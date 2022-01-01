Austin steakhouses you'll love
Rosewood
1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Fried Chicken (gf)
|$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
|Bar Burger
|$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
|Chicken Wings
|$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
The County Line on the Hill
6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Homemade Bread
Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Choice of White, Wheat, or Half/Half. Worth every penny! Please select either Full or Half, White or Wheat
|Ala Potato Salad
Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.
|Sausage by the Lbs
Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Portuguese Chicken
|$19.00
|Flatbread Chorizo
|$9.00
|Broccolini
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points
|$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
|Cold Water Salmon
|$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Provision
4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk brined confit chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, tomato, house pickle & hot sauce aioli on brioche
|Fried Chicken Slider
|$15.00
black pepper white gravy & house pickles
portobello available upon request
|Deviled Egg
|$7.00
Creamy whipped deviled eggs with Provision house fermented hot sauce and giardinera
The Original Hoffbrau
613 W 6th St, Austin
|Table 1
|$225.00
10 PEOPLE MAX
|Pay It Forward Meal
|$6.00
This provides a warm meal to a struggling service industry worker each week.
|Canteen Black Cherry
|$4.00
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad
|$19.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
|Blue Crab Cakes
|$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
|Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.