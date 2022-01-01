Austin BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Austin

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

7709 Ranch Rd 620 N, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Stiles Switch image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Meat Plate$16.95
1 meat plate: pick (1) smoked meat & 2 sides. (plates come with bread, pickles, onions, & sauce)
Side - Individual Serving$3.95
Individual Side Serving
Brisket$31.00
Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example: Quantity 1 = 1 lb)
The County Line on the Hill image

 

The County Line on the Hill

6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Bread
Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Choice of White, Wheat, or Half/Half. Worth every penny! Please select either Full or Half, White or Wheat
Ala Potato Salad
Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.
Sausage by the Lbs
Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

3914 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
la Barbecue: image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shells & Cheese
Queso Shells and Cheese with Smoked veggies in house to give it a little kick. May be spicy :)
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)$15.00
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)$13.50
Loro Austin image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Chicken Karaage$10.50
thai chili oil, szechuan salt, thai herbs
**egg, soy, garlic
Coconut Scented Rice$4.50
**soy (white rice available upon request)
Southside Market & BBQ image

 

Southside Market & BBQ

10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Chicken (ea.)$9.00
All natural chicken breast, wing, leg, and thigh with a smoky flavor, golden color, and visible grill marks from the pit. Weighing about 1 ¼ lbs. per half.
Beans$2.75
Pinto beans prepared fresh daily with our house seasoning, onions, and smoked pork.
Brisket Sandwich$5.50
Sliced USDA Prime Brisket piled high. Two size options available. Specify lean or moist if you have a preference. Served with BBQ sauce on the side. Comes with pickles & onions.
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Marjorie's Chopped Salad$16.00
Tomato, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Cashews, Dates, Onions, Roasted Lemon Vinaigrette
Chopped Beef Sandwich$17.00
Brisket, White Onion, Jalapeno and Pickle Relish, House Baked Sesame Bun
Crispy Wild Boar Ribs$18.00
Honey and Sambal Glaze, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery and Daikon Slaw
SLAB BBQ image

 

SLAB BBQ

7101 W TX-71, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
O.G.$9.75
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
BBQ NACHOS- TRAY$11.00
Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.
BRISKET TWO STEP$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya image

YAKITORI • SALADS • BBQ • RAMEN

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya

2713 E 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (9444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Takatenjin "Sword in the Sun" Honjozo - 300ml$32.00
(25% Takeout Discount)
300ml Bottle
Matcha Painkiller 2.0$13.00
Allergen: Coconut - Pineapple
Towari Buckwheat Shochu
Pusser’s Naval Rum
Scarlet Ibis Rum
Clarin Vaval Rum
Miso Matcha Coconut Blend
Pineapple
Kirin Ichiban Bomber$8.00
22oz Bottle
Asador on Rainey image

 

Asador on Rainey

88 1/2 rainey street, austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Chips with fresh smashed jalepeno-lime guac
Brisket$6.00
Slow roasted brisket in a spicy smoked chile morita sauce
Cauliflower$5.50
Grilled mushrooms in a mole amarillo
SLAB BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SLAB BBQ

9012 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BRISKET TWO STEP$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
P.I.G.$8.15
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
O.G.$9.75
Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

11570 Research Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cole Slaw
Chopped green cabbage, and carrots, mixed with a sweet creamy slaw dressing.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Oakwood BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Oakwood BBQ

307 E Braker Ln, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Meat Plate$17.00
Two choices of meat, two sides and one slice of bread and 1.5 ounce cup of sauce. Pickles and onions as garnish.
Family Meal Deal ( You may not double up on brisket or ribs, unless you pay extra)$48.00
The Family Meal deal has two meat choices that comes to 2 lbs with two large sides. You may NOT double a protein.
This comes with 6 slices of bread and a 5.5 ounce cup of sauce. 6oz of pickles 6 oz pickled onions. More upon request in add-on section.
The Backyard$9.99
Backyard comes with chopped beef, pulled pork, sauced with coleslaw, house-made pickles and onions and crispy onions straws.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2451 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Pork Ribs
About 4-6 Ribs per pound. Also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them. They are seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
The Switch image

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts w/ Serrano glaze
Brussel Sprouts flash fried, then tossed with our signature Serrano Glaze
Sausages$4.50
House Made Sausage - Choose From Jalapeno Cheddar or Switch Mild Links
2 Meat Plate / 2 Sides$21.95
Two Meat Plate served with two sides of your choice.
Franklin Barbecue image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Franklin Barbecue

900 E. 11th street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1699 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Pound$34.00
We suggest at least 1/2 to 2/3 pounds of meat per person. Healthy eaters will eat much more.
We provide pickles, onions, bbq sauce and white bread with your hot meat orders.
We are unable to wrap different increments of meat separately.
*Pint Beans$6.60
Tender pinto beans with just the right amount of black pepper and beef brisket.
*Pint Slaw$6.60
Green and purple cabbage, blended with light and bright lemon juice, mayo and celery seed. Nom nom.
Sour Duck Market image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BAGUETTE$4.50
Sourdough, Barton Springs Mill Crawford Red flour
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
fried chicken thigh, Honey BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, cabbage slaw, challah bun
TX FARM CHOP SALAD$12.99
Steelbow greens, maple mustard vinaigrette, butternut squash, shaved fennel, strawberries, radish, cashew, flax seed, chia seed, pepita, queso fresco *GF*
HBQ food truck image

 

HBQ food truck

10700 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748, USA, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The State Line image

 

The State Line

1222 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
The County Line on the Lake image

 

The County Line on the Lake

5204 FM 2222, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
The County Line Riverwalk image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The County Line Riverwalk

111 W Crockett St, San Antonio

Avg 3.5 (3729 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Southside Market & BBQ

10515 N Mopac Expu Suite B-225, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own$179.00
Al a Carte
Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ image

 

Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

11500 Manchaca Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso y Chips
Our classic white queso topped with tomato serrano salsa & tomatillo habanero salsa.
Smoked Corn
Fresh ears of corn smoked & then cut off the cob & topped with crema, chili salt, & cilantro.
Smoked Brisket Taco$8.50
Mesquite smoked chopped brisket topped with sea salt lime guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla. Served with tomato serrano salsa on the side.
Map

Map

