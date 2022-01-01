Ros Niyom Thai
Please come in and enjoy unique thai food.
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
Round Rock TX
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Y'all's Down Home Cafe
Where eating out just got a whole lot better!
Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
Palenque Group
Come in and enjoy!
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock
Come in and enjoy!