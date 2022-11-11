  • Home
A map showing the location of Mama Merlot's - Buda 1540 Satterwhite RdView gallery

Mama Merlot's - Buda 1540 Satterwhite Rd

No reviews yet

1540 Satterwhite Rd

Buda, TX 78610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

**Jet Chill

$2.00

Aviation

$15.00

Emoress Gin. Creme De Violette. Maraschino Ligueur. Lemon luice

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Dripping Springs Gin, House Honey Syrup, Lemon Juice

Buda SideCar

$13.00

French 77

$13.00

Hernandos Paloma

$14.00

Dulce Vida Reposado, Grapefruit Juice, Lime Juice, Simple, Soda

Last Word

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Green Chartruse, Maraschino Liqueur, Lime Juice

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Titos Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Buffalo Trace, Angostura Bitters, Sugar Cube, Luxardo Cherry

Twisted Southside

$13.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Black Raspberry Liqueur, splash of Soda

Liquors

ADD OLD FASHION

$5.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Angels Envy Rye

$30.00

BLANTONS

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

EH Tavlor ( Barrel Proof)

$25.00

EH Tavlor ( Small Batch 100)

$15.00

George Dickel

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker BLACK

$10.00

Johnnie Walker RED

$10.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Kosher Rye Buffalo Trace

$15.00

STAGG Jr

$25.00

Still Austin

$14.00

Weller 12

$20.00

redemption ****

$8.00

fireball

$5.00

ADD Martini

$2.00

Amsterdam ******

$5.00

Dripping Springs Gin

$10.00

Empress

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Hendricks Lunor

$13.00

1876****

$5.00

Sobieski *****

$5.00

ADD martini

$2.00

Choplin

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Dripping Springs Vodka

$10.00

Gray Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Tito's

$7.00

ADD Margarita

$2.00

ADD Mex-Mart

$4.00

ADD Ranch Water

$2.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Ultima

$97.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$14.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$11.00

Dulce Vida Pine/jala

$9.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$13.00

EL TORO******

$5.00

Epsolon Anejo

$10.00

Epsolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

w/ Marg *

$1.00

w/ martini *

$2.50

Dewars 8 Year

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie walker Black

$16.00

Aberlour

$8.00

Highland Park 15

$8.00

Spey River

$10.00

Macallan

$9.00

Spey River 28

$10.00

Macallan 15

Macallen15

$9.00

Admiral Nelson Spiced

$6.00

Bacardi - Calvoso Silver

$9.00

Cruzan Dark

$7.00

Ron Corina (coconut)

$5.00

Ron Corina silver ****

$5.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

baileys

$9.00

CAMPARI

$13.00

Chambord

$5.00

Cointreu

$11.00

Disaronna

$10.00

Frangenco

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

jager

$9.00

Kahula

$7.00

peach schnapps

$5.00

ST. GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER

$11.00

Hennessy

$14.00

BEER

ABW- Fire Eagle

$6.00

ABW- Peace Maker

$6.00

ABW- pearl Snap

$6.00

AUSTIN EASTSIDERS- blackberry

$6.00

AUSTIN EASTSIDERS- Blood orange

$6.00

AUSTIN EASTSIDERS- Og

$6.00

AUSTIN EASTSIDERS- Rose

$6.00

BUDLIGHT

$3.00

DOS EQUIS

$4.00

LIVE OAK- Big Bark

$7.00

LIVE OAK- Hef

$6.00

LIVE OAK- Piles

$6.00

LONESTAR

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PINTHOUSE- JellyFish

$10.00

TOPO CHICO SELTZER- Lemon

$5.00

TOPO CHICO SELTZER- Mango

$5.00

TOPO CHICO SELTZER- Pineapple

$5.00

TOPO CHICO SELTZER- Strawberry

$5.00

WINE

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$32.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$9.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Chardonnay (B)

$32.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Chardonnay (G)

$9.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Merlot - (B)

$32.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Merlot - (G)

$9.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Pinot Grigio (B)

$32.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Pinot Grigio (G)

$9.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$32.00

14 HANDS *HOUSE- Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$9.00

Benaccetto - (G)

$10.00

Benaccetto- (B)

$45.00

FRONTERA *HOUSE- Malbec - (B)

$25.00

FRONTERA *HOUSE- Malbec - (G)

$7.00

Harmonic Terra Alta- Rose (B)

$40.00

Harmonic Terra Alta- Rose (G)

$11.00

La Crema - Pinot Noir (G)

$11.00

La Crema - Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$45.00

La Crema - Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$12.00

La Crema- Pinot Noir (B)

$45.00

Menage -Sparkling Rose (G)

$12.00

Menage- Sparkling Rose (B)

$45.00

Tavernello - Pinot Grigio (G)

$12.00

Tavernello- Pinot Grigio (B)

$45.00

Toro De Piedra - Merlot (B)

$45.00

Toro De Piedra - Merlot (G)

$12.00

XILA Terra Alta- Grenache (G)

$12.00

XILA Terra Alta-Grenache (B)

$45.00

Mama Merlots Merlot

$50.00

Snacks

Bean Dip

$7.00

Cheese Cake Bites

$7.00

Crab Dip

$12.00

MeatBalls

$7.00

PASS

Day Guest Pass

$10.00

4TH of July

Watermelon Marg

$4.00

LoneStar 16oz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1540 Satterwhite Rd, Buda, TX 78610

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

