Austin steakhouses you'll love

Must-try steakhouses in Austin

Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken (gf)$14.00
Thai fish caramel, pickles
Bar Burger$18.00
Poblano cheese, tomato jam, french fries
Chicken Wings$10.00
Bacon, Blue cheese, Tomwto
More about Rosewood
The County Line on the Hill image

 

The County Line on the Hill

6500 W Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Bread
Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Choice of White, Wheat, or Half/Half. Worth every penny! Please select either Full or Half, White or Wheat
Ala Potato Salad
Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.
Sausage by the Lbs
Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.
More about The County Line on the Hill
Frog & The Bull image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Portuguese Chicken$19.00
Flatbread Chorizo$9.00
Broccolini$5.00
More about Frog & The Bull
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points$17.00
Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.
Classic Cheeseburger$21.00
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Cold Water Salmon$34.00
Hardwood grilled.
Choose one side.
More about Bartlett's
Provision image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision

4200 Braker Ln. Suite B, Austin

Avg 4.2 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk brined confit chicken thigh, shredded lettuce, tomato, house pickle & hot sauce aioli on brioche
Fried Chicken Slider$15.00
black pepper white gravy & house pickles
portobello available upon request
Deviled Egg$7.00
Creamy whipped deviled eggs with Provision house fermented hot sauce and giardinera
More about Provision
The Original Hoffbrau image

 

The Original Hoffbrau

613 W 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Table 1$225.00
10 PEOPLE MAX
Pay It Forward Meal$6.00
This provides a warm meal to a struggling service industry worker each week.
Canteen Black Cherry$4.00
More about The Original Hoffbrau
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad$19.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
Blue Crab Cakes$19.00
Sautéed lump blue crab cakes, white wine mustard sauce and zesty coleslaw.
Fried Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.00
Sesame crusted fried shrimp, over romaine lettuce, red onions, cherry tomatoes,
smoked bacon, cucumbers, avocado and boiled egg, tossed in our 1000 Island dressing.
More about Cafe Blue
Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music image

 

Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music

6507 Jester Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music

