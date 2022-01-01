Tacos in Buda
Buda restaurants that serve tacos
More about Louie's Craft BBQ
Louie's Craft BBQ
122 North Main Street, Buda
|Brisket Taco
|$6.95
¼ lb of our sliced brisket served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.
|Taco Combo
|$12.50
1 Sliced Brisket Taco & 1 Pulled Pork Taco. Both tacos have a ¼ lb of meat served on a homemade beef tallow tortilla topped with our slaw, mexican crema and jalapeño sauce.
More about El Rey De Pollo
El Rey De Pollo
4903 FM 1327, Creedmoor
|3 Beef Tacos
|$7.99
3 Beef Tacos with Cilantro, Lime, Onions, and Salsas.