Austin Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Austin
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Popular items
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Fat Jack Burger
|$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
|Crunchy Catfish and Slaw
|$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Popular items
|Twisted Cobb Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Chicken Fried New York Strip
|$18.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
More about Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
603 W. Live oak St., Austin
|Popular items
|ATX-Mex
|$12.00
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
|French Burger
|$13.00
More about Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth
Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth
5282 Marathon Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Three Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
|The Bukowski
|$9.00
griddled Tenderbelly ham, egg, cheddar cheese, Fixe hot sauce
|Three Fixe Biscuits
|$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
More about Moonshine
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moonshine
10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Hanger Steak
|$25.00
salsa verde, choice of side
|Side Salad
|$6.00
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, cabbage
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.00
chipotle cream gravy, choice of side
More about The Cavalier
GRILL
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
Caribbean spiced fries
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Two hand-battered buttermilk-dipped chicken tenders.
Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zap's Chips.
$5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal
|6 Wings
|$12.00
Fat. Crispy. Juicy.
More about Olamaie
Olamaie
1610 San Antonio St, Austin
|Popular items
|Aged Eggnog
|$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
|Biscuits
|$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
|Honey Butter
|$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin
The Peached Tortilla - Austin
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin
|Popular items
|Southern Fun
|$15.00
braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice
noodles
(contains shellfish)
|JapaJam Burger
|$14.00
tomato jam, 6 oz. all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, tempura onion strings, chinese bbq sauce served with fries
|Charred Brussels
|$9.00
bacon jam, parmesean, lemon oil
More about Fixe Restaurant
Fixe Restaurant
500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin
|Popular items
|Brioche French Toast
|$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
|The Pollo Frito Loco
|$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
|The Old Fashioned
|$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
More about Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown
303 Red River, Austin
|Popular items
|Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
|Chicken Almondine
|$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side