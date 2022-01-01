Market Street Pizza

Gluten Free 10' Reuben Pizza

$12.99

( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing.. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!