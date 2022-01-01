Rockstar Bagels

Choose Your Bagel

$2.00

To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EGG SANDWICH.. GO TO "THE ROCKSTAR" IN SANDWICH MENU.