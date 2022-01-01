Austin Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Austin

Jack Allen's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Fat Jack Burger$14.99
hickory sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion, dill pickles, jalapeno mayonnaise
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Cavatappi Pasta & Parmesan Bread Crumbs (V)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Agave Mustard & Texas Pecans (V), (GF)
Cheeseburger & Fries$18.00
Jacoby Brand Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Challah Bun
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Twisted Cobb Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, Cotija cheese, pumpkin seeds, ranch vinaigrette, homemade corn nuts
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Chicken Fried New York Strip$18.99
chunky red smashers, Chef's veggies, smothered in green chile gravy
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE image

 

Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE

603 W. Live oak St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ATX-Mex$12.00
Veggie Burger$11.00
French Burger$13.00
More about Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth image

 

Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth

5282 Marathon Ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Deviled Eggs$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
The Bukowski$9.00
griddled Tenderbelly ham, egg, cheddar cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Three Fixe Biscuits$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
More about Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth
Moonshine image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine

10525 W Parmer Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Hanger Steak$25.00
salsa verde, choice of side
Side Salad$6.00
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, cabbage
Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
chipotle cream gravy, choice of side
More about Moonshine
The Cavalier image

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$4.00
Caribbean spiced fries
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Two hand-battered buttermilk-dipped chicken tenders.
Choice of side: Fries, Tater Tots, or Zap's Chips.
$5 every Tuesday w/ purchase of Adult Meal
6 Wings$12.00
Fat. Crispy. Juicy.
More about The Cavalier
Olamaie image

 

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Aged Eggnog$22.00
Old Grandad bonded bourbon, Plantation OFTD rum, egg, cream, milk, 8oz. Serves 2-3
Biscuits$18.00
Our beloved buttermilk biscuits served by the half dozen. Biscuits come fully cooked and served at room temperature (reheating instructions are provided). All spreads are additional.
Honey Butter$4.00
House-made whipped butter with Texas honey and Jacobsen sea salt. 4 oz.
More about Olamaie
The Peached Tortilla - Austin image

 

The Peached Tortilla - Austin

5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southern Fun$15.00
braised brisket, kale, bean sprouts, wide rice
noodles
(contains shellfish)
JapaJam Burger$14.00
tomato jam, 6 oz. all beef patty, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, tempura onion strings, chinese bbq sauce served with fries
Charred Brussels$9.00
bacon jam, parmesean, lemon oil
More about The Peached Tortilla - Austin
Fixe Restaurant image

 

Fixe Restaurant

500 W 5th St Ste 110, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
The Pollo Frito Loco$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
The Old Fashioned$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
More about Fixe Restaurant
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown

303 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.5 (9859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cornflake Fried Chicken Salad$15.00
avocado, bacon, cheddar, tomato, honey mustard
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
lemon butter, maple syrup, chipotle cream gravy
Chicken Almondine$17.00
artichokes, capers, lemon cream, served with choice of side
More about Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown

