Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Warpath Pints and Pizza

2,939 Reviews

$$

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd

Round Rock, TX 78664

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" BUILD A PIE
12" BUILD A PIE
16" BUILD A PIE

Create Your Own Pizza

Hand tossed to order pizzas. Topped with our 24 hour slow simmered sauce and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.. All Warpath Pizzas are prepared with the freshest ingredients.

18" BUILD A PIE

$17.50
16" BUILD A PIE

16" BUILD A PIE

$15.50
12" BUILD A PIE

12" BUILD A PIE

$11.50

10" BUILD A PIE

$9.50
GLUTEN-FREE - 10"

GLUTEN-FREE - 10"

$8.95

Gluten Free Crust with Sauce, and Cheese.

CAULIFLOWER CRUST 10"

CAULIFLOWER CRUST 10"

$8.95

Artisan Pizza

Concept Pizzas we have created for your eating pleasure. Fun and Quirky Ideas with a little science lab engineering.

18" Boba Fetta

$25.00

Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.

18" Bossanova

$25.00

Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.

18" Cheese and Chong

$23.00

Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Red Sauce Pizza with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.

18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)

$25.00

For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.

18" Neptune

$25.00

Anchovies Rule!! Anchovies, with Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Peppers

18" Popeye

$24.00

Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham.

18" Santa Rosa

$23.00

A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring: Red Sauce, mozzarella Cheese, Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.

18" Spartan

$25.00

Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed to order Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, topped with Roasted Garlic.

18" Sunny and Share

$25.00

Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our house made Garlic White Sauce, prosciutto, sautéed Onion, Golden Yukon Potato topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)

18" Sweet Potato Salvation

$25.00

Sweet potato, fresh chopped jalapeno, bell pepper, Goat cheese, with Jamaican Jerk chicken.

18" The Kinky Wizard

$25.00

Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.

18" Warpath

$25.00

The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red PepperS. Baked with farm fresh eggs on top

18" White Album

$23.00

Hand Tossed to order pizza with our House Made Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Crisp Yukon Potatoes, Sautéed Onions.

18" Fight Club

$25.00

We don't talk about Fight Club.....

18" Ming the Supreme

$25.00

SUPREME PIZZA: Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive

16" Boba Fetta

$22.50

Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.

16" Bossanova

$22.50

Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.

16" Cheese and Chong

$18.50

Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Red Sauce Pizza with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.

16" Eve of Destruction

$22.00

For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.

16" Neptune

$22.50

Anchovies Rule!! Anchovies, with Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Peppers

16" Popeye

$21.00

Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham

16" Santa Rosa

$18.50

A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.

16" Spartan

$22.50

Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed to order Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, topped with Roasted Garlic.

16" Sunny and Share

$22.50

Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our house made Garlic White Sauce, Sautéed Onion, prosciutto, Golden Yukon Potato topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)

16" Sweet Potato Salvation

$18.50

Hand Tossed to order to pizza featuring Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, with our original Sweet Potato & Pepper Sauce, topped with Fresh Jalapeno, Green Bell Peppers, and topped with Goat Cheese,

16" Warpath

$22.50

The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, then baked with farm fresh eggs on top (over easy).

16" White Album

$18.00

Hand Tossed to order pizza with our House Made Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Crisp Yukon Potatoes, Sautéed Onions.

16" The Kinky Wizard

$22.50

Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.

16" Fight Club

$22.00

We don't talk about Fight Club....

16" Ming the Supreme

$22.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive

16" vegan garden baby

$24.50

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce, Sauté Spinach, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, & Green Bell Peppers

12" Boba Fetta

$19.00

Hand Tossed Pizza, with Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.

12" Bossanova

$19.00

Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.

12" Cheese and Chong

$15.00

Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Hand Tossed to order, with Homemade Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.

12" Eve of Destruction (Meat Lovers Pizza)

$19.50

For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.

12" Neptune

$18.00

Anchovies Rule!! Hand Tossed to order with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Anchovies, Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Black Olives, and Roasted Red Peppers

12" Popeye

$17.00

Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham

12" Santa Rosa

$15.00

A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.

12" Spartan

$18.00

Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, and Roasted Garlic.

12" Sunny and Share

$19.00

Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our homemade Garlic White Sauce, Prosciutto, Sautéed Onion, Golden Yukon Potatoes topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)

12" Sweet Potato Salvation

$15.00

Hand Tossed Pizza featuring Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, with our original Sweet Potato & Pepper Sauce, topped with Fresh Jalapeno, Green Bell Peppers, and topped with Goat Cheese,

12" Warpath

$19.00

The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, then baked with farm fresh eggs on top (over easy).

12" White Album 12"

$15.00

Hand Tossed to order pizza with our Homemade Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Yukon Potatoes, and Sautéed Onions.

12" The Kinky Wizard 12"

$18.50

Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.

12" Fight Club

$19.00

We Don't Talk about Fight Club.

