Chicken sandwiches in Las Vegas

Las Vegas restaurants
Toast

Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill

4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (3694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Athenian Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Crispy Phyllo-Crusted All Natural Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Dill Pickle, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about Old Soul
Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Marinated Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli, Focaccia, Served Toasted
More about 500 Grand Cafe
Item pic

 

Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann

7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal$14.99
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
More about Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
Item pic

 

Pampas Las Vegas

3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rotisserie Chicken and Chimi Sandwich$12.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about Pampas Las Vegas
Item pic

 

Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland

3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Athenian Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Crispy Phyllo-Crusted All Natural Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Dill Pickle, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2 image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2

4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$14.99
Panko breaded fried gardein chicken breast topped with bacon and caramelized banana in a waffle sandwich, served with breakfast potatoes and fruit
More about Tacotarian
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$14.99
Panko breaded fried gardein chicken breast, topped with bacon and caramelized banana in a waffle sandwich, served with breakfast potatoes and fruit
More about Tacotarian
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about 18bin
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
More about Smoke & Fire
Fried Chicken Sandwich* image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich*$16.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gourment Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Roasted Chicken, tomato, cabbage salad, bacon, avocado, and arugula.
Served with choice of one side.
More about Strip View Cafe
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Gyro sandwich$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
Chicken Shawarma sandwich$13.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, Tahini sauce
Garlic Chicken sandwich$13.95
fries, pickles, garlic sauce
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

SANDWICHES

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2856 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
Consumer pic

 

Rustic House

8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
More about Rustic House
McMullan's Irish Pub image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

McMullan's Irish Pub

4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich.$14.00
Succulent Chicken served on Ciabatta Bread with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, ​White Cheddar Cheese & our spicy Mayonnaise
More about McMullan's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegas Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Hand-breaded chicken breast, sriracha buffalo, kohlrabi slaw, pickles.
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
More about Unique Eat's
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizza - Russell

6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizza - Russell
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, spring mix, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and basil on brioche.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar
Bar Code Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Code Burgers

1590 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1750 reviews)
Blue Bird Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Bar Code Burgers
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Able Baker Brewing Company

1510 S Main St, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (482 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!
More about Able Baker Brewing Company

