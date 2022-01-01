Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

John Cutter

review star

No reviews yet

11770 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
Full Philly Sandwich
JC 10oz Burger

N/A Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Last Shot Cran-Razz Recovery Drink

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Gorman Tailgate

Sliders & Chips

$11.00

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Half Steak Philly

$11.00

Draft Coors Light

$8.00

Draft Stella Artois

$8.00

Whiteclaw Seltzer

$7.00

Draft Margarita

$9.00

Starters

2 Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Salt, Dijon mustard and JC signature cheese dip.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$17.00

Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard,or BBQ sauce. Hot, med, mild or plain.Includes choice of fries or salad.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$19.00

1¼ pound (about 8 wings) with fries, JC Salad or JC Caesar. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard or BBQ.Hot, med, mild or plain.

Chili Shrimp

$16.00

Chili oil, garlic, and grilled half lemon tossed with parsley and served with garlic toast

DW Crack Shrimp

$17.00

6 Black tiger shrimp, grilled and tossed in butter, garlic and cracked pepper.

Filet Nachos

Filet Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla chips with pico de gallo,olives, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream & our JC signature cheese sauce.

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Chicken, asian mix veggies, served on romaine lettuce cups.

Philly Fries

$7.00

Shaved rib eye piled with mushrooms, onions, over fries with our signature JC cheese sauce.

Potato Wedges

$12.00

Wedged potatoes topped with cheese, sour cream, chives, bacon.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Pile on some chicken or steak for $5. Shrimp for $7.

Queso Dip

$12.00

JC signature cheese sauce mixed with our homemade chili verde sauce, topped with pico de gallo. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Black tiger shrimp with the JC signature cocktail sauce.

Taquitos

$7.00

3 tortillas filled with chicken, queso fresco, lettuce,pico de gallo, sour cream, hot sauce on the side.

Tuna Chips

$15.00

Cajun seasoned tuna, citrus soy, served on a wonton chip with wasabi.

Salads

JC Salad

JC Salad

$13.00

Cherry tomatoes, English cucumbers, pine nuts, feta, and champagne vinaigrette with mixed greens. Add Chicken $6, Add Tuna $8, Shrimp $9, or Salmon $12

Red Rock Cobb Salad

Red Rock Cobb Salad

$19.00

A traditional Cobb made with free range chicken, fresh corn, bleu cheese, tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, sliced hard eggs and ripe avocados over our spring mix dressed with our house made vinaigrette.

Chinese Chicken

Chinese Chicken

$19.00

Asian greens with grilled chicken, fried noodles, peanuts, mandarin oranges with Asian dressing.

JC Caesar

$13.00

with house made croutons. Add Chicken $4 or Shrimp $6

Filet Salad

Filet Salad

$27.00

Petite filet, romaine lettuce, bacon bits, tomatoes and Parmesan dressing.

Sandwiches, Burgers & Wraps

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise. Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough.
JC 10oz Burger

JC 10oz Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, ketchup and mustard.Add bacon $2; Add avocado $2; Add mushrooms $.50; Add Blue cheese crumbles $2

Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Spicy chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing

Chicken Club

$15.00

Sliced organic chicken, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, mayo. On toasted sourdough.

Chicken Club Wrap

$15.00

Sliced organic chicken, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Double breast, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese.

Full Philly Sandwich

Full Philly Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, JC Signature cheese sauce.

Full Philly Wrap

$17.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, JC Signature cheese sauce.

Half Philly Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, JC Signature cheese sauce.

Half Philly Wrap

$11.00

Chicken or steak, mushrooms, grilled onions, JC Signature cheese sauce.

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese.

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy breaded chicken, ranch, swiss cheese, lettuce.

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy breaded chicken, ranch, swiss cheese, lettuce.

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta

$24.00

Cajun chicken, tomatoes, creamy cheese sauce, garlic toast. (*substitute shrimp $6)

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Pan seared chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala sauce served with fettuccine pasta and garlic toast.

Double Breast Chicken

$24.00

Organic double breast chicken, served sliced. With asparagus and choice of side JC salad, side JC Caesar, or fries.

Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$18.00

Alfredo sauce, veggie medley, garlic toast. Add chicken $6 or shrimp $9.

Maple Salmon

$28.00

10 oz. salmon filet glazed with maple and dijon mustard with asparagus and choice of JC Salad or JC Caesar.

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

10oz Salmon, includes asparagus with choice of side salad or fries.

Twin Tails

$38.00

Two 6 oz. lobster tail with choice of JC Salad, JC Caesar or French Fries. Or, add one tail to any entrée for $14

Mexican

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

3 flour tortillas filled with carne asada meat or shredded chicken, cilantro, onions, mixed cheeses and rice and beans.

JC Wet Burrito

JC Wet Burrito

$18.00

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, rice, refried beans, topped with either green chili verde or red sauce.

Carne Asada Plate

Carne Asada Plate

$23.00

7 oz. carne asada meat served with avocado, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

3 flour tortillas filled with marinated shrimp, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, and mixed cheeses with rice and beans.

Sides

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Baked Potato

$8.00

Baked Potato served with butter, sour cream, and scallions.

Side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side JC Salad

$7.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11770 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Directions

Gallery
John Cutter image
John Cutter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rollin Smoke BBQ #2 - Grand Canyon & Flamingo
orange star4.4 • 1,794
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Makai Island Grill - Ft Apache
orange starNo Reviews
5165 S Fort Apache Rd Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man North Las Vegas - 4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117
orange starNo Reviews
4040 W. Craig Rd 116/117 North Las Vegas, NV 89032
View restaurantnext
Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern - LVB
orange starNo Reviews
725 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Good Bistro & Deli - Behind Reef Dispensary on Martin Luther King & Cheyenne
orange starNo Reviews
1370 W. Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas, NV 89030
View restaurantnext
Smoke & Fire - Russell & Pecos
orange star4.6 • 914
3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5 Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Wicked Donuts
orange star4.3 • 344
9490 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston