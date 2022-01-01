Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Market Street Pizza

582 Reviews

$$

13000 N IH 35

STE 210

Austin, TX 78753

Order Again

Popular Items

$11.99 16" X Large 1 Topping **(PICKUP ONLY!)**
Garlic Cheese Bread
16" Build Your Own Pizza

Appetizers

French Bread Pizza

$5.99

Garlic butter, Cheese and your choice of one free topping. Served with a side of marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.95

Garlic Cheese Bread (Spinach)

$10.95

Garlic Cheese Bread (Pepperoni)

$10.95

Garlic Cheese Bread (1 Topping Choice)

$10.95

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.95
Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$10.95

Our popular wings, baked to a crispy perfection. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or house-made Ranch. Your choice of sauce: Hot ~ BBQ ~ Buffalo ~ Garlic Parmesan ~ Plain We can not do half and half on 6 wings.

Wings (12)

Wings (12)

$19.95

Our popular wings, baked to a crispy perfection. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or house-made Ranch. Your choice of sauce: Hot ~ BBQ ~ Buffalo ~ Garlic Parmesan ~ Plain

Wings (24)

Wings (24)

$36.95

Our popular wings, baked to a crispy perfection. Served with your choice of Bleu Cheese or house-made Ranch. Your choice of sauce: Hot ~ BBQ ~ Buffalo ~ Garlic Parmesan ~ Plain

Meatballs

$5.95Out of stock

Salad

All salads come with 2 bread sticks. Except Side Salads.

Antipasto Salad

$11.25Out of stock
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.25

A green salad of crispy fresh romaine lettuce , bacon crumbles, croutons, topped with shaved parmesan cheese. Served with or without chicken. Comes with 2 breadsticks.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.25

Romaine lettuce, Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, Kalamata olives, and cucumbers, with your choice of chicken or gyro meat. Served with Greek dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.25

This American traditional salad is full of fresh green romaine, chicken, ham, onions, crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes and sprinkled with cheddar jack cheese. Served with 2 breadsticks.

House Salad

House Salad

$11.25

Every home has a "house" salad and we are sharing ours with you. A generous portion of fresh crispy romaine, juicy tomatoes, onions, crunchy green peppers, black olives, cucumbers and sprinkled with shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Side Salad- House

$3.99

Mixed Geens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad- Greek

$3.99

Romaine,Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions and Feta Cheese.

Side Salad- Caesar

$3.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Subs

All sub buns are homemade and come with a bag of lays potato chips.
Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.95

This oven baked sub is an easy dinner on busy nights. You've got meatballs smothered in marinara sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese in a sub roll, topped with oregano & parmesan cheese.

Tuna Sub

Tuna Sub

$10.95

Satisfy your nostalgic cravings with this Classic tuna sub. Made with our house made tuna, crispy shredded lettuce, tomatoes and thinly sliced onions all on top of our sub roll.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.95

A delicious, savory classic sub with its layers of goodness. Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, and banana peppers. Served in a sub roll with mayo vinegar and oil and then topped with Italian seasoning.

Pasta

All pasta comes with 2 bread sticks.
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$12.95

This dish is at the top of the list for comfort foods. Our creamy, dreamy home-style mac n cheese is smothered with cheddar jack & mozzarella cheese and topped with bacon.

Spaghetti With Meatballs

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$12.95

Our ultimate version of everyone's favorite family night dinner. Our robust homemade meat sauce, 3 meatballs and mozzarella cheese smothered over spaghetti noodles.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Fettuccine noodles baked with our creamy, cheesy alfredo sauce & topped with sliced chicken and parmesan cheese.

Baked Tortellini

$12.95

Tortellini's covered with your choice of our homemade meat sauce or alfredo sauce, than topped with meatballs or grilled chicken breast and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$12.95

This baked lasagna is every cheese lovers personal slice of heaven, packed with fresh ingredients, our homemade meat sauce & covered with mozzarella cheese.

Calzone

Italian Calzone

$9.95

A baked turnover of pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, salami, ham, onions,& mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Calzone

$9.95

A baked turnover of pizza dough stuffed with Italian sausage, green peppers, onions,& mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Calzone

$9.95

Meatballs, onions, green peppers, smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.95

Pizza

8" Personal BYO W/ 1 Topping Free

$6.95

8" BBQ Chicken

$9.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza packs a whole lot of flavor for pizza night. Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese all on top of BBQ sauce and sprinkled with cilantro and a couple bursts of BBQ sauce.

8" BLT Pizza

8" BLT Pizza

$9.99

( Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce). A classic favorite is reincarnated as a pizza. Bacon and cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato tops this pizza, drizzled with our homemade Ranch dressing.

8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.99

(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.

8" Cheese Burger Pizza

$9.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Yes! Pizza that tastes just like a cheeseburger. We use our special sauce, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles & topped with lettuce & tomato.

8" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$9.99

( Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce.) This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.

8" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

8" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

$9.99

( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce.) Don't knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili ( shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It's topped with fresh chopped onions and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.

8" Hawaiian

$9.99

This crowd-pleasing pizza is salty, sweet, cheesy and undeniably delicious! It starts with our homemade pizza sauce and is topped with cheddar jack, mozzarella, ham, pineapple and sprinkled with crispy bacon.

8" Mac N Cheese

$9.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Creamy, dreamy home-style mac & cheese, smothered with cheddar jack cheese and mozzarella cheese & topped with bacon.

8" Meat Lovers

$9.99

This hearty pizza has our homemade pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef.

8" Reuben Pizza

$9.99

( doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce).Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, homemade cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

8" Supreme

$9.99

A great mix of meat & veggies. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, fresh sliced mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives all on top of our homemade pizza sauce.

8" Taco Pizza

$9.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) – Lets Taco bout it Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.

8" Veggie

$9.99

A tasty way for people to eat their vegetables. Made with our homemade pizza sauce, green peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, onions, black olives and ripe tomatoes.

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99
12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza packs a whole lot of flavor for pizza night. Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese all on top of BBQ sauce and sprinkled with cilantro and a couple bursts of BBQ sauce.

12" BLT Pizza

12" BLT Pizza

$17.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) A classic favorite is reincarnated as a pizza. Bacon and cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce & tomatoes tops this pizza, drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.

12" Cheese Burger Pizza

$17.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Yes! Pizza that tastes just like a cheeseburger. We use our special sauce, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles & topped with lettuce & tomato.

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.

12" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

12" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

$17.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.

12' Hawaiian

$17.99

This crowd-pleasing pizza is salty, sweet, cheesy and undeniably delicious! It starts with our homemade pizza sauce and is topped with cheddar jack, mozzarella, ham, pineapple and sprinkled with crispy bacon.

12" Mac N Cheese

$17.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Creamy, dreamy home-style mac & cheese, smothered with cheddar jack cheese and mozzarella cheese & topped with bacon.

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$17.99

This hearty pizza has our homemade pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef.

12" Reuben Pizza

$17.99

( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing.. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$17.99

A great mix of meat & veggies. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, fresh sliced mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives all on top of our homemade pizza sauce.

12" Taco Pizza

$17.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) – Lets Taco bout it Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.

12' Veggie

$17.99

A tasty way for people to eat their vegetables. Made with our homemade pizza sauce, green peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, onions, black olives and ripe tomatoes.

14" Build Your Own

$12.99
14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza packs a whole lot of flavor for pizza night. Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese all on top of BBQ sauce and sprinkled with cilantro and a couple bursts of BBQ sauce..

14" BLT Pizza

14" BLT Pizza

$19.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) A classic favorite is reincarnated as a pizza. Bacon and cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce & tomatoes tops this pizza, drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing.

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.

14" Cheese Burger Pizza

$19.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Yes! Pizza that tastes just like a cheeseburger. We use our special sauce, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles & topped with lettuce & tomato.

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.

14' Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

This crowd-pleasing pizza is salty, sweet, cheesy and undeniably delicious! It starts with our homemade pizza sauce and is topped with cheddar jack, mozzarella, ham, pineapple and sprinkled with crispy bacon.

14" Mac N Cheese

14" Mac N Cheese

$19.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Creamy, dreamy home-style mac & cheese, smothered with cheddar jack cheese and mozzarella cheese & topped with bacon.

14" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

14" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

$19.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$19.99

This hearty pizza has our homemade pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef.

14" Reuben Pizza

$19.99

(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce.) Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

14" Supreme

14" Supreme

$19.99

A great mix of meat & veggies. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, fresh sliced mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives all on top of our homemade pizza sauce.

14" Taco Pizza

$19.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) – Lets Taco bout it Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.

14" Veggie Pizza

$19.99

A tasty way for people to eat their vegetables. Made with our homemade pizza sauce, green peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, onions, black olives and ripe tomatoes.

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99
16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza packs a whole lot of flavor for pizza night. Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese all on top of BBQ sauce and sprinkled with cilantro and a couple bursts of BBQ sauce.

16" BLT Pizza

16" BLT Pizza

$21.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) A classic favorite is reincarnated as a pizza. Bacon and cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce & tomatoes tops this pizza, drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.

16" Cheese Burger Pizza

$21.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Yes! Pizza that tastes just like a cheeseburger. We use our special sauce, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles & topped with lettuce & tomato.

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.

16" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

16" Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

$21.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham,Bacon, Pineapple.

16" Mac N Cheese

16" Mac N Cheese

$21.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Creamy, dreamy home-style mac & cheese, smothered with cheddar jack cheese and mozzarella cheese & topped with bacon.

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$21.99

This hearty pizza has our homemade pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef.

16" Reuben Pizza

$21.99

(Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce.) Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$21.99

A great mix of meat & veggies. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, fresh sliced mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives all on top of our homemade pizza sauce.

16" Taco Pizza

$21.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) – Lets Taco bout it Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.

16" Veggie Pizza

$21.99

A tasty way for people to eat their vegetables. Made with our homemade pizza sauce, green peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, onions, black olives and ripe tomatoes.

9.99 14" Large 1 Topping **(PICK UP ONLY!!)**

$9.99

$11.99 16" X Large 1 Topping **(PICKUP ONLY!)**

$11.99
16" X Large 2 Topping Pizza, Cheese Bread and a 2 liter

16" X Large 2 Topping Pizza, Cheese Bread and a 2 liter

$20.99

12" Medium One Topping, 6 Wings and a 2 Liter

$22.99
Family Meal

Family Meal

$46.99

Family Meal! XL Two Topping, Garlic Cheese Bread, 12 Wings and a 2 Liter

Gluten Free Crust 10"

$8.99

Gluten Free 10' Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99

(This pizza doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Our Buffalo Chicken Pizza comes with a Buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken breast, onion, green peppers, cheddar-jack & mozzarella cheese, then drizzled with more Buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing.

Gluten Free 10' Reuben Pizza

$12.99

( Doesn't come with our traditional pizza sauce). Taste just like the deli sandwich but pizza style! Then it goes somewhere crazy good. Made with caraway seeds, cornbeef, sauerkraut, cheese & than gets baked to a cheesy perfection. We top it off with a couple of bursts of our house-made Russian dressing.. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!

Gluten Free 10' Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

Gluten Free 10' Detroit Chili Cheese Dog Pizza

$12.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Don’t knock it until you try it! Bean-less chili (shipped to us from Detroit), cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and sliced hot dogs. It’s topped with fresh chopped onions, and a couple of bursts of yellow mustard.

Gluten Free 10' Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Gluten Free 10' Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza is a pizza version of the creamy pasta dish and it has so much flavor. The crust is layered with our rich & creamy alfredo sauce, fresh sliced mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella & shaved parmesan cheese and sliced chicken. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano after baking.

Gluten Free 10' Hawaiian

$12.99

This crowd-pleasing pizza is salty, sweet, cheesy and undeniably delicious! It starts with our homemade pizza sauce and is topped with cheddar jack, mozzarella, ham, pineapple and sprinkled with crispy bacon.

Gluten Free 10' Veggie

$12.99

A tasty way for people to eat their vegetables. Made with our homemade pizza sauce, green peppers, fresh sliced mushrooms, onions, black olives and ripe tomatoes.

Gluten Free 10' Taco Pizza

$12.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) – Lets Taco bout it Everything in a taco on pizza dough! Taco meat, refried beans & cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cilantro & taco sauce.

Gluten Free10' Mac N Cheese

$12.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Creamy, dreamy home-style mac & cheese, smothered with cheddar jack cheese and mozzarella cheese & topped with bacon.

Gluten Free 10' Supreme

Gluten Free 10' Supreme

$12.99

A great mix of meat & veggies. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, fresh sliced mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives all on top of our homemade pizza sauce.

Gluten Free 10' Meat Lovers

Gluten Free 10' Meat Lovers

$12.99

This hearty pizza has our homemade pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, salami, Italian sausage, ham, bacon & ground beef.

Gluten Free 10' BBQ Chicken

Gluten Free 10' BBQ Chicken

$12.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) This pizza packs a whole lot of flavor for pizza night. Grilled chicken breast, bacon, onion, cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese all on top of BBQ sauce and sprinkled with cilantro and a couple bursts of BBQ sauce.

Gluten Free 10' Cheese Burger Pizza

$12.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) Yes! Pizza that tastes just like a cheeseburger. We use our special sauce, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, onions, pickles & topped with lettuce & tomato.

Gluten Free 10' BLT Pizza

Gluten Free 10' BLT Pizza

$12.99

(Doesn’t come with our traditional pizza sauce) A classic favorite is reincarnated as a pizza. Bacon and cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce & tomatoes tops this pizza, drizzled with our homemade ranch dressing.

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

2 Liter Bottles

Barq's Root Beer 2L

$3.75

Fanta Orange 2L

$3.75

Diet Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.75

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.75Out of stock

Coke 2L

$3.75

Diet Coke 2L

$3.75

Cherry Coke 2L

$3.75

Sprite 2L

$3.75

Seagram's Ginger Ale 2L

$3.75Out of stock

Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Golden Italian

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75Out of stock

Mayonnaise

$0.75Out of stock

Mustard

$0.75

Oil and Vinegar

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Side Items

Parmesan Packets

$0.10

Red Pepper Packets

$0.10

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$1.00

Bread Sticks (2)

$1.50

Side Salad- House

$3.50Out of stock

Mixed Geens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad- Greek

$3.99

Romaine,Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions and Feta Cheese.

Side Salad- Caesar

$3.99

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated. Made fresh daily and homemade recipes!

Location

13000 N IH 35, STE 210, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

Gallery
Market Street Pizza image
Market Street Pizza image
Market Street Pizza image
Market Street Pizza image

Map
