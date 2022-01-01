Chicken sandwiches in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Meraki Greek Grill
4950 S Rainbow #160, Las Vegas
|Athenian Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Crispy Phyllo-Crusted All Natural Chicken Breast, Tomato, Lettuce, Dill Pickle, Lemon Aioli, Brioche Bun
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Roasted Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Marinated Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Garlic-Parmesan Aioli, Focaccia, Served Toasted
Houston's Hot Chicken - Ann
7155 West Ann Road, Las Vegas
|Cheesy Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$14.99
All Sandwiches are Served on a Brioche Bun w/ Pickles, Slaw, House Sauce, and Fries
Pampas Las Vegas
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd #610, Las Vegas
|Rotisserie Chicken and Chimi Sandwich
|$12.99
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Rollin Smoke BBQ: Highland
3185 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$14.99
Panko breaded fried gardein chicken breast topped with bacon and caramelized banana in a waffle sandwich, served with breakfast potatoes and fruit
FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
6135 South Fort Apache Road,, Las Vegas
|Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$14.99
Panko breaded fried gardein chicken breast, topped with bacon and caramelized banana in a waffle sandwich, served with breakfast potatoes and fruit
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smoke & Fire
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Sandwich*
|$16.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strip View Cafe
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas
|Gourment Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Roasted Chicken, tomato, cabbage salad, bacon, avocado, and arugula.
Served with choice of one side.
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Chicken Gyro sandwich
|$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
|Chicken Shawarma sandwich
|$13.95
tomatoes, seasoned onions, pickles, Tahini sauce
|Garlic Chicken sandwich
|$13.95
fries, pickles, garlic sauce
SANDWICHES
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place
9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Rustic House
8820 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried golden with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles and house sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
McMullan's Irish Pub
4650 W Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
|$14.00
Succulent Chicken served on Ciabatta Bread with Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, White Cheddar Cheese & our spicy Mayonnaise
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Vegas Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Hand-breaded chicken breast, sriracha buffalo, kohlrabi slaw, pickles.
Unique Eat's
3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
Angelina's Pizza - Russell
6825 W. Russell Rd., Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Home Plate Grill & Bar
2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, spring mix, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and basil on brioche.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Code Burgers
1590 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
|Blue Bird Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Able Baker Brewing Company
1510 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!