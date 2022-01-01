Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Rockstar Bagels

756 Reviews

$

1900 rosewood ave

austin, TX 78702

Popular Items

Choose Your Bagel
The Rockstar
Lox and the Works

Build Your Own Bagel

If you are wanting to order a breakfast sandwich with egg... please order the Rockstar in the sandwich menu. Please do not write in items in "special instructions" that need to be charged for.
Choose Your Bagel

Choose Your Bagel

$2.00

To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EGG SANDWICH.. GO TO "THE ROCKSTAR" IN SANDWICH MENU.

Sandwiches

a tasty reuben with corned beef, sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and 1000 island.
The Rockstar

The Rockstar

$7.75

Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Protein, Choice of Cheese, on a Buttered Toasted Bagel. ~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~

Lox and the Works

Lox and the Works

$10.50

Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese of your choice, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Capers on a Toasted Bagel. ~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~

The Indie Fit

The Indie Fit

$9.00

Egg Whites, Avocado, Turkey, Tomatoes, and Spinach on a Toasted Bagel. ~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~

The Fort Never

The Fort Never

$6.00

Your choice of Bagel, Your choice of Cream Cheese, Raspberry Jam, and Ham on a Toasted Bagel. ~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~

The Veggie Heaven

The Veggie Heaven

$7.00

Avocado, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Hummus on a Toasted Bagel. ~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~

The BLT

The BLT

$8.00

Thick-cut, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Bagel. ~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~

The Turkey Club

The Turkey Club

$8.50

Turkey, Thick-cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Toasted Bagel.

The Brisket Sandwich

The Brisket Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Hefty portion of slow-cooked Brisket from Archie's BBQ and your choice of cheese on a buttered and toasted bagel with a side of BBQ Sauce. Add onions and lettuce for a real treat. ~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~

Vegan Lox and The Works

Vegan Lox and The Works

$10.50

House-cured Vegan Carrot Lox with cream cheese, tomatoes onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice. Choose Vegan Cream Cheese to make this sandwich entirely vegan.

**Spicy Beefcake**

**Spicy Beefcake**

$12.80Out of stock

a spicy, mouthwatering sandwich topped with Archie's tender brisket, fresh onions, dio sauce, pickled jalapenos and your choice of cheese

**The Johnny Hash**

**The Johnny Hash**

$12.00Out of stock

The classic potato egg and cheese! Hashbrowns seasoned with sage, egg patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup and dio sauce.

**Veggie Patty Smith**

$12.00

Black Bean Veggie patty with all your favorite burger fixings - including dio sauce and avocado!

Bulk Items

To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$10.00

Your choice of 6 bagels. To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.

Baker's Dozen Bagels

Baker's Dozen Bagels

$20.00

Your choice of 13 bagels. To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor.

Butter

Butter

$1.50+
Spreads

Spreads

$1.75+

Veggie Cream Cheese, Chive Cream Cheese, Peach Basil Cream Cheese, Bacon Cream Cheese, Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vegan Cream Cheese, Raspberry Jam, Peach Jam, Strawberry Jam, Hummus, Peanut Butter

Side Of Lox (1 serving)
$4.50

Side Of Lox (1 serving)

$4.50
Half Dozen Yesterday's Bagels

Half Dozen Yesterday's Bagels

$3.50Out of stock

This is a discounted, pre-assorted bag of yesterday's unsold bagels. Flavors cannot be chosen, but let us know if you're vegan. Day-old bagels freeze and toast well :)

Dozen Yesterday's Bagels

Dozen Yesterday's Bagels

$7.00Out of stock

This is a discounted, pre-assorted bag of yesterday's unsold bagels. Flavors cannot be chosen, but let us know if you're vegan. Day-old bagels freeze and toast well :)

On The Side!

On The Side!

Choose Your Bagel

Choose Your Bagel

$2.00

To ensure the highest quality, we bake our bagels fresh in small batches every morning. If you order a flavor and we sell out of it before it is unavailable to you online, we will contact you for another option. If we cannot reach you, it will be defaulted to plain or the next available flavor. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR AN EGG SANDWICH.. GO TO "THE ROCKSTAR" IN SANDWICH MENU.

Chips

New Orleans Kettle Style Chips
Zapp's Voodoo Chips
$1.50

Zapp's Voodoo Chips

$1.50

Beverages

Small Hot Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.75

12oz Colombian Drip Coffee roasted locally by Texas Coffee Traders. Brewed fresh all day.

Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$3.25

16oz Colombian Drip Coffee roasted locally by Texas Coffee Traders. Brewed fresh all day.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew blend roasted locally by Little City Coffee Roasters and cold-brewed in-house daily. Served over ice in a 160z cup.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Chai! A one to one ratio of lightly sweetened Chai concentrate with your choice of 2%, half & half, oat milk or almond milk.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Coca-Cola sweetened with cane sugar in chilled 12 fl oz glass bottle

Richard's Rainwater

Richard's Rainwater

$2.50

Carbonated Sparkling Rainwater in a chilled 12 fl oz glass bottle

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

23.7 fl oz bottle of cold Ozarka natural Texas spring water

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$3.50

15.5 fl oz chilled can of Guayakí Organic Yerba Mate. ~150mg caffeine per can, sweetened

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

12 fl oz cup of cold HEB home-squeezed, non-GMO, & pasteurized orange juice.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.50

16 fl oz of unsweetened Hibiscus Iced Tea. Cold-brewed, in-house from loose-leaf hibiscus flowers and served over ice

The Pink Haze

The Pink Haze

$3.50

A refreshing concoction of cold brewed hibiscus tea, vanilla syrup and cream.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

16 fl oz of piping hot tea made to order. Sourced from Stash Tea Company

Moontower Matcha

Moontower Matcha

$3.00

For centuries, Monks have you used the power of matcha to stay awake and alert while meditating. Imagine if you could harness Monk-like focus in your day to day? Plus, you'll save time with zero clean up and none of the hassle of having to drink a huge amount of tea at one time.

Hot Chocolate
$2.75

$2.75
Coffee Box

Coffee Box

$20.00Out of stock

Favor

Favor Service Fee

$3.00

Service Fee

$3.00

Postmates

Postmates Service Fee

$3.00

Doordash

Doordash Service Fee

$3.00

Grubhub

GrubHub Service Fee

$6.00

Rockstar Hat

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to East Austin's Best Local Bagel Shop! Baked fresh daily, our bagels are the perfect way to start your morning.

Website

Location

1900 rosewood ave, austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Rockstar Bagels image
Rockstar Bagels image
Rockstar Bagels image
Rockstar Bagels image

