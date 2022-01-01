Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Open for indoor dining and carryout!
All items are 100% VEGAN. Our pizzas are made totally in house with our own vegan mozzarella and meat-alternatives (including our famous Beeteroni)
Gluten Free and Soy-Free options available!
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300
Austin TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Pitch
Offering a wide range of culinary offerings, a beer garden and multiple event spaces, this one-of-a-kind amenity for tenants and greater Austin will open in the Fall of 2021.
Market Street Pizza
Family owned and operated. Made fresh daily and homemade recipes!
devilsdeli
Come in and enjoy!