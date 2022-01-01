Tacos in Buda

Louie's Craft BBQ image

 

Louie's Craft BBQ

122 North Main Street, Buda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Taco$6.95
¼ lb of our sliced brisket served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.
Taco Combo$12.50
1 Sliced Brisket Taco & 1 Pulled Pork Taco. Both tacos have a ¼ lb of meat served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.
More about Louie's Craft BBQ
Item pic

 

El Rey De Pollo

4903 FM 1327, Creedmoor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Beef Tacos$7.99
3 Beef Tacos with Cilantro, Lime, Onions, and Salsas.
More about El Rey De Pollo

