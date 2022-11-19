The State Line imageView gallery
Barbeque
Caterers

The State Line

No reviews yet

1222 Sunland Park Dr

El Paso, TX 78701

Appetizers

!!!!!!!APPETIZER!!!!!! !!!!!!!Hold BBQ FOR 10 MINUTES!!!!!! !!!!!APPETIZER!!!!!!!

Queso and Chips

$10.99

White - Loaf

$7.99

White - 1/2 Loaf

$4.79

Sausage App

$7.99

Pork Ribs App

$14.99

Mushrooms

$7.79

Wings - 12

$16.99

BBQ Sampler

$25.99

BBQ Sliders

$9.99Out of stock

Sampler Sliders

$10.99Out of stock

Grill

*** Veggie K-Bob

$15.99

*** Salmon 6oz.

$16.99

*** Salmon 12oz.

$22.99

Lunch Burgers

***Lun- Old Fash. Burger

$12.99

***Lun- Old Fash. Burger w/ Cheese

$13.99

***Lun- Old Fash. Burger w/ Ch. & Bacon

$14.99

Dinner Burgers

*** Din Old Fash. Burger

$13.99

*** Din Old Fash. Burger w/ Cheese

$14.99

***Din Old Fash. Burger w/ Ch. & Bacon

$15.99

Specials

****6oz. Salmon Lent Special

$14.99

****12oz Salmon Lent Special

$20.99

Spuds

Baker

$7.99

Baker - Shredded Beef

$13.99

Baker - Lean Brisket

$14.49

Baker - 2nd Cut

$14.49

Baker - Turkey

$13.99

Baker - Pulled Pork

$13.99

Baker - Sausage

$13.99

Dinner Sandwiches

Sausage Sand

$14.99

Turkey Sand

$14.99

Shred Sand

$15.99

Pulled Pork Sand

$14.99

2nd Cut Sand

$16.49

Brisket Sand

$15.99

BBQ Club Sand

$14.99

*** 6 oz. Gr. Chick Sand

$11.99Out of stock

Caldillo

Caldillo - Cup

$3.99

Caldillo - Bowl

$6.99

Caldillo - with an Entree

$1.99

PARTY APPS

BBQ App Buffet

$12.99

BBQ Slider Bar

$6.99

Chip & Queso Bar

$4.99

Passed Sausage Wraps

$3.00

Passed Caprese Skewers

$2.25

BBQ EXPERIENCE

$14.99

Wings Bar

$7.99

PARTY MISC

Projector

$25.00

Screen Rental

$25.00

Microphone

$25.00

Upgraded Silverware

$1.00

Custom Menu

$0.75

Games

$75.00

PARTY REORDERS

Re-PS

Re-CS

Re-Beans

Re-Brisket

Re-2nd Cut

Re-Chicken

Re-Sausage

Re-Pulled Pork

Re-Shred

Re-Turkey

Re-Pork Ribs

Re-Beef Ribs

Fast Bar

Domestic Bottle

$4.40

Premium Bottle

$5.25

Live Oak

$6.00

512 IPA

$6.00

Thirsty Goat

$6.00

HH Domestic Bottle

$3.50

HH Prem. Bottle

$4.25

Zoe

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Shiner

$4.50

Well

$5.50

HH Well

$4.50

HH Live Oak

$5.00

HH 512 IPA

$5.00

HH Thirsty Goat

$5.50

Rita Frozen

$6.25

Rita Rocks

$6.25

HH Zoe

$5.00

HH Dos XX

$4.00

HH Shiner

$3.50

HH Rita Frozen

$4.00

HH Rita Rocks

$4.00

$2 Drink Special

$2.00

Shots

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item (Do not delete)

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1222 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
The State Line image

