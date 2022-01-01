Austin bagel & donut spots you'll love

Gourdough's Public House image

 

Gourdough's Public House

215 Losoya Street, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar Cheese$1.00
American Cheese$0.50
Candied Jalapenos$0.50
Nervous Charlie’s image

 

Nervous Charlie’s

5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastrami Hash$11.00
Pastrami, breakfast potatoes, pepper jack cheese, fried egg, and pickled jalapenos. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
The Classic$7.00
2 fried eggs and your choice of protein and cheese. Served on your choice of bagel.
*Sandwich cut in half by default*
Bagel with Lox$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Tiny House Coffee Roasters image

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Bagel - Margherita$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
Avocado "Toast"$5.50
Lemon-Thyme Avocado spread, Spiced Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds, Radish
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
Rockstar Bagels image

BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Hot Coffee$2.50
12oz Colombian Drip Coffee roasted locally by Texas Coffee Traders. Brewed fresh all day.
Choose Your Bagel$2.00
To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EGG SANDWICH.. GO TO "THE ROCKSTAR" IN SANDWICH MENU.
Iced Coffee$4.00
Cold Brew blend roasted locally by Little City Coffee Roasters and cold-brewed in-house daily. Served over ice in a 160z cup.
Donut Taco Palace image

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato & Egg$2.25
Migas Egg, Onion, Tomato, Bell Peppers$2.49
Potato, Egg, & Cheese$2.49
Wham Bam Bagels image

 

Wham Bam Bagels

415 E St Elmo., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken$10.00
Jalapeño marinated grilled chicken, cilantro, grilled onions, cream cheese
Breakfast$7.00
The Perfect Breakfast on a Bagel
Lox$12.00
house cured salmon gravlax, cream cheese, capers, shaved shallots, tomatoes
Voodoo Doughnut image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Sprinkle Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and sprinkles
The Dirt$2.25
Raised yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting and chocolate cream-filled cookies.
