostura 4 oz ginger beer build all ingredients except for ginger beer in shaker tin, lightly muddle, add ice shake hard. strain over fresh ice in a collins glass. top with ginger beer. Dehydrated Lemon wheel

Gold Rush

$16.00

2 oz Bourbon .75 Honey syrup 1 oz Lemon combine in tin. shake hard. strain over fresh ice rocks glass

Japanese High Ball

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sam Elliott's Mustache

$14.00

3 oz Batch 2 Dashes Bitters Build in Mixing Glass. Stir till Chilled. Martin Glass House Cherry, Orange Swath Discard Orange Swath Top with cherry wood smoke

Texas Sun

$14.00

2 oz Bourbon .5 Turbinado Syrup 1 oz Lemon Combine in tin. shake. strain over fresh ice. rocks glass cubes top with red wine foam

Main Street Mule

$10.00

1.5 oz Dripping Springs Vodka .5 oz Lime .5 simple 4 oz Ginger beer Dehydrated Lime Wheel Mint Sprig Pebble Ice Collins Glass

French 75

$12.00

1.5 oz Gin .5 oz Lemon .5 Simple 4 oz bubbles Combine all ingredients except bubbles in tin. Shake. Double Strain Flute Lemon Swath

Slurricane

$14.00

3 oz Batch 1 oz Lime .5 oz Grenadine Combine all ingredients but the grenadine in tin. Shake. Strain over fresh ice. Float the grenadine. Pebble ice Wine Glass Dehydrated Lime Wheel

Cornelia Trimble

$14.00

2.5 oz Batch .5 oz Lime .5 oz Cranberry Combine in tin. Shake. Double Strain. Coupe Dehydrated Lemon Wheel

La Viuda

$14.00

2.5 oz Batch .5 oz olive brine 1 oz lime combine in tin. shake. double strain. coupe Dehydrated lime Wheel

Freezer Tini

$16.00

FIRE IN THE HOLE

$10.00

Margaritas

House Frozen

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

1.75 DB Herradura .5 Cointreau .25 Simple Syrup 1 oz Lime Combine in tin. Shake. Dirty Dump. Rocks glass salt Dehydrated Lime Wheel

House Rocks

$10.00

call build 1.75 spirit .5 oz 3 sec .25 simple syrup 1 oz lime build in tin. shake . dirty dump 12 oz rocks glass cubed ice dehydrated lime

Seasonal Frozen

$12.00

Tall Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Travis's Ranch Water

$13.00

2oz DB Herradura Tequila 1oz Lime Juice Fill with Ice and Richards Rain Water Halo de Santo Rim

After Dinner Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

4.5 oz Batch shake hard. strain. coupe 3 coffee beans

Grasshopper

$12.00

2 oz Batch 1 oz Half and Half Combine in tin. Shake. Strain. Coupe chocolate shavings

Irish Coffee

$10.00

1 oz Jameson .5 Turbinado Simpl 4 oz Coffee build in coffee cup Add 2 oz heavy whipping cream to a shake tin. dry shake for thirty seconds til firm. top coffee gently off with firm cream

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

TasTe on Main Steaks & Seafood - Buda Texas. A steak and seafood restaurant that breaks the Steakhouse rules. TasTe on Main will offer a menu of best in class steaks and chops with fresh cravable seafood entrees and a raw bar and will also offer unique starters and sharables. We lose the pomp of the traditional steakhouse but maintain genuine and knowlegable service standards. We have worked with experts to hone an amazing wine list and will serve fresh, dignified cocktails and offer a bourbon list that is ever-evolving. The main restaurant is housed in a 100 year old building with original brick walls. Everything but the walls has been thoughtfully renovated. The grove of even older (than the building) oak trees in the back will be home to the tree house deck and outdoor bar. The secondary patio, the atrium patio ties the two spaces together and gives guest a glimpse of the happenings along Main Street.

Location

116 N. Main, Buda, TX 78610

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Louie's Craft BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
122 North Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn's Down South
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Main St Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Meridian Coffee - Buda
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Water 2 Wine - Buda
orange starNo Reviews
304 S MAIN ST STE 103 BUDA, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Bandit Tacos - @ Willie's Joint
orange star5.0 • 10
2610 S Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Los Brothers Mexican Kitchen - 204 Farm to Market Road 2001
orange starNo Reviews
204 Farm to Market Road 2001 Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buda

Bandit Tacos - @ Willie's Joint
orange star5.0 • 10
2610 S Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Willie's Joint Bar and Grill
orange star5.0 • 7
824 Main St Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buda
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston