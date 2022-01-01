Austin dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Austin

Bar Mischief image

 

Bar Mischief

1221 E 6th, Austin

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tito's Vodka$250.00
Kappa Alpha Theta Formal (bar package + cleaning/staffing)$4,183.00
Scott Eiseman Deposit for 4/30/22$2,062.50
More about Bar Mischief
Bar Peached image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mapo Bolognese$16.00
five spice pork, whipped tofu, sichuan peppercorn, wheat chow fun V available upon request
Korean Chicken Wings$12.00
gochujang soy glaze, black sesame seeds **(contains shellfish)
Pesto Udon$15.00
ume plum and thai basil pesto, marinated chicken, peanuts, dragon salt VG available upon request
More about Bar Peached
Gourdough's Public House image

 

Gourdough's Public House

215 Losoya Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese$1.00
American Cheese$0.50
Candied Jalapenos$0.50
More about Gourdough's Public House
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby A's Soup Combo$12.49
Baby A's Soup$11.95
Enchiladas Texanas$12.99
More about Baby Acapulco
Tiny Pies® image

 

Tiny Pies®

3736 Bee Cave Rd #8b, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Cream$5.25
Chocolate pastry cream filling topped with fresh whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings.
Gluten Free Apple$5.95
Cinnamon spiced granny smith apple pie with a crumb topping in our gluten free crust.
Coconut Cream$5.25
Coconut pastry cream topped with fresh whipped cream and toasted coconut.
More about Tiny Pies®
Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth image

 

Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth

5282 Marathon Ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Deviled Eggs$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
The Bukowski$9.00
griddled Tenderbelly ham, egg, cheddar cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Three Fixe Biscuits$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
More about Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream image

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Slice$4.00
If you'd like your slice sooner than the displayed pickup time, please choose "ASAP" and we may be able to have it ready in 5-10 minutes. You will receive a text when ready.
Thick crust, square cut. Crispy and airy. San Marzano style with tomato sauce and vegan mozzarella (pumpkin/soy).
Add toppings to make it your own. Pictured is the Sicilian slice with beetaroni.
Half n Half Pizza$15.00
Can't decide on one of our delicious specialty pizzas? Pick 2 and make it a half and half!
Build Your Own$15.00
Make your own creation: red sauce, vegan mozzarella (house-made with cultured organic soy milk, organic coconut oil, and pumpkin seeds) on our housemade hand-tossed dough. Add toppings to make it your own!
More about Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
The Cupcake Bar image

 

The Cupcake Bar

7801 N. Lamar Blvd Ste. F30, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cupcake Kit$30.00
Standard Kit includes 6 naked cupcakes (2 Chocolate, 2 Vanilla, and 2 Red Velvet), 3 icings, 3 toppings, a spatula, and a step-by-step guide. Gluten-Sensitive options available.
Christmas 6 Pack$25.00
2 Vanilla with green Vanilla buttercream, topped with “ornament” sprinkles and a gold star;
2 Chocolate mint with Chocolate buttercream, topped with crushed peppermint;
2 Snickerdoodle with Mocha buttercream, topped with gingerbread man sprinkles.
Christmas 12 pack$42.00
4 Vanilla with green Vanilla buttercream, topped with “ornament” sprinkles and a gold star;
4 Chocolate mint with Chocolate buttercream, topped with crushed peppermint;
4 Snickerdoodle with Mocha buttercream, topped with gingerbread man sprinkles.
Bonus a Christmas Tree piñata
More about The Cupcake Bar
Thai Fresh image

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai
Rice noodles w/ egg, shallot, pickled radish, bean sprouts, and chives in a tangy sweet sauce.
Shallots, pickled radish (a very little amount, doesn’t taste like radish, taste more like pickled anything) and Thai chilies are fried before adding eggs, noodles, protein and the sauce (fish or soy sauce, white vinegar, palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water). The dish is finished with bean sprouts and Chinese chives.
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Soy bean oil (can be made with avocado oil), rice noodles, Sprouts, Garlic Chives, EGG, Garnish with Lime slice
\t\t\t\t\t
Pad Thai Spice: Shallots, Pickled Radish, Dried Chili
Veg PT Sauce: Palm sugar, white sugar, tamarind water, soy sauce, salt vinegar
Meat PT Sauce: Fish sauce, tamarind water, sugar, palm sugar, vinegar
Rice Balls$3.93
White rice is mixed with red curry paste, soy sauce, sugar, salt, and sliced kaffir lime leaves then formed into small balls and deep fried served with sweet and sour sauce
Cup Coconut Soup 8oz$6.39
“tom kha” Lemongrass, galangal, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves & white button mushrooms w/ a choice of chicken, tofu, tempeh, beef, pork, shrimp or only oyster mushrooms.
We make the base with coconut milk, galangal (a root, in ginger family), lemongrass, lime leaves, palm sugar. We make the soup to order by adding the choice of protein, and sliced white button mushrooms (unless oyster mushrooms is choosen then only oyster mushrooms will be in the soup). After the soup is done, we add the sauce to season the soup. The sauce has lime juice, fish (or soy sauce if vegetarian or no protein), sugar, and Thai chilies. The sauce cannot be modified or made less spicy. If we put less sauce in, other flavor like salty, sweet and sour will also disappear. The soup is garnished with cilantro.
Note: shrimp is an upcharge. No other proteins for soups have an upcharge.
More about Thai Fresh
Sugar Pine image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SET-Karaage$15.75
Salt & Pepper Tofu$7.45
Sugar Pine Nut Cookie$0.95
More about Sugar Pine
Shorties Pizza & Grinders image

