Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mangia la Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

1300 East Anderson Lane

Building D, Suite 1204

Austin, TX 78752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Mangia La Pasta Menu

Pastas

Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.50

Layers of pasta with Bechamel Sauce, Meat Ragu Sauce (made with beef, pork, spices), baked with cheese.

Spaghetti Napoli

Spaghetti Napoli

$15.50

Spaghetti pasta tossed in a rich and slow cooked red tomato sauce, drizzled with garlic olive oil.

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.50

Rigatoni pasta tossed with our house made Bolognese Sauce (made it with a mixed of beef and pork) with a touch of cream. For gluten free option, pasta will be changed to Penne Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.50

Fettuccine pasta tossed with our house made creamy Alfredo Sauce, parmesan cheese and butter.

Linguine Pesto with Vegetables

Linguine Pesto with Vegetables

$17.25

Linguini pasta tossed with a rich basil pesto, olive oil, roasted vegetables; zucchini, squash and grape tomatoes.

Linguine Aglio E Olio And Roasted Broccoli

Linguine Aglio E Olio And Roasted Broccoli

$16.99

Linguine pasta tossed with a rich basil pesto olive oil, roasted vegetables; zucchini, squash and grape tomatoes

Mangia Pasta

Mangia Pasta

$17.99

Penne pasta tossed with Diavolo sauce, spinach, peppers, mushrooms, baked with mozzarella cheese

Napoli Cheese Raviolis

Napoli Cheese Raviolis

$16.99

8 pieces of cheese raviolis with our house made Napoli sauce

Alfredo Cheese Raviolis

Alfredo Cheese Raviolis

$17.99

8 Pieces of cheese raviolis paired with our house made Alfredo sauce

Pesto Cheese Raviolis

$17.50

8 Pieces of cheese raviolis with our house made pesto sauce

Rose Cheese Raviolis

Rose Cheese Raviolis

$17.50

8 Pieces of cheese raviolis with our house made rose sauce

Pesto Cheese Gnocchi

Pesto Cheese Gnocchi

$17.50

Gnocchi tossed in our house made pesto sauce

Alfredo Cheese Gnocchi

Alfredo Cheese Gnocchi

$17.50

Gnocchi tossed in our house made Alfredo sauce

Napoli Cheese Gnocchi

Napoli Cheese Gnocchi

$17.50

Gnocchi tossed in our house made Napoli sauce

Rose Cheese Gnocchi

$17.50

Gnocchi tossed in our house made Rose sauce

Gluten free Penne Napoli

Gluten free Penne Napoli

$17.50

Our gluten free penne pasta tossed in a rich and slow cooked red tomato sauce, drizzled with garlic olive oil

Gluten free Penne Bolognese

Gluten free Penne Bolognese

$18.99

Penne pasta tossed with our house made Bolognese sauce, and with a touch of cream.

Gluten free Penne Alfredo

$18.50

Penne pasta tossed with our house made creamy Alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese and butter.

Gluten free penne pesto W Vegtables

$18.99

Penne pasta tossed with a rich basil pesto, olive oil, roasted vegetables; zucchini, squash, red peppers, and grape tomatoes.

Gluten free Mangia Pasta

$19.50

Penne pasta tossed with diavolo sauce, Spinach, peppers, mushrooms, baked with mozzarella cheese.

Gluten free penne Aglio E Olio w Roasted broccoli

$17.99

penne pasta with olive oil, roasted garlic, red pepper flakes, and parmesan cheese tossed with roasted broccoli

Gluten Free Penne Pesto

$18.50

penne pasta tossed in our housemade pesto sauce

Gluten Free Penne Rosa

$18.50

Gluten free Penne tossed in our housemade rosa sauce

Kids Penne Butter

Kids Penne Butter

$8.99

Penne Pasta slightly tossed with butter

Kids Penne Napoli

Kids Penne Napoli

$9.50

Penne Pasta tossed with our house made Napoli Sauce

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.50

Fettuccine pasta tossed with creamy Alfredo Sauce made it in house.

Kids Penne Bolognese

Kids Penne Bolognese

$10.99

Penne Pasta tossed with our house made Bolognese Sauce

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.50

Layers of cookies, dipped in espresso coffee, with a rich sweet mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa powder

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Housemade Cheesecake paired with a sweet berry compote sauce.

