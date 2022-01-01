Go
Ros Niyom Thai

Please come in and enjoy unique thai food.

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1 • $$

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

THAI ICE TEA$3.25
KANG KAREE$11.95
Yellow curry with potatoes , carrots and yellow onion.
CURRY PUFF$7.25
Thai traditional puff appetizer with chicken , golden potatoes and curry power served with peanut sauce.
POR PIER TOD$5.95
Delicious traditional vegetable fried roll , served with sweet chili sauce.
SATAY$6.95
Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
TOM KHA$10.95
Coconut milk based soup with lemongrass , galangal , oyster mushroom and kaffir lime leaves.
PAD SEE EW$10.95
Stir fried flat rice noodle , egg, and chinese broccoli with black soy sauce.
KAO PAD$10.95
Traditional thai style fried rice with egg , tomatoes , yellow onion and chinese broccoli.
PAD KEE MOW$10.95
Spicy pan fried flat rice noodle with basil , bell pepper , bean sprouts , yellow onion and tomatoes.
PAD THAI$10.95
Stir fried rice noodle with radish , egg, red onion , chives , tofu ,bean sprouts , lime and ground peanuts on side .
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1

Round Rock TX

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
