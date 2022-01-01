Austin dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Austin
Bar Mischief
1221 E 6th, Austin
|Tito's Vodka
|$250.00
|Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)
|$4,183.00
|Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22
|$2,062.50
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Mapo Bolognese
|$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
|Korean Chicken Wings
|$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
|Pesto Udon
|$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya Street, San Antonio
|Cheddar Cheese
|$1.00
|American Cheese
|$0.50
|Candied Jalapenos
|$0.50
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Baby A's Soup Combo
|$12.49
|Baby A's Soup
|$11.95
|Enchiladas Texanas
|$12.99
Tiny Pies®
3736 Bee Cave Rd #8b, Austin
|Chocolate Cream
|$5.25
Chocolate pastry cream filling topped with fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings.
|Gluten Free Apple
|$5.95
Cinnamon spiced granny smith apple pie with a crumb topping in our gluten free crust.
|Coconut Cream
|$5.25
Coconut pastry cream topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut.
Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth
5282 Marathon Ave, Fort Worth
|Three Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
|The Bukowski
|$9.00
griddled Tenderbelly ham, egg, cheddar cheese, Fixe hot sauce
|Three Fixe Biscuits
|$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Sicilian Slice
|$4.00
If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.
Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy).
Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.
|Half n Half Pizza
|$15.00
Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!
|Build Your Own
|$15.00
Make your own creation: red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough. Add toppings to make it your own!
The Cupcake Bar
7801 N. Lamar Blvd Ste. F30, Austin
|Cupcake Kit
|$30.00
Standard Kit includes 6 naked cupcakes (2 Chocolate, 2 Vanilla, and 2 Red Velvet), 3 icings, 3 toppings, a spatula, and a step-by-step guide. Gluten-Sensitive options available.
|Christmas 6 Pack
|$25.00
2 Vanilla with green Vanilla buttercream, topped with “ornament” sprinkles and a gold star;
2 Chocolate mint with Chocolate buttercream, topped with crushed peppermint;
2 Snickerdoodle with Mocha buttercream, topped with gingerbread man sprinkles.
|Christmas 12 pack
|$42.00
4 Vanilla with green Vanilla buttercream, topped with “ornament” sprinkles and a gold star;
4 Chocolate mint with Chocolate buttercream, topped with crushed peppermint;
4 Snickerdoodle with Mocha buttercream, topped with gingerbread man sprinkles.
Bonus a Christmas Tree piñata
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
|Rice Balls
|$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
|Cup Coconut Soup 8oz
|$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|SET-Karaage
|$15.75
|Salt & Pepper Tofu
|$7.45
|Sugar Pine Nut Cookie
|$0.95
Shorties Pizza & Grinders
7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin
|Roasted Fennel Salad
|$15.00
roasted fennel, fresh shaved fennel, fresh herbs, ridiccio, arugula, avocado, orange supreme, toasted pine nuts, shaved parmesan, dijon garlic vinaigrette
|Forager
|$16.00
smoked gouda & fontina bechamel, rosemary, wild mushroom conserva, roasted balsamic onions, pine nuts
* we recommend adding black truffles to this one for the ultimate experience
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
|Greek
|$16.00
red sauce, artichoke hearts,kalamata, olives, onions, house made greek, loukaniko suasage, fresh oregano, garlic olive oil, feta cheese
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Tiny Pies®
2032 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|9'' Sweet Texas Pecan Pie
|$31.80
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Named top 10 best pecan pie in Texas. Made with local pecans. Not as sweet as traditional pecan pies!
|9'' Cherry Lattice Pie
|$37.10
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
|Date Night Box
|$40.00
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Tiramisu
|$14.00
|Caesar Salad A La Tommy
|$18.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.00
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Popular items
|Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp
|$29.00
three pepper colby jack grits, scallions, charred corn, pickled red jalapeños, crispy okra, crawfish blackened butter cream sauce
|Texas Wedge
|$12.00
beefsteak tomatoes, shaved red onions, applewood bacon, egg, stilton blue cheese, red wine reduction, roasted garlic-blue cheese dressing
|Shiner Pretzels
|$11.00
redneck cheddar fondue, creole spicy mustard, chow-chow relish
Tiny Pies®
5035 Burnet Rd #100, Austin
|Cherry
|$5.25
Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
|12 Pack Box
|$61.80
Your choice of up to 12 flavors.
|6 Pack Box
|$30.90
Your choice of up to 6 flavors.
Frozen Rolls Creamery
704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Strawberry Smash
|$7.25
Fresh strawberries and graham crackers smashed up inside this decadent fruit treat.
Dairy, Soy, Gluten Allergy
ALLERGY: DAIRY,SOY,GLUTEN
|Monkey Business
|$7.25
Quit monkeying around and get to business with this hazelnut Nutella & banana favorite.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, NUT, SOY
|Cookies and Cream
|$7.25
Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY
Intero
2612 E Cesar Chavez st, Austin
|Truffle Set
|$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
|Bark Trio
|$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
11601 Rock Rose Ave, Austin
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1208 South Congress Ave, Austin
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Chopped Caesar
|$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
|Lasagna
|$19.00
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)
706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
|Iced Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
|Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
2902 Medical Arts St, Austin
|Latte
|$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam
|Mocha Latte
|$4.49
An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish
|Honey Lavender Latte
|$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam