Mediterranean
Seafood
Steakhouses

Frog & The Bull

172 Reviews

$$

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd

Austin, TX 78732

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ensalada Verde
El Picador
Portuguese Chicken

A La Carte

Broccolini

$5.00

Cous Cous

$5.00

Creamy Lemon Orzo

$5.00

Extra bread

$1.00

Extra tortillas

$1.00

Saffron Mashed Potato

$5.00

Charcuteries

Cabra Borracha

$13.00+

De la Tierra | Of the Land

El Vaquero Ribeye

$53.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00

NY Strip

$37.00

Osso Bucco Iberico

$29.00

Portuguese Chicken

$21.00

Prime Rib

$39.00

Del Mar | Of the Sea

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Langosta

$39.00

Surf & Turf

$65.00

Oktoberfest

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Black Forest Cake

$11.00

Erbensuppe

$5.00

Gypsy Schnitzel

$17.00

Iberian Brat & Kraut

$11.00

Sauerbraten Brisket

$17.00

Spinsalat

$9.00

Postres | Dessert

Bread Pudding

$15.00

Chocolate Brandy Sabayon

$11.00

Churro Doughnuts w/ Espresso

$13.00

Crema Catalana

$13.00

Sopas y Ensaladas

Ensalada Verde

$5.00

Poke Salad

$13.00

Sopa Del Dia

$9.00

Tapas

Albonidigas

$13.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$11.00

Beef Tenderloin

$11.00

Bistec Tacos

$7.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Calamari Steak Fries

$11.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

El Picador

$15.00

Flatbread Chorizo

$11.00

Flatbread Veggie

$9.00

Gambas Al Ajillo

$17.00

Herb Crusted Medallions

$21.00

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Queso Flameado

$9.00

Red & Blue Puntos

$17.00

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Ensaladas

Andaluza Ensalada

$7.00

Ensalada Verde

$9.00

Poke

$11.00

Rizada Basquez

$7.00

Flatbreads

Chorizo

$9.00

Frango Flat [Grilled Chicken]

$9.00

Veggie

$9.00

Platillos

Atunluza

$13.00

Buttermilk Fried Prime

$25.00

Iberian Bangers & Mash

$11.00

Pollo Ahlem

$11.00

Sandwiches Cold

El Cerdo [Smoked Ham]

$7.00

El Fenix [Smoked Turkey]

$11.00

Sandwiches Hot

Crispy Chicken

$9.00

El Atum

$13.00

El Picador

$13.00

La Falda [Pastrami]

$7.00

Tapas

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$11.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Cabra Borracha

$11.00+

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Breakfast

Lil Buds Plate

$5.00

Mini Torrijas

$3.00

Lunch

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Flat Bread

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

BEERS

Austin Amber

$5.00

Austin East Cider

$5.00

BudLight

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Hans Pils

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Light

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

NA Beer

$5.00

Native Texan

$5.00

Oktoberfest Altstadt

$5.00

Oktoberfest Aquabrew

$5.00

Oktoberfest High Sign

$5.00

Oktoberfest Infamous

$5.00

Oktoberfest Karbach

$5.00

Oktoberfest Real Ale

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

COCKTAILS CURRENT CRAFT MENU

2-Iron Arnold Palmer

$15.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$11.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$17.00

Dragon Berry Mojito

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Lavender Martini

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$19.00

Mezcal Mule

$11.00

Ronald T Old Fashioned

$15.00

Spicy Paloma Passion

$11.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry Collins

$13.00

DAN'S 50TH

Bubbers

$15.00

Lunch Box

$11.00

Purple Rain

$5.00

Spartan

$17.00

The Frogman

$9.00

The Princess

$15.00

MOCKTAILS

Hibiscus Swizzle

$9.00

Spa Water of the Day

$9.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVS

Americano

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kill Cliff CBD

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocha

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino 500ml

$5.00

Red bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo chico

$3.00

WINES

10 YEAR TAYLOR FLADGATE TAWNY PORT

$11.00

20 YEAR TAYLOR FLADGATE TAWNY PORT

$15.00

BTL - Austin Hope Paso Robles

$47.00

BTL - Clark & Telephone

$71.00

BTL - Charles Krug

$115.00

BTL - Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir

$63.00

BTL - Girard

$79.00

GLS - Girard

$21.00

GLS - Inkblot

$11.00

BTL - Inkblot

$39.00

BTL - Juggernaut

$31.00

BTL - Besitos de Chocolate

$31.00

GLS - Besitos de Chocolate

$9.00

BTL - Los Pinos Malbec

$39.00

GLS - Los Pinos Malbec

$11.00

BTL - Los Pinos Sangiovese

$39.00

GLS - Los Pinos Sangiovese

$11.00

BTL - Louis Martini

$71.00

GLS - Louis Martini

$19.00

BTL - Marques de Riscal Gran Reserva

$73.00

BTL - Numanthia Numanthia

$89.00

BTL - Numanthia Termes

$49.00

BTL - Opus One

$353.00

BTL - Orin Swift

$71.00

BTL - Saldo

$45.00

GLS - Saldo

$13.00

BTL - The Prisoner

$65.00

BTL - Tooth & Nail

$31.00

GLS - Tooth & Nail

$9.00

BTL - Wente

$23.00

GLS - Wente

$7.00

BTL - Gran Codorniu

$39.00

BTL - Segura

$39.00

GLS - Torresella

$7.00

BTL - Torresella

$23.00

BTL - 1818

$63.00

GLS - 1818

$17.00

BTL - Abadia

$25.00

BTL - Barone

$17.00

GLS - Barone

$5.00

BTL - Beringer

$37.00

GLS - Beringer

$11.00

BTL - Bernardus

$39.00

GLS - Bernardus

$11.00

BTL - Cloudy Sauv. Blanc

$55.00

GLS - Cloudy Sauv. Blanc

$15.00

GLS - Jermann

$9.00

BTL - Jermann

$35.00

BTL - Los Pinos Gewürztraminer

$31.00

GLS - Los Pinos Gewürztraminer

$9.00

BTL - Placet

$47.00

BTL - Fleur de Mer Rose

$31.00

BTL - Rock Angel

$71.00

GLS - Rock Angel

$19.00

BTL - Whispering Angel

$31.00

GLS - Whispering Angel

$9.00

GLS - Sonoma

$9.00

BTL - Sonoma

$33.00

BTL - Stags

$41.00

GLS - Stags

$11.00

BTL - Terras Gauda

$39.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Tapas, Steak, Seafood, Wine & Spirits

Website

Location

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX 78732

Directions

