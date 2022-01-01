Texas Card House - Austin
Come in and enjoy!
13376 N Hwy 183
Location
13376 N Hwy 183
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
COVER 2
Cover 2 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exeptional service and delicious food, Cover 2 creates the ultimate dining experience.
New Waterloo
Come in and enjoy!
Moonie's Burger House
Moonie's is a locally owned, family run restaurant serving awesome made to order burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and fresh made salads. Come see why we have been named Best Burger 11 years in a row by the Hill Country News. Moonie's - You'll Love Our Buns!
Cabo Bob's Burritos
Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.