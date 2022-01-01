Austin caterers you'll love
Must-try caterers in Austin
More about Crave Catering
Crave Catering
14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104, AUSTIN
|Popular items
|Fall Roasted Root Vegetables
|$12.00
Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glazed Roasted Fall Squash & Root Veggies
|Beef Lasagna
|$26.00
Classic Marinara | Ricotta. Serves 4-6
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine | Parmesan | House Made Croutons Serves 4-6
More about The County Line on the Hill
The County Line on the Hill
6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Homemade Bread
Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Choice of White, Wheat, or Half/Half. Worth every penny! Please select either Full or Half, White or Wheat
|Ala Potato Salad
Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.
|Sausage by the Lbs
Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.
More about Tiny Pies®
Tiny Pies®
3736 Bee Cave Rd #8b, Austin
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cream
|$5.25
Chocolate pastry cream filling topped with fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings.
|Gluten Free Apple
|$5.95
Cinnamon spiced granny smith apple pie with a crumb topping in our gluten free crust.
|Coconut Cream
|$5.25
Coconut pastry cream topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut.
More about Phoenix Kafay
Phoenix Kafay
3651 south IH35, Austin
|Popular items
|Bottle tea
Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.
|Fountain Drinks
Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.
|Breakfast Meat
|$0.99
More about Austin Food Company
Austin Food Company
517 S Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Popular items
|Electrified Berry Pancakes
|$12.00
Delicious baked pancakes made with ancient spelt, hemp seeds, walnuts, sea moss, agave, dates, topped with coconut flakes, walnuts, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and agave syrup on the side.
|Simple Taco
|$3.00
This simple & elegant combination makes you come back for more, enjoy the richness of the avocado, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, the spiciness from the red chili flakes & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas
|Wild Mushroom Taco
|$5.00
An elevated taco experience, enjoy the richness of umami flavor, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas, mixed with spicy ginger dressing
More about Maudie's Café
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
|$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
|Lg Guacamole
|$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
More about Cookbook
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Popular items
|Everything Brioche Bun
|$4.00
Housemade brioche dough topped with everything seed mix & filled with scallion cream cheese
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$10.00
Lemon aioli, provolone, sweet pickled radish, True Harvest romaine, wheat bread
|Pepperoni Pizza Pocket Pie
|$5.00
Flaky pastry, spinach, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes