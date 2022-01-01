- Home
- /
- Round Rock
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Warpath Pints and Pizza
Warpath Pints and Pizza
2,939 Reviews
$$
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza
Artisan Pizza
18" Boba Fetta
Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
18" Bossanova
Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.
18" Cheese and Chong
Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Red Sauce Pizza with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.
18" Eve of Destruction (MEAT LOVERS)
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Hand tossed to order pizza, with our homemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
18" Neptune
Anchovies Rule!! Anchovies, with Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Peppers
18" Popeye
Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham.
18" Santa Rosa
A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring: Red Sauce, mozzarella Cheese, Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.
18" Spartan
Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed to order Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, topped with Roasted Garlic.
18" Sunny and Share
Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our house made Garlic White Sauce, prosciutto, sautéed Onion, Golden Yukon Potato topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)
18" Sweet Potato Salvation
Sweet potato, fresh chopped jalapeno, bell pepper, Goat cheese, with Jamaican Jerk chicken.
18" The Kinky Wizard
Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.
18" Warpath
The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red PepperS. Baked with farm fresh eggs on top
18" White Album
Hand Tossed to order pizza with our House Made Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Crisp Yukon Potatoes, Sautéed Onions.
18" Fight Club
We don't talk about Fight Club.....
18" Ming the Supreme
SUPREME PIZZA: Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive
16" Boba Fetta
Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
16" Bossanova
Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.
16" Cheese and Chong
Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Red Sauce Pizza with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.
16" Eve of Destruction
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
16" Neptune
Anchovies Rule!! Anchovies, with Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Peppers
16" Popeye
Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham
16" Santa Rosa
A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.
16" Spartan
Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed to order Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, topped with Roasted Garlic.
16" Sunny and Share
Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our house made Garlic White Sauce, Sautéed Onion, prosciutto, Golden Yukon Potato topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)
16" Sweet Potato Salvation
Hand Tossed to order to pizza featuring Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, with our original Sweet Potato & Pepper Sauce, topped with Fresh Jalapeno, Green Bell Peppers, and topped with Goat Cheese,
16" Warpath
The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, then baked with farm fresh eggs on top (over easy).
16" White Album
Hand Tossed to order pizza with our House Made Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Crisp Yukon Potatoes, Sautéed Onions.
16" The Kinky Wizard
Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.
16" Fight Club
We don't talk about Fight Club....
16" Ming the Supreme
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive
16" vegan garden baby
Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce, Sauté Spinach, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, & Green Bell Peppers
12" Boba Fetta
Hand Tossed Pizza, with Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
12" Bossanova
Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.
12" Cheese and Chong
Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Hand Tossed to order, with Homemade Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.
12" Eve of Destruction (Meat Lovers Pizza)
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
12" Neptune
Anchovies Rule!! Hand Tossed to order with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Anchovies, Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Black Olives, and Roasted Red Peppers
12" Popeye
Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham
12" Santa Rosa
A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.
12" Spartan
Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Roma Tomatoes, and Roasted Garlic.
12" Sunny and Share
Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our homemade Garlic White Sauce, Prosciutto, Sautéed Onion, Golden Yukon Potatoes topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)
12" Sweet Potato Salvation
Hand Tossed Pizza featuring Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, with our original Sweet Potato & Pepper Sauce, topped with Fresh Jalapeno, Green Bell Peppers, and topped with Goat Cheese,
12" Warpath
The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, then baked with farm fresh eggs on top (over easy).
12" White Album 12"
Hand Tossed to order pizza with our Homemade Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Yukon Potatoes, and Sautéed Onions.
12" The Kinky Wizard 12"
Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.
12" Fight Club
We Don't Talk about Fight Club.
12" Ming the Supreme
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Black Olive
12" Vegan Garden Baby
Vegan Cheese, Red Sauce, Sauté Spinach, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olive, & Green Bell Peppers
Boba Fetta -CF
Hand Tossed Pizza, with Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, Yukon potato, Onion, Roma Tomato, fresh chopped jalapeño, and topped with fresh chopped cilantro.
Bossanova -CF
Vegetarian's Choice !!. Black Bean Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roma Tomato, Green Olive, Fresh Chopped Onion, Green Bell Pepper, and Sautéed Mushrooms.
Cheese & Chong -CF
Our Classic Margherita Pizza! Red Sauce Pizza with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, and topped with Fresh Chopped Basil.
