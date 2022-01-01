Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

El Mesón

819 Reviews

$$

2038 S Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.90

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.90

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.90

Enchiladas de Mole

$15.90

Enchiladas de Mole Verde

$15.90

Enchiladas Nortenas

$14.84

DE LA PARRILLA

Fajitas Chiken

$20.14

Beef & Chicken Combo for 2

$33.92

Ribeye Plate

$31.80

Parrillada Para 4

$68.90

ANTOJITOS

Totopos con Salsa

$3.98

Guacamole

$11.13

Trio de Guacamoles

$13.73

Ceviche Tradicional

$15.90

Queso Fundido

$13.78

Quesadillas

$12.72

Tlacoyos

$12.72

Nachos

$12.72

To Go Charge

$0.80

Chile Con Queso

$14.05

Quesadirrias

$14.84

TAQUITOS CALLEJEROS

Bisteck

$10.87

Bisteck con Papas

$9.81

Bisteck con Nopales

$10.87

Carnitas

$10.07

Al Pastor Taquitos

$10.07

Ribeye con Chicharron de Queso

$14.31

Flautas de Papa

$9.81

Flautas de Carne

$10.60

Pork Belly

$13.78

Barbacoa Taquitos

$14.84

SOPAS Y ENSALADAS

Ensalada Mixta

$6.36

Ensalada El Meson

$14.31

Caldo Tlalpeno

$14.84

ESPECIALIDADES

Chile Relleno de Res

$18.02

Chile Ancho Relleno

$20.14

Chile en Nogada

$22.26

Cochinita Pibil

$16.96

Carne al Pastor

$15.90

Mole Verde

$18.02

Mole Poblano

$19.08

Carnitas Plate

$15.90

Pescado Zarandeado

$22.26

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

2038 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

