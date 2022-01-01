Austin BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Austin
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
7709 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin
Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
Popular items
|1 Meat Plate
|$16.95
1 meat plate: pick (1) smoked meat & 2 sides. (plates come with bread, pickles, onions, & sauce)
|Side - Individual Serving
|$3.95
Individual Side Serving
|Brisket
|$31.00
Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example: Quantity 1 = 1 lb)
The County Line on the Hill
6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin
Popular items
|Homemade Bread
Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Choice of White, Wheat, or Half/Half. Worth every penny! Please select either Full or Half, White or Wheat
|Ala Potato Salad
Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.
|Sausage by the Lbs
Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3914 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
Popular items
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
Popular items
|Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
|HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)
|$15.00
|HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)
|$13.50
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
Popular items
|TG Sweet Corn Fritters
|$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
|TG Chicken Karaage
|$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
|Coconut Scented Rice
|$4.50
**soy (white rice available upon request)
Southside Market & BBQ
10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin
Popular items
|Half Chicken (ea.)
|$9.00
All natural chicken breast, wing, leg, and thigh with a smoky flavor, golden color, and visible grill marks from the pit. Weighing about 1 ¼ lbs. per half.
|Beans
|$2.75
Pinto beans prepared fresh daily with our house seasoning, onions, and smoked pork.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$5.50
Sliced USDA Prime Brisket piled high. Two size options available. Specify lean or moist if you have a preference. Served with BBQ sauce on the side. Comes with pickles & onions.
BBQ • STEAKS
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
401 W 2nd St, Austin
Popular items
|Marjorie's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
|Chopped Beef Sandwich
|$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
|Crispy Wild Boar Ribs
|$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw
SLAB BBQ
7101 W TX-71, Austin
Popular items
|O.G.
|$9.75
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
|BBQ NACHOS- TRAY
|$11.00
Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.
|BRISKET TWO STEP
|$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
YAKITORI • SALADS • BBQ • RAMEN
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
2713 E 2nd St, Austin
Popular items
|Takatenjin "Sword in the Sun" Honjozo - 300ml
|$32.00
(25% Takeout Discount)
300ml Bottle
|Matcha Painkiller 2.0
|$13.00
Allergen: Coconut - Pineapple
Towari Buckwheat Shochu
Pusser’s Naval Rum
Scarlet Ibis Rum
Clarin Vaval Rum
Miso Matcha Coconut Blend
Pineapple
|Kirin Ichiban Bomber
|$8.00
22oz Bottle
Asador on Rainey
88 1/2 rainey street, austin
Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
Chips with fresh smashed jalepeno-lime guac
|Brisket
|$6.00
Slow roasted brisket in a spicy smoked chile morita sauce
|Cauliflower
|$5.50
Grilled mushrooms in a mole amarillo
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SLAB BBQ
9012 Research Blvd, Austin
Popular items
|BRISKET TWO STEP
|$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
|P.I.G.
|$8.15
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
|O.G.
|$9.75
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
11570 Research Blvd., Austin
Popular items
|Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Oakwood BBQ
307 E Braker Ln, Austin
Popular items
|Two Meat Plate
|$17.00
Two choices of meat, two sides and one slice of bread and 1.5 ounce cup of sauce. Pickles and onions as garnish.
|Family Meal Deal ( You may not double up on brisket or ribs, unless you pay extra)
|$48.00
The Family Meal deal has two meat choices that comes to 2 lbs with two large sides. You may NOT double a protein.
This comes with 6 slices of bread and a 5.5 ounce cup of sauce. 6oz of pickles 6 oz pickled onions. More upon request in add-on section.
|The Backyard
|$9.99
Backyard comes with chopped beef, pulled pork, sauced with coleslaw, house-made pickles and onions and crispy onions straws.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2451 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin
Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked
|Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts w/ Serrano glaze
Brussel Sprouts flash fried, then tossed with our signature Serrano Glaze
|Sausages
|$4.50
House Made Sausage - Choose From Jalapeno Cheddar or Switch Mild Links
|2 Meat Plate / 2 Sides
|$21.95
Two Meat Plate served with two sides of your choice.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Franklin Barbecue
900 E. 11th street, Austin
Popular items
|Brisket Pound
|$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
|*Pint Beans
|$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
|*Pint Slaw
|$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
Popular items
|BAGUETTE
|$4.50
Sourdough, Barton Springs Mill Crawford Red flour
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
fried chicken thigh, Honey BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, cabbage slaw, challah bun
|TX FARM CHOP SALAD
|$12.99
Steelbow greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, butternut squash, shaved fennel, strawberries, radish, cashew, flax seed, chia seed, pepita, queso fresco *GF*
HBQ food truck
10700 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748, USA, Austin
Popular items
|MARK MARTINEZ WEDDING PAYMENT
|$1,424.60
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The County Line Riverwalk
111 W Crockett St, San Antonio
Southside Market & BBQ
10515 N Mopac Expu Suite B-225, Austin
Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$179.00
|Al a Carte
Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
11500 Manchaca Road, Austin
Popular items
|Queso y Chips
Our classic white queso topped with tomato serrano salsa & tomatillo habanero salsa.
|Smoked Corn
Fresh ears of corn smoked & then cut off the cob & topped with crema, chili salt, & cilantro.
|Smoked Brisket Taco
|$8.50
Mesquite smoked chopped brisket topped with sea salt lime guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla. Served with tomato serrano salsa on the side.