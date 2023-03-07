TasTe On Main 116 N. Main

Restaurant info

TasTe on Main Steaks & Seafood - Buda Texas. A steak and seafood restaurant that breaks the Steakhouse rules. TasTe on Main will offer a menu of best in class steaks and chops with fresh cravable seafood entrees and a raw bar and will also offer unique starters and sharables. We lose the pomp of the traditional steakhouse but maintain genuine and knowlegable service standards. We have worked with experts to hone an amazing wine list and will serve fresh, dignified cocktails and offer a bourbon list that is ever-evolving. The main restaurant is housed in a 100 year old building with original brick walls. Everything but the walls has been thoughtfully renovated. The grove of even older (than the building) oak trees in the back will be home to the tree house deck and outdoor bar. The secondary patio, the atrium patio ties the two spaces together and gives guest a glimpse of the happenings along Main Street.