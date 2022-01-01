Austin caterers you'll love

Must-try caterers in Austin

Crave Catering image

 

Crave Catering

14611 N MOPAC EXPY #104, AUSTIN

Fall Roasted Root Vegetables$12.00
Spicy Balsamic-Maple Glazed Roasted Fall Squash & Root Veggies
Beef Lasagna$26.00
Classic Marinara | Ricotta. Serves 4-6
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine | Parmesan | House Made Croutons Serves 4-6
The County Line on the Hill image

 

The County Line on the Hill

6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin

Homemade Bread
Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Choice of White, Wheat, or Half/Half. Worth every penny! Please select either Full or Half, White or Wheat
Ala Potato Salad
Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.
Sausage by the Lbs
Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.
Tiny Pies® image

 

Tiny Pies®

3736 Bee Cave Rd #8b, Austin

Chocolate Cream$5.25
Chocolate pastry cream filling topped with fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings.
Gluten Free Apple$5.95
Cinnamon spiced granny smith apple pie with a crumb topping in our gluten free crust.
Coconut Cream$5.25
Coconut pastry cream topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

Bottle tea
Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.
Fountain Drinks
Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.
Breakfast Meat$0.99
Austin Food Company image

 

Austin Food Company

517 S Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Electrified Berry Pancakes$12.00
Delicious baked pancakes made with ancient spelt, hemp seeds, walnuts, sea moss, agave, dates, topped with coconut flakes, walnuts, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and agave syrup on the side.
Simple Taco$3.00
This simple & elegant combination makes you come back for more, enjoy the richness of the avocado, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, the spiciness from the red chili flakes & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas
Wild Mushroom Taco$5.00
An elevated taco experience, enjoy the richness of umami flavor, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas, mixed with spicy ginger dressing
Maudie's Café image

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Lg Guacamole$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

Everything Brioche Bun$4.00
Housemade brioche dough topped with everything seed mix & filled with scallion cream cheese
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Lemon aioli, provolone, sweet pickled radish, True Harvest romaine, wheat bread
Pepperoni Pizza Pocket Pie$5.00
Flaky pastry, spinach, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes
The State Line image

 

The State Line

1222 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso

The County Line on the Lake image

 

The County Line on the Lake

5204 FM 2222, Austin