Eve of Destruction -CF
For all of the Meat Lovers Out There!! Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Fresh Chopped Bacon, and Canadian Ham.
Neptune -CF
Anchovies Rule!! Anchovies, with Pesto Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Peppers
Popeye -CF
Hand tossed to order pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Spinach and Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic, and Canadian Style Ham.
Santa Rosa -CF
A Southwestern Style Pizza straight from the desert land! Hand Tossed to Order Pizza featuring Hatch Green Chili, Pepperoni, Sautéed Onions, topped with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.
Spartan -CF
Spartan Born!! Hand Tossed to order Pizza featuring our Classic Red Sauce, Sautéed Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Cut Roma Tomatoes, topped with Roasted Garlic. $25.00
Sunny & Share -CF
Hand tossed to order Pizza, featuring our homemade Garlic White Sauce, Prosciutto, Sautéed Onion, Golden Yukon Potatoes topped with Ricotta Cheese, and Farm Fresh Eggs. (cooked to over easy)
Sweet Potato Salvation-CF
Spicy Sweet Potato sauce, fresh chopped jalapeno, bell pepper, Goat cheese, with Jamaican Jerk chicken.
The Kinky Wizard -CF
Truffle oil sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese, sauté mushroom, ricotta cheese, shaved parmesan cheese, red onion, roasted red pepper, and topped with fresh arugula leaf.
The Rizzo -CF
CHORIZO & GOAT CHEESE PIZZA 7.95 Hand Tossed to order 10" Pizza with lemon zest white Garlic Sauce, mozzarella cheese, Chorizo, Goat Cheese, Yukon Potato, Red Onion, and sun dried tomato
Warpath -CF
The Signature Pie!! Hand Tossed to order Pie, featuring our classic slow simmered Red Sauce with our Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Green Bell Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, then baked with farm fresh eggs on top (over easy).
White Album -CF
Hand Tossed to order pizza with our Homemade Garlic White Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Golden Yukon Potatoes, and Sautéed Onions.
Fight Club -CF
We don't talk about Fight Club....
APPS
Pepperoni & Bacon Poppers
5 jalapeños halves stuffed with pepperoni, cheese, and bacon, baked and served and topped with queso cheese!
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Skillet baked cream cheese dip with fresh saute’ spinach & artichoke hearts. Topped with Mozzarella & Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with sliced and seasoned fresh baked bread
Beer Battered Mushroom Zucchini Combo
Fresh cut Mushrooms and Zucchini, dipped in homemade beer batter, breaded in spices, deep fried, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for .95¢!!
Beer Battered Mushroom
Fresh cut Mushrooms, basted in homemade beer batter, then breaded with herbs and spices, deep fried, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for .95¢!!
Beer Battered Zucchini
Fresh cut Zucchini, basted in homemade beer batter, then breaded with herbs and spices, deep fried, and served with a side of ranch dressing. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for .95¢!!
Basket of Fries
Cut Fresh to Order Yukon Potato Seasoned French Fries. Add a Side of Queso Cheese for Just .95¢!!
Drunken Fries
Fresh cut to order Yukon potato fries smothered in queso cheese, fresh chopped bacon, caramelized onions, and fresh chopped jalapeño.
Drunken Fries w/ Hatch Green Chili
Fresh Cut Yukon Potato French fries smothered in Queso cheese, Hatch Green Chili Peppers, Fresh Chopped Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and fresh chopped Jalapeno.
Garlic Knots
(5) Baked fresh daily garlic knots. dressed with extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Meatball Appetizer w/ Knots
(4) Homemade Meatballs skillet baked in our signature marinara sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, and topped fresh chopped basil. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Mozzarella Sticks
(5) Hand Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Wings
Buffalo Hot
Buffalo Mild
Chernobyl
Wings dressed with our very spicy yet super flavorful Chernobyl Sauce. Served with Ranch or Blu Cheese, and celery upon request.
Cherno-BBQ
Guiness BBQ
5, 10, or 15 Wings dressed with our house made Guinness BBQ Sauce. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese, and Celery upon request.
Lemon Pepper
Wings dressed with lemon juice, house herbs & Spices, and Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Blu Cheese. Celery upon request.
Jamaican Jerk
Mango Habanero
Sweet Red Chile
Dry
Garlic Parmesan
Gambit's Fury
Homemade Cajun Style buffalo hot sauce. Spicy and Delicious!!
Salads
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad, with fresh cut hearts of romaine, seasoned croutons and fresh shaved parmesan cheese. served with our house blend Caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Cut to order fresh Roma tomatoes, basil leaf, with a healthy selection of fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese. Dressed with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic wine blend reduction, and truffle oil.
Greek Salad
Fresh cut Hearts of Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Green Bell Pepper, and Cucumber. Topped with Feta Cheese and Greek dressing on the side.
House Salad
Fresh cut hearts of romaine, roma tomato, red onion, mushroom, black olives, green bell pepper, and cucumber. topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice if dressing
The Odyssey Salad
Fresh Arugula leaf, red onion, and sun dried tomato. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese, and our house made lemon zest honey dressing.
Subs
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Seasoned, hand breaded, chicken breast, skillet baked with homemade marinara sauce, and shaved parmesan cheese. Topped with fresh chopped basil leaf.
Italian Classic Sub
Deli sliced Genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian ham, and turkey breast with provolone cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, and red onion. (Served Hot)
Meatball Sub
Homemade meatballs smothered in our house marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with fresh chopped basil leaf
Chicken Caprese Sub
Skillet baked pesto chicken breast Topped Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomato, with fresh cut basil leaf.
Sides & Extras
Ranch (Side)
Ranch 4oz (large)
Blue Cheese (Side)
Balsamic (Side)
BBQ (Side)
Bread (Sliced Seasoned)
Buffalo Hot Sauce (Side)
Buffalo Mild (Side)
Caesar (Side)
celery/ carrots (Side)
Chernobyl (Side)
Fries (Side)
Garlic Butter
Greek (Side)
Hatch Green Chili (side)
Japs (Side)
Mango Habanero (Side)
Marinara (Side)
Olive Oil (Side)
pepperoncini (Side)
Pesto (Side)
Queso (Side)
Ricotta (Side)
Seasoning (Side)
sriracha (Side)
Sweet Red Chili (Side)
Truffle oil
White Sauce (Side)
Cocktails
Titos Moscow Mule 16oz
A Moscow Mule is a classic cocktail born in the 1940’s, made with Titos vodka, Main Root Ginger Beer, and a splash of fresh lime juice. All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle. Order a single or Double!!
Dark & Stormy 160z
a close cousin to the Moscow Mule. Mixed with Dark Rum, Ginger Beer, and lime. An easy transition for vodka drinkers wanting to try something new. Made fresh to order and served in a 16oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Margarita 16oz
Classic House Margaritas are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle. Order a Grand Marnier topper for extra deliciousness!
Bacardi Rum & Coke 16oz
All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Jack & Coke 16oz
All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Deep Eddy & Soda 16oz
All cocktails are made fresh to order, and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Tropic Breeze 16 oz
Malibu Coconut Rum,Vodka, Pineapple Juice, with a cranberry juice topper. Made fresh to order and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Hurricane 16oz
Mixed with light Rum, dark Rum, Orange Juice, Lime Juice, and a splash of Cranberry. Made fresh to order and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Blue Hawaii 16 oz
Malibu Coconut Rum,Vodka, Pineapple Juice, with Blue Curaçao (liqueur)r Made fresh to order and served in a 16 oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Long Island Ice Tea 16oz
Long Island Iced Tea combines four spirits: light rum, vodka, tequila, and. gin. Mixed with sweet and Sour and a splash of Coke. Made fresh to order and served in a 16oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
Tom Collins 16oz
Mixed with gin, lemon, and soda water; essentially, it’s a spritzy lemonade for grownups!
Paloma 16 oz
The Paloma mixes Espalone Silver Tequila, grapefruit juice, and a splash of lime. Made fresh to order and served in a 16oz tamper resistant bottle with a side cup of ice.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Warpath offers the absolute very best pizza in Round Rock TX. We specialize in fresh, healthy, all natural ingredients when preparing our pizzas. We can customize any order for your party in our restaurant, or at your chosen location. We'll personalize your special occasion, and help create a tailored menu to enhance your dining experience. Come on in and enjoy!
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664