12" Ming the Supreme

$18.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive

12" Vegan Garden Baby

$19.50

Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce, Sauté Spinach, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, & Green Bell Peppers

Boba Fetta -CF

$14.00

Hand Tossed Pizza, with Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.

Bossanova -CF

$14.00

Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.

Cheese & Chong -CF

$14.00

Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Red Sauce Pizza with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.

Eve of Destruction -CF

$15.50

For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.

Neptune -CF

$15.00

Anchovies Rule!! Anchovies, with Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Peppers

Popeye -CF

$14.00

Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham.

Santa Rosa -CF

$14.00

A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.

Spartan -CF

$14.00

Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed to order Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, topped with Roasted Garlic. $25.00

Sunny & Share -CF

$15.00

Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our homemade Garlic White Sauce, Prosciutto, Sautéed Onion, Golden Yukon Potatoes topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)

Sweet Potato Salvation-CF

$14.00

Spicy Sweet Potato sauce, fresh chopped jalapeno, bell pepper, Goat cheese, with Jamaican Jerk chicken.

The Kinky Wizard -CF

$14.00

Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.

The Rizzo -CF

$15.00

CHORIZO & GOAT CHEESE PIZZA 7.95 Hand Tossed to order 10" Pizza with lemon zest white Garlic Sauce, mozzarella cheese, Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Yukon Potato, Red Onion, and sun dried tomato

Warpath -CF

$14.00

The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, then baked with farm fresh eggs on top (over easy).

White Album -CF

$14.00

Hand Tossed to order pizza with our Homemade Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Yukon Potatoes, and Sautéed Onions.

Fight Club -CF

$14.00

We don't talk about Fight Club....

APPS

Pepperoni & Bacon Poppers

$7.95

5 jalapeños halves stuffed with pepperoni, cheese, and bacon, baked and served and topped with queso cheese!

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Skillet baked cream cheese dip with fresh saute’ spinach & artichoke hearts. Topped with Mozzarella & Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with sliced and seasoned fresh baked bread

Beer Battered Mushroom Zucchini Combo

$7.75

Fresh cut Mushrooms and Zucchini, dipped in homemade beer batter, breaded in spices, deep fried, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for .95¢!!

Beer Battered Mushroom

Beer Battered Mushroom

$7.75

Fresh cut Mushrooms, basted in homemade beer batter, then breaded with herbs and spices, deep fried, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for .95¢!!

Beer Battered Zucchini

Beer Battered Zucchini

$7.75

Fresh cut Zucchini, basted in homemade beer batter, then breaded with herbs and spices, deep fried, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for .95¢!!

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Cut Fresh to Order Yukon Potato Seasoned French Fries. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for Just .95¢!!

Drunken Fries

$7.95

Fresh cut to order Yukon potato fries smothered in queso cheese, fresh chopped bacon, caramelized onions, and fresh chopped jalapeño.

Drunken Fries w/ Hatch Green Chili

$9.25

Fresh Cut Yukon Potato French fries smothered in Queso cheese, Hatch Green Chili Peppers, Fresh Chopped Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and fresh chopped Jalapeno.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.50

(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.

Meatball Appetizer w/ Knots

Meatball Appetizer w/ Knots

$9.95

(4) Homemade Meatballs skillet baked in our signature marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, and topped fresh chopped basil. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Wings

Buffalo Hot

$7.50+

Buffalo Mild

$7.50+
Chernobyl

Chernobyl

$7.50+

Wings dressed with our very spicy yet super flavorful Chernobyl Sauce. Served with Ranch or Blu Cheese, and celery upon request.

Cherno-BBQ

$7.50+
Guiness BBQ

Guiness BBQ

$7.50+

5, 10, or 15 Wings dressed with our house made Guinness BBQ Sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, and Celery upon request.

Lemon Pepper

Lemon Pepper

$7.50+

Wings dressed with lemon juice, house herbs & Spices, and Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Blu Cheese. Celery upon request.

Jamaican Jerk

$7.50+

Mango Habanero

$7.50+

Sweet Red Chile

$7.50+

Dry

$7.50+

Garlic Parmesan

$7.50+

Gambit's Fury

$7.50+

Homemade Cajun Style buffalo hot sauce. Spicy and Delicious!!

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Classic Caesar Salad, with fresh cut hearts of romaine, seasoned croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese. served with our house blend Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.25

Cut to order fresh Roma tomatoes, basil leaf, with a healthy selection of fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese. Dressed with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic wine blend reduction, and truffle oil.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.95

Fresh cut Hearts of Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Green Bell Pepper, and Cucumber. Topped with Feta Cheese and Greek dressing on the side.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

Fresh cut hearts of romaine, roma tomato, red onion, mushroom, black olives, green bell pepper, and cucumber. topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice if dressing

The Odyssey Salad

$5.95

Fresh Arugula leaf, red onion, and sun dried tomato. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese, and our house made lemon zest honey dressing.

Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.75

Seasoned, hand breaded, chicken breast, skillet baked with homemade marinara sauce, and shaved parmesan cheese. Topped with fresh chopped basil leaf.

Italian Classic Sub

$8.75

Deli sliced Genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian ham, and turkey breast with provolone cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, and red onion. (Served Hot)

Meatball Sub

$9.75

Homemade meatballs smothered in our house marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh chopped basil leaf

Chicken Caprese Sub

$9.75

Skillet baked pesto chicken breast Topped Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomato, with fresh cut basil leaf.

Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Doppleganger

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

LEMON LIME

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Red Bull (Fuel) 16oz

$6.00

Sides & Extras

Ranch (Side)

$0.50

Ranch 4oz (large)

$1.50

Blue Cheese (Side)

$0.50

Balsamic (Side)

$0.50

BBQ (Side)

$0.50

Bread (Sliced Seasoned)

$1.75

Buffalo Hot Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Buffalo Mild (Side)

$0.50

Caesar (Side)

$0.50

celery/ carrots (Side)

$0.75

Chernobyl (Side)

$0.75

Fries (Side)

$2.95

Garlic Butter

$0.95

Greek (Side)

$0.50

Hatch Green Chili (side)

$1.50

Japs (Side)

$0.50

Mango Habanero (Side)

$0.50

Marinara (Side)

$0.75

Olive Oil (Side)

$0.50

pepperoncini (Side)

$0.75

Pesto (Side)

$0.50

Queso (Side)

$0.95

Ricotta (Side)

$0.95

Seasoning (Side)

$0.50

sriracha (Side)

$0.50

Sweet Red Chili (Side)

$0.50

Truffle oil

$0.75

White Sauce (Side)

$0.50

Dessert

Brownie with Ice Cream

$5.95

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Cocktails

16oz Cocktails are all poured as doubles, and served in a tamper resistant bottle. All drinks are made fresh to order.

Titos Moscow Mule 16oz

$7.50+

A Moscow Mule is a classic cocktail born in the 1940’s, made with Titos vodka, Main Root Ginger Beer, and a splash of fresh lime juice. All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle. Order a single or Double!!

Dark & Stormy 160z

$7.50+

a close cousin to the Moscow Mule. Mixed with Dark Rum, Ginger Beer, and lime. An easy transition for vodka drinkers wanting to try something new. Made fresh to order and served in a 16oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Margarita 16oz

$7.50+

Classic House Margaritas are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle. Order a Grand Marnier topper for extra deliciousness!

Bacardi Rum & Coke 16oz

$7.50+

All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Jack & Coke 16oz

$7.50+

All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Deep Eddy & Soda 16oz

$7.50+

All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Tropic Breeze 16 oz

$8.50+

Malibu Coconut Rum,Vodka, Pineapple Juice, with a cranberry juice topper. Made fresh to order and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Hurricane 16oz

$8.50+

Mixed with light Rum, dark Rum, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, and a splash of Cranberry. Made fresh to order and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Blue Hawaii 16 oz

Blue Hawaii 16 oz

$8.50+

Malibu Coconut Rum,Vodka, Pineapple Juice, with Blue Curaçao (liqueur)r Made fresh to order and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Long Island Ice Tea 16oz

$9.95

Long Island Iced Tea combines four spirits: light rum, vodka, tequila, and. gin. Mixed with sweet and Sour and a splash of Coke. Made fresh to order and served in a 16oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Tom Collins 16oz

$7.50+

Mixed with gin, lemon, and soda water; essentially, it’s a spritzy lemonade for grownups!

Paloma 16 oz

$7.70+

The Paloma mixes Espalone Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, and a splash of lime. Made fresh to order and served in a 16oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Warpath offers the absolute very best pizza in Round Rock TX. We specialize in fresh, healthy, all natural ingredients when preparing our pizzas. We can customize any order for your party in our restaurant, or at your chosen location. We'll personalize your special occasion, and help create a tailored menu to enhance your dining experience. Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
Warpath Pizza & Pub image
Warpath Pizza & Pub image
Warpath Pizza & Pub image
Warpath Pizza & Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burros TexMex Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
900 east palm valley blvd, suite 920 round rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Pizza Delight
orange starNo Reviews
1700 East Palm Valley Boulevard Ste 430 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Round Rock TX
orange star4.9 • 495
204 E. Main St. Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Craft & Racked Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 109
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Pinthouse Pizza - Round Rock
orange star4.7 • 237
2800 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2850 IH 35 North Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Round Rock

Jack Allens Kitchen- Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 4,306
2250 Hoppe Trail Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Kababji Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,480
1900 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 035 - Round Rock
orange star4.6 • 1,472
200 University Blvd Round Rock, TX 78665
View restaurantnext
Greenhouse Craft Food - Round Rock
orange star4.3 • 1,456
1400 E Old Settlers Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurantnext
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
orange star4.5 • 1,062
2850 IH 35 North Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Round Rock
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston