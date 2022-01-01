Go
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

Open for indoor dining and carryout!
All items are 100% VEGAN. Our pizzas are made totally in house with our own vegan mozzarella and meat-alternatives (including our famous Beeteroni)
Gluten Free and Soy-Free options available!

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$8.00
A customer favorite! Eight garlic knots, made with organic flour, drizzled with olive oil, nutritional yeast (nooch), and garlic. Comes with one container of red sauce.
2 NY Slice$5.00
Two slices of NY style pizza cut from an 20" pie. Available for pick-up and dine-in only.
Half Salad & Knots$9.00
Half size portion of our house salad with balsamic vinaigrette and choice of protein (tempeh or seitan sausage) and 4 garlic knots with side of red sauce.
12" Gluten Free Buffalo Chik'n$23.00
12" Gluten Free Alium$23.00
Our gluten free crust topped with an olive oil base, vegan mozzarella, pickled red onions, leeks, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, garlic scapes, crispy fried shallots and topped off with black garlic aioli and fresh chives!
Double Chocolate Salted Caramel$3.50
Double chocolate cookie with a salted caramel icing. April cookie of the month!
Contains: gluten.
2x Sicilian Slices$7.00
Two thick slices of our Sicilian style pizza for $7. Crispy and airy dough topped with san marzano tomato sauce and our house-made vegan mozzarella. Add up to 3 toppings for $.50 per topping, per slice.
Contains SOY, GLUTEN.
Half Sicilian$18.00
6 slices of our Sicilian style pizza. Thick buttery crust, san marzano tomato sauce, and our vegan mozzarella. Limited availability. Not available Gluten-Free.
12" Gluten Free Boba Feta$22.00
Limited Special: Our gluten free crust topped with an olive oil base, spinach, vegan mozzarella, tofu feta crumbles, kalamata olives, pepperoncini slices, marinated artichoke hearts, shallots, and grape tomatoes.
12” Gluten Free Build Your Own$15.00
Vegan mozzarella (contains organic soy, pumpkin seed and coconut), red sauce, gluten-free crust.
Our gluten-free crust is made in house from a mix of brown rice and millet. No soy, gluten, nuts or coconut in the crust.
Location

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