 

Shorties Pizza & Grinders

7858 Shoal Creek Blvd. Bldg C, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Fennel Salad$15.00
roasted fennel, fresh shaved fennel, fresh herbs, ridiccio, arugula, avocado, orange supreme, toasted pine nuts, shaved parmesan, dijon garlic vinaigrette
Forager$16.00
smoked gouda & fontina bechamel, rosemary, wild mushroom conserva, roasted balsamic onions, pine nuts
* we recommend adding black truffles to this one for the ultimate experience
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
Greek$16.00
red sauce, artichoke hearts,kalamata, olives, onions, house made greek, loukaniko suasage, fresh oregano, garlic olive oil, feta cheese
*Please allow 25 - 30 min cook time, as we prepare our pies in cast iron skillets*
More about Shorties Pizza & Grinders
Tiny Pies® image

PIES • PASTRY • CAKES

Tiny Pies®

2032 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9'' Sweet Texas Pecan Pie$31.80
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Named top 10 best pecan pie in Texas. Made with local pecans. Not as sweet as traditional pecan pies!
9'' Cherry Lattice Pie$37.10
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
Date Night Box$40.00
More about Tiny Pies®
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$14.00
Caesar Salad A La Tommy$18.00
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon-Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp$29.00
three pepper colby jack grits, scallions, charred corn, pickled red jalapeños, crispy okra, crawfish blackened butter cream sauce
Texas Wedge$12.00
beefsteak tomatoes, shaved red onions, applewood bacon, egg, stilton blue cheese, red wine reduction, roasted garlic-blue cheese dressing
Shiner Pretzels$11.00
redneck cheddar fondue, creole spicy mustard, chow-chow relish
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Tiny Pies® image

 

Tiny Pies®

5035 Burnet Rd #100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cherry$5.25
Tart, robust cherry flavor. Perfect for those who don't like super sweet flavors.
12 Pack Box$61.80
Your choice of up to 12 flavors.
6 Pack Box$30.90
Your choice of up to 6 flavors.
More about Tiny Pies®
Frozen Rolls Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Frozen Rolls Creamery

704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (358 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Smash$7.25
Fresh strawberries and graham crackers smashed up inside this decadent fruit treat.
Dairy, Soy, Gluten Allergy
ALLERGY: DAIRY,SOY,GLUTEN
Monkey Business$7.25
Quit monkeying around and get to business with this hazelnut Nutella & banana favorite.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, NUT, SOY
Cookies and Cream$7.25
Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items.
ALLERGY: DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY
More about Frozen Rolls Creamery
Consumer pic

 

Intero

2612 E Cesar Chavez st, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Set$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
Bark Trio$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
More about Intero
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

11601 Rock Rose Ave, Austin

Avg 4.9 (617 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1208 South Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (267 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Milk & Cookies - Austin image

 

Milk & Cookies - Austin

1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Milk & Cookies - Austin
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Caesar$8.00
Romaine, pecorino, and focaccia croutons with caesar dressing
Spaghetti Bolognese$19.00
Spaghetti with meat sauce, parmesan and pecorino
Lasagna$19.00
17 layers of fresh pasta, ricotta and bolognese
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit) image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)

706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
Iced Honey Lavender Latte$4.99
A floral concoction with a double shot of espresso, fresh chilled milk, finished with a hint of honey & lavender
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
More about Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit) image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

2902 Medical Arts St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$3.99
A double shot of espresso with 10 oz of steamed milk, finished with a layer of foam
Mocha Latte$4.49
An exquisite blend of espresso, steamed milk, and a sweet mocha finish
Honey Lavender Latte$4.49
A floral concoction of honey, lavender, espresso, and velvety microfoam
More about Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