Soups

Roasted Creamy Tomato Soup

Roasted Creamy Tomato Soup

$8.50

Blend of garden flavors. House made soup of roasted tomatoes, garlic, basil and a touch of cheese, garnished with croutons and basil.

Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$8.50

A hearty Italian vegetable soup made with tomato broth ,veggies and garnish with pasta and parmesan cheese.

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

2 tender pan fried chicken breast, baked with cheese and served with our house made Napoli Sauce and a side of linguine aglio pasta.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.50

2 pcs of chicken breast, golden pan fried in a rich mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce, served with a side of linguine aglio pasta.

Kids Chicken Breast w Broccoli

Kids Chicken Breast w Broccoli

$10.50

1 pc. of sautee chicken breast served with steam broccoli.

Antipasti

Mozzarella Napoli

Mozzarella Napoli

$10.50

3 pcs of deep fry breaded mozzarella cheese, topped with provolone cheese and Napoli sauce.

Tomato Caprese

Tomato Caprese

$9.99

Layers of fresh mozzarella and tomatoes; garnished with olive oil ,basil oregano, black pepper and balsamic.

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$10.50

8 pcs of toasted garlic crostini bread; served with grape tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, basil sweet balsamic reduction.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.99

3 savory meatballs made with a combination of beef and pork, baked . Served with Napoli Sauce and parmesan cheese.

Brussels Fritte Agrodolce

Brussels Fritte Agrodolce

$8.99

Golden fried Brussels sprouts, tossed with honey, chilli flakes and lemon, served with a side of lemon cream sauce.

Side of Fries

$3.00

Crispy french fries

Insalate

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Chopped Romaine lettuce, paired with Caesar dressing , parmesan cheese and croutons.

Mangia Salad

Mangia Salad

$14.50

Spring mix lettuce, topped with sundried tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and Fresh mozzarella, paired with our House made Italian Vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$13.50

Iceberg lettuce, topped with Grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and parmesan cheese. paired with our housemade Italian vinaigrette, Ranch available as a substitute upon request.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese and accompanied by Caesar dressing and croutons.

Small Mangia Salad

Small Mangia Salad

$6.95

Spring mix lettuce, topped with sundried tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and Fresh mozzarella, paired with our House made Italian Vinaigrette.

Small Garden Salad

$7.25

Iceberg lettuce, topped with Grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and parmesan cheese. paired with our housemade Italian vinaigrette, Ranch available as a substitute upon request.

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

12 oz can

Sprite

$2.50

12 oz can

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

12 oz can

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz can

Root Beer

$2.50

12 oz can

Bottled water

$1.50

Family package meals

Family Packages

Package #1 (Feeds Two)

$48.50

Package #1 feeds two Salad Options - Small Mangia, Small Ceasar, Small Garden Pasta Options - Fettucine Alfredo, Spaghetti Napoli, Linguine Aglio with Broccoli Entree options - Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Marsala

Package #2 (Feeds four)

$95.50

Package #2 feeds four Salad options (Chose one) - Large Mangia salad, Large Cesar salad, Large Garden salad Pasta Options (Chose Two) - Spaghetti Napoli, Rigatoni Bolognese, Linguine Aglio, Napoli Cheese Raviolis, Alfredo Cheese Raviolis. Entree (chose one) - Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Marsala Option between a Cheesecake and Tiramisu

Package #3 (Feeds eight)

$185.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our pasta recipes were meticulously created, trying to combine the right ingredients. We know that the quality and freshness of our pasta dishes make a big difference, which is why we strive to sell the best for the satisfaction of our customers. Good food and good cooking begin with good ingredients.

Location

1300 East Anderson Lane, Building D, Suite 1204, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZIKI - 1300 East Anderson Lane, Building D, Suite 1206, Austin, TX, 78752, US
orange starNo Reviews
1300 East Anderson Lane Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
ZIKI - Commissary
orange starNo Reviews
​​1300 E Anderson Ln Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Yeasmin's Kitchen ATX - 1300 E Anderson Ln Ste D Ste D
orange starNo Reviews
1300 E Anderson Ln Ste D Ste D Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Oya Rice Bowl - Building D 1300 E Anderson Ln
orange starNo Reviews
Building D Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Mario's Seafood
orange star3.5 • 3
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Easy Tiger - Bread Truck
orange star4.4 • 1,300
6406 N IH 35 Frontage RD #1100 Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (18 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston