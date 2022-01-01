Austin bagel & donut spots you'll love
Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya Street, San Antonio
|Popular items
|Cheddar Cheese
|$1.00
|American Cheese
|$0.50
|Candied Jalapenos
|$0.50
Nervous Charlie’s
5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Pastrami Hash
|$11.00
Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
|The Classic
|$7.00
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
|Bagel with Lox
|$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Popular items
|Pizza Bagel - Margherita
|$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
|Avocado "Toast"
|$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
BAGELS
Rockstar Bagels
1900 rosewood ave, austin
|Popular items
|Small Hot Coffee
|$2.50
12oz Colombian Drip Coffee roasted locally by Texas Coffee Traders. Brewed fresh all day.
|Choose Your Bagel
|$2.00
To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EGG SANDWICH.. GO TO "THE ROCKSTAR" IN SANDWICH MENU.
|Iced Coffee
|$4.00
Cold Brew blend roasted locally by Little City Coffee Roasters and cold-brewed in-house daily. Served over ice in a 160z cup.
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Popular items
|Potato & Egg
|$2.25
|Migas Egg, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers
|$2.49
|Potato, Egg, & Cheese
|$2.49
Wham Bam Bagels
415 E St Elmo., Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$10.00
Jalapeño marinated grilled chicken, cilantro, grilled onions, cream cheese
|Breakfast
|$7.00
The Perfect Breakfast on a Bagel
|Lox
|$12.00
house cured salmon gravlax, cream cheese, capers, shaved shallots, tomatoes